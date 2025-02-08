Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-02-08

- Aesops Fables – Little Yellow Pills
- Albany Avenue – Yellow
- Argent – Waiting For The Yellow One
- Autumn – Yellow River
- The Black Angels – Yellow Elevator #2
- Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan – Autumn Song (On A Yellow Day)
- Blue Sky Boys – Just A Strand From A Yellow Curl
- The Blues Project – Yellow Cab
- Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – Yellow Bird
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Yellow Brick Road
- Peter Combe – Yellow Banana
- Ry Cooder – Yellow Roses
- Kevin Coyne – Sand All Yellow
- Daz Nuance – Chrome Yellow
- Kiki Dee – Yellow Kimono (Waitin’ On Tokyo Time)
- The Del-Byzanteens – My Hands Are Yellow (From The Job That I Do)
- Jackie DeShannon – Little Yellow Roses
- Donovan – Mellow Yellow
- John Fahey – The Yellow Princess
- Frank Chickens – Yellow Toast
- The Fredric – My Yellow Tree
- The Guess Who – Love And A Yellow Rose
- The Gun – Yellow Cab Man
- Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell – Old Yellow Moon
- Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Yellow Coat
- Ice Cream Hands – Yellow & Blue
- Jade Warrior – Yellow Eyes
- Jay & The Americans – (We’ll Meet In The) Yellow Forest
- J Girls – Yellow World
- Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Kossoff Kirke Tetsu Rabbit – Yellow House
- Kursaal Flyers – Yellow Sox
- Bertha Lee – Yellow Bee
- Jackie Lomax – Little Yellow Pills
- Phil Lynott – Yellow Pearl
- Joni MItchell – Big Yellow Taxi
- Christy Moore – Yellow Furze Woman
- The Move – Yellow Rainbow
- Johnny Nash – Yellow House
- Mike Nesmith – Yellow Butterfly
- Randy Newman – Yellow Man
- Ken Nordine – Yellow
- Greg Perkins – Yellow Roses
- The Picadilly Line – Yellow Rainbow
- Jocelyn Pook – Yellow Fever Psalm
- Reuben ‘River’ Reeves & His River Boys – Yellow Fire
- Scaevola’s Fire – Yellow
- Seals & Crofts – Yellow Dirt
- The Sorrows – Pink, Purple, Yellow, Red
- Spearmint – Song For The Colour Yellow
- Stereolab – Fiery Yellow
- Matt Stillert – Little Yellow Wand
- Stuffy Doll – Yellow Jacket Venom
- Timebox – Yellow Van
- Andre Toussaint – Yellow Bird
- Tractor – Little Girl In Yellow
- 20/20 – Cheri
- Velvett Fogg – Yellow Cave Woman
- 20/20 – Yellow Pills
- The View – Double Yellow Lines
- Yellow Balloon – The Yellow Balloon
- Yellowman & The Paragons – Yello A The Best
- Frank Zappa – Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
