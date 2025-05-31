Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-31

  1. Ash Ra Tempel – Day dream
  2. Aveo – Dust that dreams of brooms
  3. Banchee – Follow a dream
  4. Les Baxter – Voodoo dreams/Voodoo
  5. Blondie – Dreaming
  6. Boeing Duveen & The Beautiful Soup – Which dreamed it
  7. Kenny Burrell – Day dream
  8. Kate Bush – The Dreaming
  9. Business as Usual – Dreams swimming
  10. Jerry Butler – Mr Dream Merchant
  11. Caravan – Nightmare
  12. Franck Carducci – Alice’s eerie dream
  13. Ian Carr & Nucleus – Snakehips Dream
  14. Patsy Cline – Sweet dreams (of you)
  15. Comus – Figure in your Dreams
  16. Sandy Denny – I’m a dreamer
  17. Dreadzone – A dream within a dream
  18. Electric Prunes – I had too much to dream (last night)
  19. Jose Feliciano – California Dreaming
  20. Free Design – California Dreaming
  21. Forever Amber – The Dreamer Flies Back
  22. Edgar Froese – Detroit snackbar dreamer
  23. Gracious – The Dream
  24. Gravity Machine – Dreamtime
  25. The Harptones – Life is but a dream
  26. Cyril Havermans – Broken dreams
  27. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Rainy Day, Dream away
  28. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Still raining, still dreaming
  29. The Iguana – Dreaming away to myself
  30. Jethro Tull – Sweet dream
  31. Kaleidoscope (USA) – Pulsating dream
  32. Kaleidoscope (UK) – A dream for Julie
  33. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Paper mache dream ballooon
  34. Lord Sitar – Daydream believer
  35. Rose Maddox – Hey little dreamboat
  36. Henry Mancini – Dreamsville
  37. Masters Apprentices – Living in a child’s dream
  38. Joe McCoy – Weed smoker’s dream
  39. The Nice – Hang on to a dream
  40. Ray Noble Orchestra with Al Bowlly – Did you ever see a dream walking?
  41. The Nutmegs – My sweet dreams
  42. Orange machine – Real life permanent dream
  43. Piero Piccioni – Easy dreamer
  44. Pink Floyd – Julia Dream
  45. Pretty Things – Walking through my dreams
  46. Purple Hearts – Of Hopes and Dreams and Tombstones
  47. Raw – Dreams
  48. The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
  49. Serpent Power – Lucifer’s Dreambox
  50. Bessie Smith – Graveyard dream blues
  51. The Smoke – Dreams of dreams
  52. Soul Manifest – All but my dreams can be erased by the rain
  53. Syzygy – Dreams
