Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-01

- All About Eve – Wild Hearted Woman
- Avenged Sevenfold – Unbound (The Wild Ride)
- Beach Boys – Wild Honey
- Blitzen Trapper – Wild Mountain Nation
- David Bowie – Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
- Bow Wow Wow – Go Wild In The Country
- British Lions – Wild In The Streets
- Rusty Bryant – Wildfire
- The Byrds – Wild Mountain Thyme
- Calexico – Thrown To The Wild
- Caravan – Wild West Street
- Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue – Where The Wild Roses Grow
- The Cherokees – I’ve Gone Wild
- Jimmy Cliff – Wild World
- Deep Purple – Call Of The Wild
- Dexy’s Midnight Runners – All In All (This One Last Wild Waltz)
- Dire Straits – Wild West End
- The Fauves – Wilding
- Free – Wild Indian Woman
- Kinky Friedman – Wild Man From Borneo
- Great Lake Swimmers – Near Wild Everywhere
- Patty Griffin – Wild Old Dog
- Gun – Long Hair Wild Man
- John Hartford – Wild Hog In The Red Brush
- Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Wild Mountain Thyme
- John Hiatt – Child Of The Wild Blue Yonder
- Hitmen D.T.K. – Gone Wild
- The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
- Ian Hunter – Wild East
- Milt Jackson Quintet – Wild Man
- Jethro Tull – Acres Wild
- Johnny Moped – Wild Breed
- Ed Kuepper – Real Wild Life
- La Bastard – Call Of The Wild
- Hugh Laurie – Wild Honey
- Lawanda Lindsey & Kenny Vernon – Pickin’ Wild Mountain Berries
- Curtis Mayfield – Little Child Running Wild
- D.L.Menard – Wildwood Flower
- The Missing Links – Wild About You
- Joni Mitchell – Wild Things Run Fast
- Russell Morris & The Rubes – Roar Of The Wild Torpedoes
- Rick Nelson & The Stone Canyon Band – Wild Nights At Tulsa
- Nervous Norvus – Wild Dogs Of Kentucky
- Oingo Boingo – Wild Sex (In The Working Class)
- The Parazone – Wild Dolphins
- Iggy Pop – Wild America
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Alberquerque (Wild Scenes)
- Lou Reed – Walk On The Wild Side
- Martha Reeves – Wild Night
- R.E.M. – Near Wild Heaven
- Stan Ridgway – Wild Bill Donovan
- Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Wild Child
- The Saints – Wild About You
- Screaming Blue Messiahs – Wild Blue Yonder
- Shocking Blue – Wild Wind
- Silversun Pickups – The Wild Kind
- Nina Simone – Wild Is The Wind
- Bruce Springsteen – Wild Billy’s Circus Story
- Suede – The Wild Ones
- Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
- The Tubes – Wild Women Of Wongo
- Martha Velez – Wild Bird
- Ultravox! – The Wild, The Beautiful & The Damned
- Gene Vincent – Wild Cat
- Paul Weller – Wild Wood
- The Wild Ones – Wild Thing
- Faron Young – Imagination Running Wild
