Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-10

- Hossam Ramzy – Samba train to Cairo
- Hot Hot Heat – In Cairo
- Bobbi Humphrey – Nubian Lady
- Incognito – Nights over Egypt
- The Jazz Co-Op – Pyramid Piece
- La De Da’s – Tales from the Nile
- Machito & His Afro-Cubans – Cleopatra Rumba (Desert dance)
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus
- Pat Martino – Nefertiti
- Bob McFadden & Dor – The Mummy
- Modern Jazz Quartet – Pyramid
- The Naturals – The Mummy
- Nickodemus feat. Carol C. – Cleopatra in New York (Zim Zam mix)
- Ray Noble & Al Bowlly – When its sunset on the Nile
- Orange Blossom – The Nubian
