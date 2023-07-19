Wednesday Drive: 2023-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2023

  1. Mott The Hoople – Sweet Jane
  2. The Nazz – Back On Your Mind
  3. Blowers – Too Old For This Shit
  4. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – One Trick Pony 2016
  5. Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
  6. Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!
  7. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  8. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  9. Startakit – Power(trippin’)TOOL
  10. Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire/From the Stars
  11. The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
  12. The Munch – Insect
  13. Twine – Same Old Problems
  14. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  15. Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
  16. Dom and the Wizards – heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
  17. New York Dolls – Seven Day Weekend
  18. Twenty Second Sect – surfin’ prostitute beat
  19. Tumbleweed – Sundial
  20. Clamor – all we are
