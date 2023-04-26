Wednesday Drive: 2023-04-26

- The Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin’ Beats
- Last Days of Kali – Cassini
- LOXKI – Lately in the past
- Party Dozen – Earthly Times
- Frenzal Rhomb – Those People
- Slowmango – Ace
- Lout Abouts – Ambulance
- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Youproblem – Ribcage
- Moody Beaches – Counting Reasons
- Kingswood – Home
- Florence and the machine – Just a girl
- Dice – Stockholm
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Detour – Say the word
- LOLA – Billionaire
- The Used – Numb
- Hard-Ons – Apartment for two
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Something Strong
- Girl Scout – All the time and everywhere
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – $600 short on the rent
