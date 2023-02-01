Wednesday Drive: 2023-02-01

Written by on February 1, 2023

  1. Emiliana Torrini – Jungle Drum
  2. Wedding Motel – Part Timer
  3. Mia Muze – See me with Gabe from the future
  4. Felix Mir – Earth Portal
  5. Jackie Brown Jr – Who’s Gonna Know
  6. Mod Con – Ammo
  7. Sleaford Mods – UK Grim
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Highway
  9. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  10. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  11. Gut Health – Shut Down
  12. Ben DeHoedt – This call may be recorded
  13. Julia Jacklin – Love, Try not to let go
  14. The Go Set – West into the sun
  15. Heavy Blanket – Eyevoid
  16. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  17. Flyying Colours – Goodbye to music
  18. King of Spain – Ferrol
  19. Kate Fagen – Say It
  20. The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
  21. Turpentine Babycino – Calamity
  22. Divebar Youth – Deadlock
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Local Fruit And Veg: 2023-02-01

Previous post

Rise Above: 2023-02-01

Current track

Title

Artist