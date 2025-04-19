Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-04-19

- The Wiseguys – Production
- Steven Wilson – Detonation
- Jonathan Wilson – Illumination
- Lucinda Williams – Protection
- The Who – Sensation
- Tom Waits – Temptation
- The Waifs – Temptation
- Vika & Linda – Caution
- Vegans In Leather – Mediation
- 13th Floor Elevators – Reverberation
- Television – Elevation
- Syzygy – Coronation
- Donna Summer – Protection
- Spiderbait – Conversation
- Skids – Animation
- The Sack – Reconstruction
- Rollins Band – Rejection
- Rolling Stones – Connection
- Jess Roden – Sensation
- Johnny Rivers – Rotation
- Winston Reedy – Ambition
- The Public Eye – Documentation
- The Radiators – Radiation
- The Pretty Reckless – Absolution
- Perfect Zebras – Fascination
- Pattie – Gravitation
- Old 97’s – Question
- The Mystic Tide – Frustration
- The Motors – Sensation
- Mother Earth – Revolution
- Morphine – Potion
- Thurston Moore – Benediction
- Mondo Rock – Domination
- Midlake – Corruption
- John McLaughlin – Extrapolation
- Massive Attack feat. Tracey Thorn – Protection
- The Mandelbrot Set – Automation
- Harvey Mandel – Levitation
- Hubert Laws – Restoration
- The Latinaires – Creation
- Jimmy Eat World – Disintegration
- Jerusalem – Frustration
- The Jam – Carnation
- Iron Butterfly – Termination
- The Green Beans – Friction
- Humble Pie – Desperation
- Golden Dawn – Starvation
- The Go-Go’s – Vacation
- Astrud Gilberto – Meditation
- Fugazi – Suggestion
- Free Flight – Illumination
- Fraternity – Question
- Connie Francis – Vacation
- Peter Frampton – Solution
- Feist – Intuition
- The Everly Brothers – Temptation
- Eskimo Joe – Election
- Dead Letter Circus – Reaction
- Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Imitation
