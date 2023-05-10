Wednesday Drive: 2023-05-10

- Special Interest – Kurdish Radio
- Wet Leg – Ur Mum
- Sit Down In Front – Don’t Drink Bleach
- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Sparkspitter – Capacity
- Hard-Ons – Apartment for two
- The Linda Lindas – Too many things
- Sleaford Mods – So trendy
- The Seven Ups – Abode of the clouds
- Catch92 – Break It
- Mudhoney – Here comes the flood
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Liquid Time – Chardonnay
- The Used – Numb
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- OK Hotel – Get Out
- The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
- Moody Beaches – The Suburbs
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Nunc Est Bibendum
- Cash savage and the last drinks – Keep working at your job
