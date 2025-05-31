Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-31

- Ash Ra Tempel – Day dream
- Aveo – Dust that dreams of brooms
- Banchee – Follow a dream
- Les Baxter – Voodoo dreams/Voodoo
- Blondie – Dreaming
- Boeing Duveen & The Beautiful Soup – Which dreamed it
- Kenny Burrell – Day dream
- Kate Bush – The Dreaming
- Business as Usual – Dreams swimming
- Jerry Butler – Mr Dream Merchant
- Caravan – Nightmare
- Franck Carducci – Alice’s eerie dream
- Ian Carr & Nucleus – Snakehips Dream
- Patsy Cline – Sweet dreams (of you)
- Comus – Figure in your Dreams
- Sandy Denny – I’m a dreamer
- Dreadzone – A dream within a dream
- Electric Prunes – I had too much to dream (last night)
- Jose Feliciano – California Dreaming
- Free Design – California Dreaming
- Forever Amber – The Dreamer Flies Back
- Edgar Froese – Detroit snackbar dreamer
- Gracious – The Dream
- Gravity Machine – Dreamtime
- The Harptones – Life is but a dream
- Cyril Havermans – Broken dreams
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Rainy Day, Dream away
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Still raining, still dreaming
- The Iguana – Dreaming away to myself
- Jethro Tull – Sweet dream
- Kaleidoscope (USA) – Pulsating dream
- Kaleidoscope (UK) – A dream for Julie
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Paper mache dream ballooon
- Lord Sitar – Daydream believer
- Rose Maddox – Hey little dreamboat
- Henry Mancini – Dreamsville
- Masters Apprentices – Living in a child’s dream
- Joe McCoy – Weed smoker’s dream
- The Nice – Hang on to a dream
- Ray Noble Orchestra with Al Bowlly – Did you ever see a dream walking?
- The Nutmegs – My sweet dreams
- Orange machine – Real life permanent dream
- Piero Piccioni – Easy dreamer
- Pink Floyd – Julia Dream
- Pretty Things – Walking through my dreams
- Purple Hearts – Of Hopes and Dreams and Tombstones
- Raw – Dreams
- The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
- Serpent Power – Lucifer’s Dreambox
- Bessie Smith – Graveyard dream blues
- The Smoke – Dreams of dreams
- Soul Manifest – All but my dreams can be erased by the rain
- Syzygy – Dreams
