Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-02-01

Written by on February 1, 2025

  1. Madness – Bed & Breakfast Man
  2. Man – Bedtime Bone
  3. Max Merritt & The Meteors – King Size Rosewood Bed
  4. Herbie Mann – Draw Your Breaks
  5. Herbie Mann – Waterbed
  6. Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning
  7. Amos Milburn – Soft Pillow
  8. Roger Miller – My Pillow
  9. Morphine – Early To Bed
  10. Jill Morris – Bedroom Promises
  11. Van Morrison – T.B. Sheets
  12. The Mother Truckers – Let’s All Go To Bed
  13. Moon Mullican – Nobody Knows But My Pillow
  14. The New Christs – Bed Of Nails
  15. Gary Numan – We Take The Mystery (To Bed)
  16. The Odolites – No Bed Of Roses
  17. 100 Proof (Aged In Soul) – Somebody’s Been Sleeping In My Bed
  18. The Orioles – Teardrops On My Pillow
  19. Oxo Cubans – Doona Hog
  20. Augustus Pablo & Fay Bennett – Bedroom Mazurka
  21. Brad Paisley – Go To Bed Early
  22. Pink Floyd – A Pillow Of Winds
  23. The Pogues – The Sick Bed Of Cuchulainn
  24. The Presidents Of The United States Of America – Devil In A Sleeping Bag
  25. Jeanne Pruett – Satin Sheets
  26. The Quick – Bed Of Nails
  27. Rare Earth – In Bed
  28. Rat Ta’Mango – Sitting Alone In My Bedroom
  29. Lou Reed – The Bed
  30. Mick Ronson – The Empty Bed (Io Me Ne Andrei)
  31. Roxy Music – Pyjamarama
  32. The Scots Of St. James – Eiderdown Clown
  33. Linda Scott – Who’s Been Sleeping In My Bed
  34. Sharon Shannon – Burst Mattress
  35. 69 Windmills – Bedtime For Nicholas
  36. Skyhooks – You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed
  37. Bessie Smith – Empty Bed Blues (Pts. 1 & 2)
  38. Greedy Smith – You Look Charming In My Pyjamas
  39. Soft Cell – Bedsitter
  40. Soul Vigilantes feat. Aqeel – When I Go To Bed
  41. Sparklehorse – Apple Bed
  42. Billie Jo Spears – Blanket On The Ground
  43. Dusty Springfield – Breakfast In Bed
  44. Squeeze – Black Coffee In Bed
  45. Al Stewart – Bedsitter Images
  46. Stiletto – Middle Of The Bed
  47. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow
  48. Johnnie Taylor – Somebody’s Sleeping In My Bed
  49. 10cc – Reds In My Bed
  50. Tony Font Show – Selfish In Bed
  51. They Might Be Giants – Nightgown Of The Sullen Moon
  52. Tony Toni Tone – (Lay Your Head On) My Pillow
  53. The Triffids – Estuary Bed
  54. UB40 – The Pillow
  55. Tom Verlaine – Pillow
  56. Scott Walker – Blanket Roll Blues
  57. Was (Not Was) feat. Ozzy Osbourne – Shake Your Head (Let’s Go To Bed)
  58. The Weakerthans – Confessions Of A Futon-Revolutionist
  59. Josh White – Jesus Gonna Make Up My Dying Bed
  60. X – Motel Room In My Bed
  61. Warren Zevon – Bed Of Coats
  62. ZZ Top – Sleeping Bag
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-01

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-31

Current track

Title

Artist