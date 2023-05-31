Wednesday Drive: 2023-05-31

- DZ Deathrays – Gina works at hearts
- Nun – Another Year
- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Octopus Montage – Solitude
- Bad Dreems – Southern Heat
- Dropkick Murphys – My eyes are gonna shine
- Start Together – Separate Beds
- Peak Park – Need your live
- FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
- Commoner – Pillar
- Lost Relics – Doomed from the womb
- Kingswood – Why should I let you go
- Grass Stains – Tone of voice
- Hot Glue – The Knife
- GRXCE – Wasted on you
- Hustle House – Honey Trap
- Jacob Fitzgerald – Hurt me harder
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Beach Bleach – Nothing To Lose
- Water from your eyes – True life
