Wednesday Drive: 2022-12-21

- Simian Mobile Disco – Audacity of Huge
- Happyland – Don’t you know who I am
- Refused – Elektra
- Sexy As Shit – XXXMas
- Wireheads – Angels with filthy souls
- Dead Roo – High Price
- Jen Cloher – Being Human
- Black Midi – Welcome to hell
- Sit down in front – Don’t drink bleach
- Hightime – Beer Garden
- All This Filth – Still Bleeds My Heart
- Junk Harmony – Say it all
- Manor – How to live with you
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
- DZ Deathrays – All or nothing
- Silent Duck – The Legend of Dakota Dan
- Super Best Friends – Out Tonight
- Sahara Beck – Crave Me
- Pine Point – Stranger’s Skin
- MGMT – She works out too much
- Horror My Friend – Devotion
- Alex Lahey – Every day’s the weekend
- Agender – Don’t Won’t Don’t
- Last Days of Kali – Lightly Lightly
Reader's opinions