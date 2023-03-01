Wednesday Drive: 2023-03-01

Written by on March 1, 2023

  1. CW Stoneking – Don’t go dancin down the darktown strutter’s ball
  2. Dark Fair – Sway
  3. Tropical Fuck Storm – The Golden Ratio
  4. Frustration – Dying City
  5. Night Rites – Den
  6. Meat Puppets – Swimming Ground
  7. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  8. Move 78 – Ultra Natural
  9. Bec Stevens – James’ Song
  10. Flyying Colours – Goodbye to music
  11. Full Flower Moon Band – NY-LA
  12. Mia Muze – Fight Me
  13. No No No No No – Sharksfin
  14. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  15. Junk Harmony – Billions (vi)
  16. WAAX – Read Receipts
  17. Private Function – Jusavinageez
  18. Sexy as shit – Moonboot
  19. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  20. Broken Waves – The Divide
  21. Tough Boys – Greek Olympics
