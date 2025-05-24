Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2025

  1. Sonic Youth – Schizophrenia
  2. Smashing Pumpkins – Blue skies bring tears
  3. Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
  4. Radiohead – Paranoid android
  5. Gorillaz – Tomorrow comes today
  6. Public Enemy – Fight the power
  7. Tears for Fears – Sowing the seeds of love
  8. The Strokes – Soma
  9. Clutch – X-Ray Visions
  10. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Tezeta
  11. The Fall – The Aphid
  12. Bjork – All neon like
  13. Lou Reed – The last great American whale
  14. Empire of the Sun – We are the People
  15. Massive Attack – Safe from harm
  16. MGMT – Little Dark Age
  17. Muse – Time is running out
  18. Joy Division – Digital
  19. Tubeway Army – Dow in the Park
  20. The 1975 – Sex
  21. M.I.A. – Bad girls
  22. Kate Bush – Hounds of love
  23. Martha Wainwright – Don’t forget
  24. Tori Amos – Original sensuality
  25. Fever Ray – Now’s the only time I know
  26. Dead Kennedys – Riot
  27. Metallica – One
  28. Sum 41 – Underclass Hero
  29. Boys Like Girls – The Great Escape
  30. George Harrison – Living in the Material World
  31. Sheryl Crow – Run baby run
  32. Bjork – Human Behaviour
  33. Rush – Anthem
  34. The Doors – The End
  35. M.Ward – Post-War
  36. Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
  37. Nine Inch Nails – The Day the World Went Away
  38. David Bowie – The Man who sold the world
  39. Frank Zappa – Cosmik Debris
  40. Al Stewart – Sirens of Titan
  41. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
  42. Robyn – Dancing on my own
  43. Joni Mitchell – Both sides now
  44. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  45. Guess Who – American woman
  46. Lesley Gore – You don’t own me
  47. The Normal – Warm leatherette
  48. Patti Smith – Revenge
  49. Velvet Underground – Heroin
  50. Velvet Underground – Sister Ray
  51. Laurie Anderson – Language is a virus
  52. Duran Duran – Wild Boys
  53. William Burroughs & Sonic Youth – William’s Welcome (“What Are You Here For?”)
  54. William Burroughs & Sonic Youth – Dr. Benway’s House
  55. William Burroughs & John Cale – Ah Pook The Destroyer / Brion Gysin’s All-Purpose Bedtime Story
  56. William Burroughs & John Cale – No more Stalins, no more Hitlers
  57. William Burroughs & John Cale – Love your enemies
  58. William Burroughs & Donald Fagen – A New Standard By Which To Measure Infamy
  59. William Burroughs & Michael Franti – Last Words With Michael Franti
  60. William Burroughs & Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy – Words Of Advice For Young People
  61. Wiliam Burroughs & The Doors – Is everybody in?
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-23

Current track

Title

Artist