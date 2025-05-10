Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-10

Written by on May 10, 2025

  1. Hossam Ramzy – Samba train to Cairo
  2. Hot Hot Heat – In Cairo
  3. Bobbi Humphrey – Nubian Lady
  4. Incognito – Nights over Egypt
  5. The Jazz Co-Op – Pyramid Piece
  6. La De Da’s – Tales from the Nile
  7. Machito & His Afro-Cubans – Cleopatra Rumba (Desert dance)
  8. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus
  9. Pat Martino – Nefertiti
  10. Bob McFadden & Dor – The Mummy
  11. Modern Jazz Quartet – Pyramid
  12. The Naturals – The Mummy
  13. Nickodemus feat. Carol C. – Cleopatra in New York (Zim Zam mix)
  14. Ray Noble & Al Bowlly – When its sunset on the Nile
  15. Orange Blossom – The Nubian
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-10

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-09

Current track

Title

Artist