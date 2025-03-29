Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-29

March 29, 2025

  1. Laurel Aitken – Boogie in my bones
  2. Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – Slow Bones
  3. Ruby Andrews – I got a bone to pick with you
  4. Barbecue Bob – Chocolate to the bone
  5. Willie Bobo – Fried neckbones and some home fries
