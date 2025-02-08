Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-02-08

  1. Aesops Fables – Little Yellow Pills
  2. Albany Avenue – Yellow
  3. Argent – Waiting For The Yellow One
  4. Autumn – Yellow River
  5. The Black Angels – Yellow Elevator #2
  6. Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan – Autumn Song (On A Yellow Day)
  7. Blue Sky Boys – Just A Strand From A Yellow Curl
  8. The Blues Project – Yellow Cab
  9. Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – Yellow Bird
  10. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Yellow Brick Road
  11. Peter Combe – Yellow Banana
  12. Ry Cooder – Yellow Roses
  13. Kevin Coyne – Sand All Yellow
  14. Daz Nuance – Chrome Yellow
  15. Kiki Dee – Yellow Kimono (Waitin’ On Tokyo Time)
  16. The Del-Byzanteens – My Hands Are Yellow (From The Job That I Do)
  17. Jackie DeShannon – Little Yellow Roses
  18. Donovan – Mellow Yellow
  19. John Fahey – The Yellow Princess
  20. Frank Chickens – Yellow Toast
  21. The Fredric – My Yellow Tree
  22. The Guess Who – Love And A Yellow Rose
  23. The Gun – Yellow Cab Man
  24. Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell – Old Yellow Moon
  25. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Yellow Coat
  26. Ice Cream Hands – Yellow & Blue
  27. Jade Warrior – Yellow Eyes
  28. Jay & The Americans – (We’ll Meet In The) Yellow Forest
  29. J Girls – Yellow World
  30. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
  31. Kossoff Kirke Tetsu Rabbit – Yellow House
  32. Kursaal Flyers – Yellow Sox
  33. Bertha Lee – Yellow Bee
  34. Jackie Lomax – Little Yellow Pills
  35. Phil Lynott – Yellow Pearl
  36. Joni MItchell – Big Yellow Taxi
  37. Christy Moore – Yellow Furze Woman
  38. The Move – Yellow Rainbow
  39. Johnny Nash – Yellow House
  40. Mike Nesmith – Yellow Butterfly
  41. Randy Newman – Yellow Man
  42. Ken Nordine – Yellow
  43. Greg Perkins – Yellow Roses
  44. The Picadilly Line – Yellow Rainbow
  45. Jocelyn Pook – Yellow Fever Psalm
  46. Reuben ‘River’ Reeves & His River Boys – Yellow Fire
  47. Scaevola’s Fire – Yellow
  48. Seals & Crofts – Yellow Dirt
  49. The Sorrows – Pink, Purple, Yellow, Red
  50. Spearmint – Song For The Colour Yellow
  51. Stereolab – Fiery Yellow
  52. Matt Stillert – Little Yellow Wand
  53. Stuffy Doll – Yellow Jacket Venom
  54. Timebox – Yellow Van
  55. Andre Toussaint – Yellow Bird
  56. Tractor – Little Girl In Yellow
  57. 20/20 – Cheri
  58. Velvett Fogg – Yellow Cave Woman
  59. 20/20 – Yellow Pills
  60. The View – Double Yellow Lines
  61. Yellow Balloon – The Yellow Balloon
  62. Yellowman & The Paragons – Yello A The Best
  63. Frank Zappa – Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
