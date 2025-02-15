Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-02-15

- Arctic Monkeys – Old Yellow Bricks
- Joan Baez – Yellow Coat
- Mike Batt – Fading Yellow
- Black Bats – Big Yellow Eye
- Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan – Yellow Bellied Sapsucker
- Blues Magoos – Yellow Rose
- Kevin Burke – Dinny Delaney’s / The Yellow Wattle
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth
- Sam Collins – Yellow Dog Blues
- Crow – Yellow Dawg
- Dead Letter Chorus – Yellow House
- Devo – Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini
- Do Mori – Spirit In The Yellow Sound
- Donovan – Yellow Star
- Minnie Driver – Yellow Eyes
- Michael Franks – In The Yellow House
- Fruit Bats – Little Yellow Heart
- Ghost – Water Door Yellow Gate
- David Gilmour – Girl In The Yellow Dress
- Golden Earring – Yellow & Blue
- Henry Cow – Extract From ‘With The Yellow Half-Moon And Blue Star’
- Heron – Yellow Roses
- Rupert Hine – No Yellow Heart
- Jesus Jones – Yellow Brown
- Klowns – Yellow Sunglasses
- Toshinori Kondo & Ima – Yellow Flag
- Kraan – Yellow Bamboo
- Leapy Lee – Little Yellow Aeroplane
- The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – Someone Took The Yellow From My Egg
- Leningrad Cowboys – Yellow Submarine
- Lumumba feat. Condry Ziqubu – Yellow Mealie Meal
- Kavisha Mazzella – Yellow
- Middle Of The Road – Yellow Boomerang
- Bette Midler – Yellow Beach Umbrella
- The Music Machine – Double Yellow Line
- Marissa Nadler – Yellow Lights
- The Neville Brothers – Yellow Moon
- Of Monsters And Men – Yellow Light
- Yoko Ono – Yellow Girl (Stand By For Life)
- Dolly Parton – Yellow Roses
- Pearl Jam – Yellow Ledbetter
- Portugal, The Man – Purple Yellow Red & Blue
- Remy Zero – Yellow Light
- The Revolving Paint Dream – Yellow Ball (Take Me Away)
- The Rockin’ Berries – Yellow Rainbow
- Sue Saad & The Next – Double Yellow Line
- The Saboteurs – Yellow Sun
- Scorpions – Yellow Raven
- Joel Sarakula – Old Yellow Photographs
- Dan Seals – My Old Yellow Car
- Bessie Smith – The Yellow Dog Blues
- Thirsty Moon – Yellow Sunshine
- Throwing Muses – Bright Yellow Gun
- TJ Eckleberg – New Yellow Dress
- Cal Tjader – Song Of The Yellow River
- Mary Travers – Erika With The Windy Yellow Hair
- KT Tunstall – Yellow Flower
- Van Der Graaf Generator – Cat’s Eye / Yellow Fever (Running)
- The Ventures – Yellow Jacket
- Megan Washington – Yellow & Blue
- Yellow Sunshine – Yellow Sunshine
