Wednesday Drive: 2023-07-05

  1. Night Birds – Born to die in suburbia
  2. The Living End – What’s on your radio
  3. Cable Ties – Change
  4. Fvneral – Frozen Lasagne
  5. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  6. Hearts and Rockets – The Man
  7. Scissor Sisters – Let’s have a kiki
  8. Felix Mir – Daze + Woozy
  9. Tijuana Cartel – Sufi
  10. Ouch My Face – Do the wrong thing
  11. Waino Flux – Swell
  12. Frenzal Rhomb – I think my neighbour is planning to kill me
  13. This space is ours – Gone in may
  14. Wireheads – Detective
  15. Special Interest – Herman’s House
  16. Bleach Lab – Smile For Me
  17. Workhorse – Desert
  18. Cult Nonsense – In the yeah
  19. Sophian – Moments
  20. Joan & The Giants – Cool Kid
  21. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  22. The Golden Gaytimes – The Golden Gaytimes Theme
