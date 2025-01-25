Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-25

- Virginia Astley – Out On The Lawn I Lie In Bed
- Atomic Rooster – And So To Bed
- The Audreys – Come On Back To Bed
- Aztec Camera – Mattress Of Wire (Live)
- Lisa Bade – Stormy Bed
- Beggars Opera – Stretcher
- The Blasters – Hollywood Bed
- The Bleachers – Send Me The Pillow You Dream On
- Mari Boine – In A Blanket Of Warmth
- Bulldog – Inner Spring
- Colin Blunstone – Mary Won’t You Warm My Bed
- Bumble Bee Slim – Feather Bed Blues
- Gary Burton & Makoto Ozone – Eiderdown
- The Buzz Of Delight – Ninety Six Sheets
- Cactus – Bedroom Mazurka
- The Charlatans – Can’t Get Out Of Bed (Demo)
- The Chills – Wet Blanket
- The Chimes – Tears On My Pillow
- June Christy – His Feets Too Big For The Bed
- Cockney Rebel – Bed In The Corner
- Chi Coltrane – Feather My Bed
- Comedy Of Errors – The Student Prince Part 2: And So To Bed
- The Cowsills – Newspaper Blanket
- Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey – Bed Of Needles
- The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
- Bryan Davies – I Should Have Stayed In Bed
- Mac Davis – Your Side Of The Bed
- Brian Davison’s Every Which Way – Bed Ain’t What It Used To Be
- The Dears – End Of A Hollywood Bedtime Story
- ‘Little’ Jimmy Dickens – A Sleepin’ At The Foot Of The Bed
- The John Doe Thing – Telephone By The Bed
- Thomas Dolby – Silk Pyjamas
- Dr. John – Make Your Own Bed Well
- The Easybeats – Made My Bed (Gonna Lie In It)
- Alejandro Escovedo – This Bed Is Getting Crowded
- Ella Fitzgerald – Rocks In My Bed
- Eddie Floyd – Baby, Let Your Head Down (Gently On My Bed)
- The Four Seasons – Huggin’ My Pillow
- Fox – S-S-S-Single Bed
- Kinky Friedman – Get Your Biscuits In The Oven And Your Buns In The Bed
- The Fumes – Python For A Pillow
- Gallie – Louisa’s Bed
- Dana Gillespie – Empty Bed Blues
- Mark Gillespie – Stormy Bed
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Pillow Talk
- Harrisons – Take It To The Mattress
- John Hiatt – Pink Bedroom
- Hot Chocolate – Bed Games
- Rock Hudson – Pillow Talk
- Husker Du – Bed Of Nails
- Sheila Hylton – The Bed’s Too BIg Without You (Extended Mix)
- Incredible Bongo Band – When The Bed Breaks Down, I’ll Meet You In The Spring
- Wanda Jackson – Fancy Satin Pillows
- Jellyfish – Bedspring Kiss
- John’s Children – Not The Sort Of Girl You Take To Bed
- Kaiser/Mansfield – On My Dyin’ Bed
- John Kennedy’s ’68 Comeback Special – Rockin’ Bed
- Paul Lamb & The King Snakes – The Pillow
- Daniel Lanois – Sleeping In The Devil’s Bed
- Lawrence Arabia – Apple Pie Bed
- Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul – Lyin’ In A Bed Of Fire
- Julie London – Don’t Smoke In Bed
- Lord Kitchener – My Wife’s Nightie
- LTG Exchange – Waterbed Pt. 1
- The Lucksmiths – Get-To-Bed Birds
