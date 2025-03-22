Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-22

  1. Yws Gwynedd – Neb Ar Ol
  2. Young Marble Giants – Choco Loni
  3. Wynder K. Frog – Green Door
  4. World Party – Put The Message In The Box
  5. Nicky Wire – Break My Heart Slowly
  6. Weekend – Drum Beat For Baby
  7. Geraint Watkins – Heart Of The City
  8. The Waco Brothers – Revolution Blues
  9. Visage – Fade To Grey
  10. Underworld – Underneath The Radar
  11. Liz Taylor – Electric Storm
  12. The Syn – Illusion
  13. Swnami – Gwenwyn
  14. Sweet Baboo – Pink Rainbow
  15. The Sweet – A Distinct Lack Of Ancient
  16. Super Furry Animals – Golden Retriever
  17. Strawbs – The Flower And The Young Man
  18. The Storys – Cinnamon
  19. Stereophonics – We Have The Same Sun
  20. Stereophonics – Dakota
  21. Shakin’ Stevens & The Sunsets – Flying Saucers (Flying Saucer Rock And Roll)
  22. Scritti Politti – The Word Girl
  23. Savoy Brown – I’m Crying
  24. Sassafras – Electric Chair
  25. Ride – Time Machine
  26. Gruff Rhys – Liberty (Is Where We’ll Be)
  27. Racing Cars – They Shoot Horses Don’t They?
  28. The Pooh Sticks – I Know Someone Who Knows Someone Who Knows Alan McGee Quite Well
  29. Alan Parsons Project – Money Talks
  30. Siobhan Owen – A Ei Di R Deryn Du
  31. Y Niwl – Undegpedwar
  32. Neon Neon – Belfast
  33. Marina & The Diamonds – I Am Not A Robot
  34. Man – Rainbow Eyes
  35. Maharishi – Ty Ar Y Mynydd
  36. Hana Lili – Red Hearts
  37. Al Lewis Band with Sarah Howells – Heulwen O Hiraeth
  38. Deke Leonard – A Hard Way To Live
  39. Kosheen – All In My Head
  40. Roger Knox & The Pine Valley Cosmonauts – The Land Where The Crow Flies Backwards
  41. The Joy Formidable – Whirring
  42. Tom Jones – Chills & Fever
  43. Sue Jones-Davies & The Cast Of Rock Follies Of ’77 – O.K.?
  44. Jacques – To Stars
  45. The Iveys – Maybe Tomorrow
  46. Mary Hopkin – Temma Harbour
  47. Helen Love – First Girl From Wales In New York City
  48. Groovy Uncle – Wet Weekend
  49. Roger Glover & The Guilty Party – Beyond Emily
  50. The Flying Pickets – Psycho Killer
  51. Fernhill – Llatal
  52. Fair Weather – Natural Sinner
  53. Maureen Evans – Like I Do
  54. Elastica – Waking Up
  55. Dave Edmunds – Crawling From The Wreckage
  56. Datblygu – Can I Gymru
  57. The Darling Buds – You Won’t Make Me Die
  58. Colorama – Dere Mewn
  59. James Dean Bradfield – An English Gentleman
  60. Badfinger – In The Meantime / Some Other Time
  61. The Alarm – A New South Wales
