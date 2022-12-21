Wednesday Drive: 2022-12-21

  1. Simian Mobile Disco – Audacity of Huge
  2. Happyland – Don’t you know who I am
  3. Refused – Elektra
  4. Sexy As Shit – XXXMas
  5. Wireheads – Angels with filthy souls
  6. Dead Roo – High Price
  7. Jen Cloher – Being Human
  8. Black Midi – Welcome to hell
  9. Sit down in front – Don’t drink bleach
  10. Hightime – Beer Garden
  11. All This Filth – Still Bleeds My Heart
  12. Junk Harmony – Say it all
  13. Manor – How to live with you
  14. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
  15. DZ Deathrays – All or nothing
  16. Silent Duck – The Legend of Dakota Dan
  17. Super Best Friends – Out Tonight
  18. Sahara Beck – Crave Me
  19. Pine Point – Stranger’s Skin
  20. MGMT – She works out too much
  21. Horror My Friend – Devotion
  22. Alex Lahey – Every day’s the weekend
  23. Agender – Don’t Won’t Don’t
  24. Last Days of Kali – Lightly Lightly
