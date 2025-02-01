Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-02-01

- Madness – Bed & Breakfast Man
- Man – Bedtime Bone
- Max Merritt & The Meteors – King Size Rosewood Bed
- Herbie Mann – Draw Your Breaks
- Herbie Mann – Waterbed
- Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning
- Amos Milburn – Soft Pillow
- Roger Miller – My Pillow
- Morphine – Early To Bed
- Jill Morris – Bedroom Promises
- Van Morrison – T.B. Sheets
- The Mother Truckers – Let’s All Go To Bed
- Moon Mullican – Nobody Knows But My Pillow
- The New Christs – Bed Of Nails
- Gary Numan – We Take The Mystery (To Bed)
- The Odolites – No Bed Of Roses
- 100 Proof (Aged In Soul) – Somebody’s Been Sleeping In My Bed
- The Orioles – Teardrops On My Pillow
- Oxo Cubans – Doona Hog
- Augustus Pablo & Fay Bennett – Bedroom Mazurka
- Brad Paisley – Go To Bed Early
- Pink Floyd – A Pillow Of Winds
- The Pogues – The Sick Bed Of Cuchulainn
- The Presidents Of The United States Of America – Devil In A Sleeping Bag
- Jeanne Pruett – Satin Sheets
- The Quick – Bed Of Nails
- Rare Earth – In Bed
- Rat Ta’Mango – Sitting Alone In My Bedroom
- Lou Reed – The Bed
- Mick Ronson – The Empty Bed (Io Me Ne Andrei)
- Roxy Music – Pyjamarama
- The Scots Of St. James – Eiderdown Clown
- Linda Scott – Who’s Been Sleeping In My Bed
- Sharon Shannon – Burst Mattress
- 69 Windmills – Bedtime For Nicholas
- Skyhooks – You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed
- Bessie Smith – Empty Bed Blues (Pts. 1 & 2)
- Greedy Smith – You Look Charming In My Pyjamas
- Soft Cell – Bedsitter
- Soul Vigilantes feat. Aqeel – When I Go To Bed
- Sparklehorse – Apple Bed
- Billie Jo Spears – Blanket On The Ground
- Dusty Springfield – Breakfast In Bed
- Squeeze – Black Coffee In Bed
- Al Stewart – Bedsitter Images
- Stiletto – Middle Of The Bed
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow
- Johnnie Taylor – Somebody’s Sleeping In My Bed
- 10cc – Reds In My Bed
- Tony Font Show – Selfish In Bed
- They Might Be Giants – Nightgown Of The Sullen Moon
- Tony Toni Tone – (Lay Your Head On) My Pillow
- The Triffids – Estuary Bed
- UB40 – The Pillow
- Tom Verlaine – Pillow
- Scott Walker – Blanket Roll Blues
- Was (Not Was) feat. Ozzy Osbourne – Shake Your Head (Let’s Go To Bed)
- The Weakerthans – Confessions Of A Futon-Revolutionist
- Josh White – Jesus Gonna Make Up My Dying Bed
- X – Motel Room In My Bed
- Warren Zevon – Bed Of Coats
- ZZ Top – Sleeping Bag
