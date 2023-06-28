Wednesday Drive: 2023-06-28

Written by on June 28, 2023

  1. Children Collide – Across The Earth
  2. Lazertits – Hung Up
  3. Cornelius – Nigh Eron
  4. FANGZ – Let’s Talk
  5. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  6. Spoon – She’s Fine She’s mine
  7. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  8. Placement – New Disease
  9. Hard Ons – Slingshot
  10. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  11. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  12. Nocturnal Animals – Covered in chrome
  13. Catch92 – Anor
  14. Dope Lemon – Kimosabe
  15. Idly By – Have a nice time
  16. We are not robots – The darkest nights still glow
  17. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  18. Ofdream – Certain Degree
  19. Broken Trend – Oceanview Drive
  20. Lifeguard – Alarm
  21. Sir Winston – Perfectly Numb
  22. Hayden Calnin – A turning of the tide
  23. Divebar Youth – Consumed
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-06-28

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-06-28

Current track

Title

Artist