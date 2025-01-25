Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-25

  1. Virginia Astley – Out On The Lawn I Lie In Bed
  2. Atomic Rooster – And So To Bed
  3. The Audreys – Come On Back To Bed
  4. Aztec Camera – Mattress Of Wire (Live)
  5. Lisa Bade – Stormy Bed
  6. Beggars Opera – Stretcher
  7. The Blasters – Hollywood Bed
  8. The Bleachers – Send Me The Pillow You Dream On
  9. Mari Boine – In A Blanket Of Warmth
  10. Bulldog – Inner Spring
  11. Colin Blunstone – Mary Won’t You Warm My Bed
  12. Bumble Bee Slim – Feather Bed Blues
  13. Gary Burton & Makoto Ozone – Eiderdown
  14. The Buzz Of Delight – Ninety Six Sheets
  15. Cactus – Bedroom Mazurka
  16. The Charlatans – Can’t Get Out Of Bed (Demo)
  17. The Chills – Wet Blanket
  18. The Chimes – Tears On My Pillow
  19. June Christy – His Feets Too Big For The Bed
  20. Cockney Rebel – Bed In The Corner
  21. Chi Coltrane – Feather My Bed
  22. Comedy Of Errors – The Student Prince Part 2: And So To Bed
  23. The Cowsills – Newspaper Blanket
  24. Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey – Bed Of Needles
  25. The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
  26. Bryan Davies – I Should Have Stayed In Bed
  27. Mac Davis – Your Side Of The Bed
  28. Brian Davison’s Every Which Way – Bed Ain’t What It Used To Be
  29. The Dears – End Of A Hollywood Bedtime Story
  30. ‘Little’ Jimmy Dickens – A Sleepin’ At The Foot Of The Bed
  31. The John Doe Thing – Telephone By The Bed
  32. Thomas Dolby – Silk Pyjamas
  33. Dr. John – Make Your Own Bed Well
  34. The Easybeats – Made My Bed (Gonna Lie In It)
  35. Alejandro Escovedo – This Bed Is Getting Crowded
  36. Ella Fitzgerald – Rocks In My Bed
  37. Eddie Floyd – Baby, Let Your Head Down (Gently On My Bed)
  38. The Four Seasons – Huggin’ My Pillow
  39. Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
  40. Kinky Friedman – Get Your Biscuits In The Oven And Your Buns In The Bed
  41. The Fumes – Python For A Pillow
  42. Gallie – Louisa’s Bed
  43. Dana Gillespie – Empty Bed Blues
  44. Mark Gillespie – Stormy Bed
  45. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Pillow Talk
  46. Harrisons – Take It To The Mattress
  47. John Hiatt – Pink Bedroom
  48. Hot Chocolate – Bed Games
  49. Rock Hudson – Pillow Talk
  50. Husker Du – Bed Of Nails
  51. Sheila Hylton – The Bed’s Too BIg Without You (Extended Mix)
  52. Incredible Bongo Band – When The Bed Breaks Down, I’ll Meet You In The Spring
  53. Wanda Jackson – Fancy Satin Pillows
  54. Jellyfish – Bedspring Kiss
  55. John’s Children – Not The Sort Of Girl You Take To Bed
  56. Kaiser/Mansfield – On My Dyin’ Bed
  57. John Kennedy’s ’68 Comeback Special – Rockin’ Bed
  58. Paul Lamb & The King Snakes – The Pillow
  59. Daniel Lanois – Sleeping In The Devil’s Bed
  60. Lawrence Arabia – Apple Pie Bed
  61. Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul – Lyin’ In A Bed Of Fire
  62. Julie London – Don’t Smoke In Bed
  63. Lord Kitchener – My Wife’s Nightie
  64. LTG Exchange – Waterbed Pt. 1
  65. The Lucksmiths – Get-To-Bed Birds
