Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-15

Written by on March 15, 2025

  1. Adwaith – ETO
  2. Amen Corner – Sanitation
  3. Anweledig – Dawns Y Glaw
  4. Gwyn Ashton – She Won’t Tell Me
  5. Badfinger – Constitution
  6. Y Bandana – Can Y Tan
  7. Shirley Bassey – The Girl From Tiger Bay
  8. Blonde On Blonde – All Day All NIght
  9. Blonde On Blonde – Spinning Wheel
  10. Renee Brady – White Socks, Shiny Shoes
  11. Bright Light Bright Light – Cry At Films
  12. Bromas – Merched Mumbai
  13. Brotherhood Of Man – Reach Out Your Hand
  14. Budgie – Breadfan
  15. Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Double Denim Hop
  16. The Bystanders – Royal Blue Summer Sunshine Day
  17. John Cale – Buffalo Ballet
  18. Candelas – Anifail
  19. Catatonia – You’ve Got A Lot To Answer For
  20. Julian Cope – Sunshine Playroom
  21. Y Cyrff – Cymru Lloegr & Llanrwst
  22. Alun Davies – Waste Of Time
  23. Spencer Davis Group – Letters From Edith
  24. Duffy – Well Well Well
  25. The Elastic Band – 8 1/2 Hours To Paradise
  26. Electric Light Orchestra – Rockaria!
  27. Eyes Of Blue – Love is The Law
  28. Andy Fairweather-Low – I Ain’t No Mountain
  29. Feeder – Pushing The Senses
  30. Flanders & Swann – The Hippopotamus Song
  31. The Fleur De Lys – Haf 2013
  32. Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It)
  33. Gwyneth Glyn – Adra
  34. Goldie Lookin’ Chain – Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do
  35. Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Spanish Dance Troupe
  36. Gwenno – An Stevel Nowyuh
  37. Gwibdaith Hen Fran – Coffi Du
  38. Pete Ham – No Matter What (Demo)
  39. Mary Hopkin – Water, Paper & Clay
  40. Howard Jones – Like To Get To Know You Well
  41. Tammy Jones – End Of The World
  42. Tom Jones – Carrying A Torch
  43. Cate Le Bon – Home To You
  44. Lone Star – Hypnotic Mover
  45. Los Campesinos! – You! Me! Dancing!
  46. Love Sculpture – Blues Helping
  47. Magenta – A Gift From God
  48. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Look Around
  49. Manic Street Preachers with Lucy Rose – This Sullen Welsh Heart
  50. Cerys Matthews – Cwm Rhondda
  51. The Mekons – Where Were You?
  52. Murry The Hump – Green Green Grass
  53. The Neutrons – Living In The World Today
  54. 9Bach with Rhys Ifans – Anian (Poem)
  55. 9Bach – Anian
  56. Yr Ods – Y Bel Yn Rowlio
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-15

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-14

Current track

Title

Artist