Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-05-03

- David Ackles – The Road To Cairo
- Adam & The Ants – Cleopatra
- Allez Allez – Valley Of The Kings
- Amazulu – Cairo
- Aphex Twin – Ptolemy
- Mulatu Astatke & The Heliocentrics – Blue Nile
- Natacha Atlas – Rah
- Chris Ballew – Robert Goiulet (On The Nile)
- The Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian
- Les Baxter – Pyramid Of The Sun
- Sidney Bechet & The New Orleans Feetwarmers – Egyptian Fantasy
- Bell + Arc – High Priest Of Memphis
- The Blue Law – The Kind The Pharaohs Try
- Bodyshock – Anubis
- Graham Bonnet – Pyramid
- Brainticket – Egyptian Kings
- Brinsley Schwarz – Egypt
- Bud, Curt & Krist – Pyramids
- Kate Bush – Egypt
- John Cale – Crazy Egypt
- Camper Van Beethoven – ZZ Top Goes To Egypt
- Captain Beefheart – Sue Egypt
- Chain – Memphis Got A Pyramid
- Chantays – Wayward Nile
- The Chills – Pyramid / When The Poor Can Reach The Moon
- The Church – Pharaoh
- The Coasters – Little Egypt
- Jamie Coe – Cleopatra
- Ornette Coleman – The Sphinx
- Alice Coltrane with Pharaoh Sanders & Joe Henderson – Blue Nile
- Chick Corea – Nefertiti
- Don Crawford – Princess Of The Nile
- The Cure – Fire In Cairo
- Dead Can Dance – Song Of The Nile
- Dissidenten – Do The Pharaoo
- Django Django – Skies Over Cairo
- Bob Dylan – Isis
- Earthless – Violence Of The Red Sea
- East Of Eden – In The Stable Of The Sphinx
- Egypt – Valley Of The Kings
- The Electric Chairs – Rock & Roll Cleopatra
- Duke Ellington – Pyramid
- Essendon Airport – Talking To Cleopatra
- The 5.6.7.8’s – Teenage Cleopatra
- The Fugs – Queen Of The Nile
- The Fugs – Rameses II Is Dead My Love
- Groceries – Hieroglyphic Shuffle
- High Watt Electrocutions – The Ruins Of The Pyramids
- Robyn Hitchcock – Luxor
- Horisont – Road To Cairo
- Jack Hylton & His Orchestra – Egyptian Ella
