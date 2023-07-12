Wednesday Drive: 2023-07-12

- !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – Slyd
- !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – This Is Pop 2
- The Public Servants – Flexitime Sexytime
- Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
- The Howling Fog – Pure Gold
- Gorillaz – Ghost Train
- St Vincent – Daddy’s Home
- Feist – Inside and Out
- John Martin – Glory Box (Original Mix)
- Isaac Delusion – The Sinner
- Smoke City – Underwater Love
- The Counting Crowes – Recovering The Satellites
- Devendra Banhart – I Feel Just Like A Child
- Wild Beasts – Big Cat
- James Curd – I Am One I am Many
- Matthew Dear – Pom Pom
- Timber Timbre – Grifting
- The Slits – Grapevine
Reader's opinions