Wednesday Drive: 2023-06-14

  1. Harlequin League – All your wars
  2. Black Midi – 21st century schitzoid man
  3. Night Rites – Waiting for my spaceman
  4. LT – Act Your Age
  5. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  6. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Never saw it coming
  7. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  8. Leisure – Always
  9. Beach Bleach – Waiting
  10. Falling from Grace – Shadow
  11. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defense
  12. Queens of the Stoneage – Carnavoyeur
  13. Miya Folick – Nothing To See
  14. Engines made from soup – My People
  15. Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning
  16. The Slingers – Down to the bone
  17. Hard-Ons – Ordinary Things
  18. Matt Bailey – 59
  19. We are not robots – The Darkest Nights Still Glow
  20. NOASIS – Walk On
  21. The Superjesus – Lights out
