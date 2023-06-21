Wednesday Drive: 2023-06-21

June 21, 2023

  1. Full Flower Moon Band – NY/LA
  2. The Rules – M.O.
  3. Night Rites – Waiting for my spaceman
  4. Lifeguard – Alarm
  5. Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
  6. Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
  7. Dry Cleaning – Swampy
  8. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  9. Rebel Yell, Black Dahlia – TNT
  10. Tiny Ruins – Holograms
  11. Placement – New Disease
  12. The Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  13. Brat – Dusty
  14. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  15. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  16. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  17. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Nunc Est Bibendum
  18. VOIID – Lexapro
  19. Sputnik Sweetheart – Something more
  20. Wireheads – Life after winter
  21. Pinch Points – Pave Me
