Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-03-01

  1. All About Eve – Wild Hearted Woman
  2. Avenged Sevenfold – Unbound (The Wild Ride)
  3. Beach Boys – Wild Honey
  4. Blitzen Trapper – Wild Mountain Nation
  5. David Bowie – Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
  6. Bow Wow Wow – Go Wild In The Country
  7. British Lions – Wild In The Streets
  8. Rusty Bryant – Wildfire
  9. The Byrds – Wild Mountain Thyme
  10. Calexico – Thrown To The Wild
  11. Caravan – Wild West Street
  12. Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue – Where The Wild Roses Grow
  13. The Cherokees – I’ve Gone Wild
  14. Jimmy Cliff – Wild World
  15. Deep Purple – Call Of The Wild
  16. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – All In All (This One Last Wild Waltz)
  17. Dire Straits – Wild West End
  18. The Fauves – Wilding
  19. Free – Wild Indian Woman
  20. Kinky Friedman – Wild Man From Borneo
  21. Great Lake Swimmers – Near Wild Everywhere
  22. Patty Griffin – Wild Old Dog
  23. Gun – Long Hair Wild Man
  24. John Hartford – Wild Hog In The Red Brush
  25. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Wild Mountain Thyme
  26. John Hiatt – Child Of The Wild Blue Yonder
  27. Hitmen D.T.K. – Gone Wild
  28. The Holy Mackerel – Wildflowers
  29. Ian Hunter – Wild East
  30. Milt Jackson Quintet – Wild Man
  31. Jethro Tull – Acres Wild
  32. Johnny Moped – Wild Breed
  33. Ed Kuepper – Real Wild Life
  34. La Bastard – Call Of The Wild
  35. Hugh Laurie – Wild Honey
  36. Lawanda Lindsey & Kenny Vernon – Pickin’ Wild Mountain Berries
  37. Curtis Mayfield – Little Child Running Wild
  38. D.L.Menard – Wildwood Flower
  39. The Missing Links – Wild About You
  40. Joni Mitchell – Wild Things Run Fast
  41. Russell Morris & The Rubes – Roar Of The Wild Torpedoes
  42. Rick Nelson & The Stone Canyon Band – Wild Nights At Tulsa
  43. Nervous Norvus – Wild Dogs Of Kentucky
  44. Oingo Boingo – Wild Sex (In The Working Class)
  45. The Parazone – Wild Dolphins
  46. Iggy Pop – Wild America
  47. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Alberquerque (Wild Scenes)
  48. Lou Reed – Walk On The Wild Side
  49. Martha Reeves – Wild Night
  50. R.E.M. – Near Wild Heaven
  51. Stan Ridgway – Wild Bill Donovan
  52. Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Wild Child
  53. The Saints – Wild About You
  54. Screaming Blue Messiahs – Wild Blue Yonder
  55. Shocking Blue – Wild Wind
  56. Silversun Pickups – The Wild Kind
  57. Nina Simone – Wild Is The Wind
  58. Bruce Springsteen – Wild Billy’s Circus Story
  59. Suede – The Wild Ones
  60. Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
  61. The Tubes – Wild Women Of Wongo
  62. Martha Velez – Wild Bird
  63. Ultravox! – The Wild, The Beautiful & The Damned
  64. Gene Vincent – Wild Cat
  65. Paul Weller – Wild Wood
  66. The Wild Ones – Wild Thing
  67. Faron Young – Imagination Running Wild
