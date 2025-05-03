Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2025

  1. David Ackles – The Road To Cairo
  2. Adam & The Ants – Cleopatra
  3. Allez Allez – Valley Of The Kings
  4. Amazulu – Cairo
  5. Aphex Twin – Ptolemy
  6. Mulatu Astatke & The Heliocentrics – Blue Nile
  7. Natacha Atlas – Rah
  8. Chris Ballew – Robert Goiulet (On The Nile)
  9. The Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian
  10. Les Baxter – Pyramid Of The Sun
  11. Sidney Bechet & The New Orleans Feetwarmers – Egyptian Fantasy
  12. Bell + Arc – High Priest Of Memphis
  13. The Blue Law – The Kind The Pharaohs Try
  14. Bodyshock – Anubis
  15. Graham Bonnet – Pyramid
  16. Brainticket – Egyptian Kings
  17. Brinsley Schwarz – Egypt
  18. Bud, Curt & Krist – Pyramids
  19. Kate Bush – Egypt
  20. John Cale – Crazy Egypt
  21. Camper Van Beethoven – ZZ Top Goes To Egypt
  22. Captain Beefheart – Sue Egypt
  23. Chain – Memphis Got A Pyramid
  24. Chantays – Wayward Nile
  25. The Chills – Pyramid / When The Poor Can Reach The Moon
  26. The Church – Pharaoh
  27. The Coasters – Little Egypt
  28. Jamie Coe – Cleopatra
  29. Ornette Coleman – The Sphinx
  30. Alice Coltrane with Pharaoh Sanders & Joe Henderson – Blue Nile
  31. Chick Corea – Nefertiti
  32. Don Crawford – Princess Of The Nile
  33. The Cure – Fire In Cairo
  34. Dead Can Dance – Song Of The Nile
  35. Dissidenten – Do The Pharaoo
  36. Django Django – Skies Over Cairo
  37. Bob Dylan – Isis
  38. Earthless – Violence Of The Red Sea
  39. East Of Eden – In The Stable Of The Sphinx
  40. Egypt – Valley Of The Kings
  41. The Electric Chairs – Rock & Roll Cleopatra
  42. Duke Ellington – Pyramid
  43. Essendon Airport – Talking To Cleopatra
  44. The 5.6.7.8’s – Teenage Cleopatra
  45. The Fugs – Queen Of The Nile
  46. The Fugs – Rameses II Is Dead My Love
  47. Groceries – Hieroglyphic Shuffle
  48. High Watt Electrocutions – The Ruins Of The Pyramids
  49. Robyn Hitchcock – Luxor
  50. Horisont – Road To Cairo
  51. Jack Hylton & His Orchestra – Egyptian Ella
