Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-08

  1. Ash – Wildsurf
  2. The Associates – Wild And Lonely
  3. The Atlantics – The Wild Ones
  4. Bachman-Turner Overdrive – Wild Spirit
  5. J.J. Barnes – Every Time I See You I Go Wild!
  6. Bridewell Taxis – Wild Boar
  7. The Black Sorrows – Wild Street Girl
  8. Duncan Browne – The Wild Places
  9. Jimmy Buffett – When The Wild Life Betrays Me
  10. Valerie Carter with Eddie Money – Let’s Be Lovers Again
  11. Valerie Carter – Wild Child
  12. Celibate Rifles – Wild Desire
  13. Richard Clapton – Wild Child
  14. The Colourfield – My Wild Flame (Extended Version)
  15. Dead Letter Chorus – Run, Wild
  16. Deadstring Brothers – Like A California Wildfire
  17. Bobby Dean – Just Go Wild Over Rock And Roll
  18. Johnny Dodds Black Bottom Stompers – Wild Man Blues
  19. Donovan – Wild Witch Lady
  20. The Doors – Wild Child
  21. Do-Re-Mi – Wild And Blue
  22. Electric Light Orchestra – Loser Gone Wild
  23. Euro Boys – Mr Wild Guitar
  24. Charlie Feathers – Wild Wild Party
  25. First Aid Kit – Wild Horses II
  26. John Foxx – My Wild Love
  27. The Gadflys – Wild Boys
  28. Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds – Young Wild & Free
  29. Wynonie Harris – Young And Wild
  30. Alex Harvey – The Joker Is Wild
  31. Fletcher Henderson – Young And Wise
  32. Earl Hooker – Rockin’ Wild
  33. Hugo Largo – Grow Wild
  34. Brian Hyland – The Joker Went Wild
  35. Incredible String Band – Wild Cat Blues (Live)
  36. Kingfish – Wild Northland
  37. Greg Kihn – Wild In Love With You
  38. The Long Ryders – Final Wild Son
  39. Mama Lion – Wildcat
  40. Mike Melvoin & The Plastic Cow – Born To Be Wild
  41. Mental As Anything – Baby You’re Wild
  42. Mojo Makers – Wild Moon Child
  43. The Monochrome Set – The Weird, Wild And Wonderful World Of Tony Potts
  44. The Move – Wild Tiger Woman
  45. M.P.D. Ltd – The Wild Side Of Life
  46. Carrl & Janie Myriad – Back In The Wildwoods Again
  47. Graham Nash – Wild Tales
  48. New England – Walking Wild
  49. Charlie Parr – Wild Bill Jones
  50. Charlie Patton – Runnin’ Wild Blues
  51. Armando Peraza – Wild Thing
  52. The Pogues – Wild Cats Of Kilkenny
  53. Leon Redbone – Wild And Wicked Ways
  54. The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses
  55. Roxy Music – Running Wild
  56. The Sandals – Wild As The Sea
  57. The Shakin’ Pyramids – Wild Little Willie
  58. The Sherbs – Wild Is The Sea
  59. Slade – Wild Winds Are Blowin’
  60. Jimmy Smith – Walk OnThe Wild Side
  61. Patti Smith – Wild Leaves
  62. Squeeze (UK) – Wild Sewerage Tickles Brazil
  63. Kelley Stoltz – i Remember You Were Wild
  64. The Strange Bedfellows – Wild And Free
  65. Thin Lizzy – Wild One
  66. Teenage Head – Wild One
  67. Hank Thompson & The Brazos Valley Boys – The Wild Side Of Life
  68. The Troggs – Wild Thing
  69. Dwight Twilley – Wild Dogs
  70. The Winkies – Wild Open Spaces
  71. Warren Zevon – Wild Age
