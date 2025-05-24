Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-24

- Sonic Youth – Schizophrenia
- Smashing Pumpkins – Blue skies bring tears
- Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
- Radiohead – Paranoid android
- Gorillaz – Tomorrow comes today
- Public Enemy – Fight the power
- Tears for Fears – Sowing the seeds of love
- The Strokes – Soma
- Clutch – X-Ray Visions
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Tezeta
- The Fall – The Aphid
- Bjork – All neon like
- Lou Reed – The last great American whale
- Empire of the Sun – We are the People
- Massive Attack – Safe from harm
- MGMT – Little Dark Age
- Muse – Time is running out
- Joy Division – Digital
- Tubeway Army – Dow in the Park
- The 1975 – Sex
- M.I.A. – Bad girls
- Kate Bush – Hounds of love
- Martha Wainwright – Don’t forget
- Tori Amos – Original sensuality
- Fever Ray – Now’s the only time I know
- Dead Kennedys – Riot
- Metallica – One
- Sum 41 – Underclass Hero
- Boys Like Girls – The Great Escape
- George Harrison – Living in the Material World
- Sheryl Crow – Run baby run
- Bjork – Human Behaviour
- Rush – Anthem
- The Doors – The End
- M.Ward – Post-War
- Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
- Nine Inch Nails – The Day the World Went Away
- David Bowie – The Man who sold the world
- Frank Zappa – Cosmik Debris
- Al Stewart – Sirens of Titan
- Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
- Robyn – Dancing on my own
- Joni Mitchell – Both sides now
- Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Guess Who – American woman
- Lesley Gore – You don’t own me
- The Normal – Warm leatherette
- Patti Smith – Revenge
- Velvet Underground – Heroin
- Velvet Underground – Sister Ray
- Laurie Anderson – Language is a virus
- Duran Duran – Wild Boys
- William Burroughs & Sonic Youth – William’s Welcome (“What Are You Here For?”)
- William Burroughs & Sonic Youth – Dr. Benway’s House
- William Burroughs & John Cale – Ah Pook The Destroyer / Brion Gysin’s All-Purpose Bedtime Story
- William Burroughs & John Cale – No more Stalins, no more Hitlers
- William Burroughs & John Cale – Love your enemies
- William Burroughs & Donald Fagen – A New Standard By Which To Measure Infamy
- William Burroughs & Michael Franti – Last Words With Michael Franti
- William Burroughs & Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy – Words Of Advice For Young People
- Wiliam Burroughs & The Doors – Is everybody in?
