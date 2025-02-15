Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-02-15

  1. Arctic Monkeys – Old Yellow Bricks
  2. Joan Baez – Yellow Coat
  3. Mike Batt – Fading Yellow
  4. Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye
  5. Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan – Yellow Bellied Sapsucker
  6. Blues Magoos – Yellow Rose
  7. Kevin Burke – Dinny Delaney’s / The Yellow Wattle
  8. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth
  9. Sam Collins – Yellow Dog Blues
  10. Crow – Yellow Dawg
  11. Dead Letter Chorus – Yellow House
  12. Devo – Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini
  13. Do Mori – Spirit In The Yellow Sound
  14. Donovan – Yellow Star
  15. Minnie Driver – Yellow Eyes
  16. Michael Franks – In The Yellow House
  17. Fruit Bats – Little Yellow Heart
  18. Ghost – Water Door Yellow Gate
  19. David Gilmour – Girl In The Yellow Dress
  20. Golden Earring – Yellow & Blue
  21. Henry Cow – Extract From ‘With The Yellow Half-Moon And Blue Star’
  22. Heron – Yellow Roses
  23. Rupert Hine – No Yellow Heart
  24. Jesus Jones – Yellow Brown
  25. Klowns – Yellow Sunglasses
  26. Toshinori Kondo & Ima – Yellow Flag
  27. Kraan – Yellow Bamboo
  28. Leapy Lee – Little Yellow Aeroplane
  29. The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – Someone Took The Yellow From My Egg
  30. Leningrad Cowboys – Yellow Submarine
  31. Lumumba feat. Condry Ziqubu – Yellow Mealie Meal
  32. Kavisha Mazzella – Yellow
  33. Middle Of The Road – Yellow Boomerang
  34. Bette Midler – Yellow Beach Umbrella
  35. The Music Machine – Double Yellow Line
  36. Marissa Nadler – Yellow Lights
  37. The Neville Brothers – Yellow Moon
  38. Of Monsters And Men – Yellow Light
  39. Yoko Ono – Yellow Girl (Stand By For Life)
  40. Dolly Parton – Yellow Roses
  41. Pearl Jam – Yellow Ledbetter
  42. Portugal, The Man – Purple Yellow Red & Blue
  43. Remy Zero – Yellow Light
  44. The Revolving Paint Dream – Yellow Ball (Take Me Away)
  45. The Rockin’ Berries – Yellow Rainbow
  46. Sue Saad & The Next – Double Yellow Line
  47. The Saboteurs – Yellow Sun
  48. Scorpions – Yellow Raven
  49. Joel Sarakula – Old Yellow Photographs
  50. Dan Seals – My Old Yellow Car
  51. Bessie Smith – The Yellow Dog Blues
  52. Thirsty Moon – Yellow Sunshine
  53. Throwing Muses – Bright Yellow Gun
  54. TJ Eckleberg – New Yellow Dress
  55. Cal Tjader – Song Of The Yellow River
  56. Mary Travers – Erika With The Windy Yellow Hair
  57. KT Tunstall – Yellow Flower
  58. Van Der Graaf Generator – Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever (Running)
  59. The Ventures – Yellow Jacket
  60. Megan Washington – Yellow & Blue
  61. Yellow Sunshine – Yellow Sunshine
