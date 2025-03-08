Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-08

- Ash – Wildsurf
- The Associates – Wild And Lonely
- The Atlantics – The Wild Ones
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive – Wild Spirit
- J.J. Barnes – Every Time I See You I Go Wild!
- Bridewell Taxis – Wild Boar
- The Black Sorrows – Wild Street Girl
- Duncan Browne – The Wild Places
- Jimmy Buffett – When The Wild Life Betrays Me
- Valerie Carter with Eddie Money – Let’s Be Lovers Again
- Valerie Carter – Wild Child
- Celibate Rifles – Wild Desire
- Richard Clapton – Wild Child
- The Colourfield – My Wild Flame (Extended Version)
- Dead Letter Chorus – Run, Wild
- Deadstring Brothers – Like A California Wildfire
- Bobby Dean – Just Go Wild Over Rock And Roll
- Johnny Dodds Black Bottom Stompers – Wild Man Blues
- Donovan – Wild Witch Lady
- The Doors – Wild Child
- Do-Re-Mi – Wild And Blue
- Electric Light Orchestra – Loser Gone Wild
- Euro Boys – Mr Wild Guitar
- Charlie Feathers – Wild Wild Party
- First Aid Kit – Wild Horses II
- John Foxx – My Wild Love
- The Gadflys – Wild Boys
- Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds – Young Wild & Free
- Wynonie Harris – Young And Wild
- Alex Harvey – The Joker Is Wild
- Fletcher Henderson – Young And Wise
- Earl Hooker – Rockin’ Wild
- Hugo Largo – Grow Wild
- Brian Hyland – The Joker Went Wild
- Incredible String Band – Wild Cat Blues (Live)
- Kingfish – Wild Northland
- Greg Kihn – Wild In Love With You
- The Long Ryders – Final Wild Son
- Mama Lion – Wildcat
- Mike Melvoin & The Plastic Cow – Born To Be Wild
- Mental As Anything – Baby You’re Wild
- Mojo Makers – Wild Moon Child
- The Monochrome Set – The Weird, Wild And Wonderful World Of Tony Potts
- The Move – Wild Tiger Woman
- M.P.D. Ltd – The Wild Side Of Life
- Carrl & Janie Myriad – Back In The Wildwoods Again
- Graham Nash – Wild Tales
- New England – Walking Wild
- Charlie Parr – Wild Bill Jones
- Charlie Patton – Runnin’ Wild Blues
- Armando Peraza – Wild Thing
- The Pogues – Wild Cats Of Kilkenny
- Leon Redbone – Wild And Wicked Ways
- The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses
- Roxy Music – Running Wild
- The Sandals – Wild As The Sea
- The Shakin’ Pyramids – Wild Little Willie
- The Sherbs – Wild Is The Sea
- Slade – Wild Winds Are Blowin’
- Jimmy Smith – Walk OnThe Wild Side
- Patti Smith – Wild Leaves
- Squeeze (UK) – Wild Sewerage Tickles Brazil
- Kelley Stoltz – i Remember You Were Wild
- The Strange Bedfellows – Wild And Free
- Thin Lizzy – Wild One
- Teenage Head – Wild One
- Hank Thompson & The Brazos Valley Boys – The Wild Side Of Life
- The Troggs – Wild Thing
- Dwight Twilley – Wild Dogs
- The Winkies – Wild Open Spaces
- Warren Zevon – Wild Age
