Wednesday Drive: 2023-06-14

- Harlequin League – All your wars
- Black Midi – 21st century schitzoid man
- Night Rites – Waiting for my spaceman
- LT – Act Your Age
- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Never saw it coming
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
- Leisure – Always
- Beach Bleach – Waiting
- Falling from Grace – Shadow
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defense
- Queens of the Stoneage – Carnavoyeur
- Miya Folick – Nothing To See
- Engines made from soup – My People
- Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning
- The Slingers – Down to the bone
- Hard-Ons – Ordinary Things
- Matt Bailey – 59
- We are not robots – The Darkest Nights Still Glow
- NOASIS – Walk On
- The Superjesus – Lights out
