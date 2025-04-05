Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-04-05

Written by on April 5, 2025

  1. Alice In Chains – Them Bones
  2. The Andrews Sisters with Danny Kaye – It’s A Quiet Town (In Cross Bone County)
  3. Arab Strap – The Turning Of Our Bones (Edit)
  4. Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Boney Fingers
  5. The Beta Band – Dog’s Got A Bone
  6. Bleeding Hearts – Bones In The Cupboard
  7. James Booker – Doin’ The Hambone
  8. Brass Fever – Bach Bone (Inst.)
  9. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Rattlin’ Bones
  10. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Dr. Bones
  11. Chic – (Funny) Bone (Inst.)
  12. Deborah Conway – Only The Bones Will Show
  13. Curve – Dog Bone
  14. Danny & Dusty – Down To The Bone
  15. Ronnie Dawson – Rockin’ Bones
  16. The Drivers – Dry Bones Twist
  17. Elbow – The Bones Of You
  18. Everton Park – Nimble Bones
  19. Andrew Ferrington & Maurice Frawley – Bones Of Love
  20. Fishbone – Bonin’ In The Boneyard
  21. Fistful Of Mercy – 30 Bones (Inst.)
  22. Fruit Bats – Spelled In Bones
  23. Dana Gillespie – Meat On Their Bones
  24. The Golden Gate Quartet – Bones, Bones, Bones (Ezekiel In The Valley)
  25. The Handsome Family – Dry Bones
  26. Hippy Dribble – Dog The Bone
  27. Gary Hoey – Dust ‘N Bones
  28. The Holidays – Broken Bones
  29. Craig Hughes – Cave Full Of Woman Bones
  30. Inner City Unit – Bones Of Elvis
  31. IQ – The Road Of Bones
  32. Jack Rabbit Slim – Boneyard Stomp
  33. Bob James – Bare Bones
  34. Alain Johannes – Hallowed Bones
  35. Elton John – Billy Bones And The White Bird
  36. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Bone
  37. Jonathan King – Lazybones
  38. The Kinks – Skin And Bone
  39. Eddie Kirk – Them Bones
  40. Graham Lowndes – Survival’s A Song (Lazy Bones)
  41. The Lucksmiths – Broken Bones
  42. The Missionary Quartet – Dry Bones, Ezekiel Saw The Wheel
  43. Monaco – Billy Bones
  44. Sparkle Moore with Dan Belloc & His Orchestra – Skull & Crossbones
  45. Nilsson – Old Bones
  46. Pointer Sisters – Save The Bones For Henry Jones
  47. Cat Power – Cross Bones Style
  48. Preston School Of Industry – Whalebones
  49. Dave Ray – Slappin’On My Black Cat Bone
  50. The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
  51. The Readymades – Ghost And The Bones
  52. Redbone – Jambone (inst.)
  53. Rival Sons – Hollow Bones Pt. 2
  54. Hush – Bony Moronie
  55. Rush – Roll The Bones
  56. Dick Schory’s Percussion & Brass Ensemble – Lazy Bones
  57. The Seamonsters – Rattling Bones
  58. Shriekback – My Spine Is The Bassline
  59. Spektrum – The Bones
  60. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bag Of Bones
  61. Lowe Stokes & His North Georgians – Bone Dry Blues
  62. The Sundays – Skin And Bones
  63. The The – Flesh And Bones (Live)
  64. Trapeze – Way Back To The Bone
  65. T-Bone Walker – T-Bone’s Way (inst.)
  66. Johnny Winter – Black Cat Bone
  67. The White Stripes – Rag And Bone
  68. Johnny Winter – Black Cat Bone
  69. Wizards Of Ooze – The Bone
  70. Jesse Colin Young – T-Bone Shuffle
  71. The Young’Uns – Tom Paine’s Bones
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Noon Tunes: 2025-04-05

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-04

Current track

Title

Artist