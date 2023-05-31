Wednesday Drive: 2023-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2023

  1. DZ Deathrays – Gina works at hearts
  2. Nun – Another Year
  3. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  4. Octopus Montage – Solitude
  5. Bad Dreems – Southern Heat
  6. Dropkick Murphys – My eyes are gonna shine
  7. Start Together – Separate Beds
  8. Peak Park – Need your live
  9. FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
  10. Commoner – Pillar
  11. Lost Relics – Doomed from the womb
  12. Kingswood – Why should I let you go
  13. Grass Stains – Tone of voice
  14. Hot Glue – The Knife
  15. GRXCE – Wasted on you
  16. Hustle House – Honey Trap
  17. Jacob Fitzgerald – Hurt me harder
  18. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  19. Beach Bleach – Nothing To Lose
  20. Water from your eyes – True life
