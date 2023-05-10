Wednesday Drive: 2023-05-10

Written by on May 10, 2023

  1. Special Interest – Kurdish Radio
  2. Wet Leg – Ur Mum
  3. Sit Down In Front – Don’t Drink Bleach
  4. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  5. Sparkspitter – Capacity
  6. Hard-Ons – Apartment for two
  7. The Linda Lindas – Too many things
  8. Sleaford Mods – So trendy
  9. The Seven Ups – Abode of the clouds
  10. Catch92 – Break It
  11. Mudhoney – Here comes the flood
  12. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  13. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
  14. The Used – Numb
  15. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  16. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  17. OK Hotel – Get Out
  18. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  19. Moody Beaches – The Suburbs
  20. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Nunc Est Bibendum
  21. Cash savage and the last drinks – Keep working at your job
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-05-10

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-05-10

Current track

Title

Artist