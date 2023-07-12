Wednesday Drive: 2023-07-12

Written by on July 12, 2023

  1. !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – Slyd
  2. !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – This Is Pop 2
  3. The Public Servants – Flexitime Sexytime
  4. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  5. The Howling Fog – Pure Gold
  6. Gorillaz – Ghost Train
  7. St Vincent – Daddy’s Home
  8. Feist – Inside and Out
  9. John Martin – Glory Box (Original Mix)
  10. Isaac Delusion – The Sinner
  11. Smoke City – Underwater Love
  12. The Counting Crowes – Recovering The Satellites
  13. Counting Crows – Recovering the Satellites
  14. Devendra Banhart – I Feel Just Like A Child
  15. Wild Beasts – Big Cat
  16. James Curd – I Am One I am Many
  17. Matthew Dear – Pom Pom
  18. Timber Timbre – Grifting
  19. The Slits – Grapevine
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Rise Above: 2023-07-12

Current track

Title

Artist