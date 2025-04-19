Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-04-19

April 19, 2025

  1. The Wiseguys – Production
  2. Steven Wilson – Detonation
  3. Jonathan Wilson – Illumination
  4. Lucinda Williams – Protection
  5. The Who – Sensation
  6. Tom Waits – Temptation
  7. The Waifs – Temptation
  8. Vika & Linda – Caution
  9. Vegans In Leather – Mediation
  10. 13th Floor Elevators – Reverberation
  11. Television – Elevation
  12. Syzygy – Coronation
  13. Donna Summer – Protection
  14. Spiderbait – Conversation
  15. Skids – Animation
  16. The Sack – Reconstruction
  17. Rollins Band – Rejection
  18. Rolling Stones – Connection
  19. Jess Roden – Sensation
  20. Johnny Rivers – Rotation
  21. Winston Reedy – Ambition
  22. The Public Eye – Documentation
  23. The Radiators – Radiation
  24. The Pretty Reckless – Absolution
  25. Perfect Zebras – Fascination
  26. Pattie – Gravitation
  27. Old 97’s – Question
  28. The Mystic Tide – Frustration
  29. The Motors – Sensation
  30. Mother Earth – Revolution
  31. Morphine – Potion
  32. Thurston Moore – Benediction
  33. Mondo Rock – Domination
  34. Midlake – Corruption
  35. John McLaughlin – Extrapolation
  36. Massive Attack feat. Tracey Thorn – Protection
  37. The Mandelbrot Set – Automation
  38. Harvey Mandel – Levitation
  39. Hubert Laws – Restoration
  40. The Latinaires – Creation
  41. Jimmy Eat World – Disintegration
  42. Jerusalem – Frustration
  43. The Jam – Carnation
  44. Iron Butterfly – Termination
  45. The Green Beans – Friction
  46. Humble Pie – Desperation
  47. Golden Dawn – Starvation
  48. The Go-Go’s – Vacation
  49. Astrud Gilberto – Meditation
  50. Fugazi – Suggestion
  51. Free Flight – Illumination
  52. Fraternity – Question
  53. Connie Francis – Vacation
  54. Peter Frampton – Solution
  55. Feist – Intuition
  56. The Everly Brothers – Temptation
  57. Eskimo Joe – Election
  58. Dead Letter Circus – Reaction
  59. Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Imitation
