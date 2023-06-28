Wednesday Drive: 2023-06-28

- Children Collide – Across The Earth
- Lazertits – Hung Up
- Cornelius – Nigh Eron
- FANGZ – Let’s Talk
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Spoon – She’s Fine She’s mine
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Placement – New Disease
- Hard Ons – Slingshot
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Nocturnal Animals – Covered in chrome
- Catch92 – Anor
- Dope Lemon – Kimosabe
- Idly By – Have a nice time
- We are not robots – The darkest nights still glow
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
- Ofdream – Certain Degree
- Broken Trend – Oceanview Drive
- Lifeguard – Alarm
- Sir Winston – Perfectly Numb
- Hayden Calnin – A turning of the tide
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
