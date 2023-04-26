Wednesday Drive: 2023-04-26

  1. The Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin’ Beats
  2. Last Days of Kali – Cassini
  3. LOXKI – Lately in the past
  4. Party Dozen – Earthly Times
  5. Frenzal Rhomb – Those People
  6. Slowmango – Ace
  7. Lout Abouts – Ambulance
  8. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  9. Youproblem – Ribcage
  10. Moody Beaches – Counting Reasons
  11. Kingswood – Home
  12. Florence and the machine – Just a girl
  13. Dice – Stockholm
  14. West Thebarton – George Michael
  15. Detour – Say the word
  16. LOLA – Billionaire
  17. The Used – Numb
  18. Hard-Ons – Apartment for two
  19. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  20. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Something Strong
  21. Girl Scout – All the time and everywhere
  22. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – $600 short on the rent
