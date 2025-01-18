Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-18

  1. Queen – Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy
  2. Queens Of The Stone Age – I Was A Teenage Hand Model
  3. Rasputin’s Stash – Mr. Cool
  4. Reel Big Fish – Trendy
  5. The Reels – Colourful Clothes
  6. The Replacements – Androgynous
  7. James Reyne – Glamourpuss
  8. Marty Rhone – A Mean Pair Of Jeans
  9. Sir Mack Rice – Mini-Skirt Minnie
  10. Cliff Richard & The Drifters – High Class Baby
  11. The Roadsters – A Girl And A Hot Rod
  12. Roxette – The Look
  13. Mike Rudd & The Heaters – Models
  14. Lee Sain – Them Hot Pants
  15. Peter Sayers – T-Shirt Wearing Bubble Gum Chewing Hot Rod Crazy Speed Hound
  16. Scene But Not Herd – Come On Fashion
  17. Screaming Blue Messiahs – Bikini Red
  18. Seaweed Evans – French Bikini
  19. Simple Minds – Up On The Catwalk
  20. The Sinatras – New Clothes
  21. Sir Henry & His Butlers – Pretty Style
  22. Skyhooks – Blue Jeans
  23. Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
  24. The Sleepy Jackson – Miniskirt
  25. Robbie Snowden – Hot Pants Sue
  26. Somebody’s Image – Livin’ In Style
  27. Jill Sobule – Supermodel
  28. The Someloves – Sunshine’s Glove
  29. Soul Purpose – Hip Huggin’ Mini
  30. Southern Culture On The Skids – Liquored Up & Lacquered Down
  31. Spirit – Model Shop II (Clear)
  32. Split Enz – Parrot Fashion Love
  33. Squeeze – Model
  34. Andy (Frank) Starr & His Rock-A-Way Boys – Dig Them Squeaky Shoes
  35. Steely Dan – Glamour Profession
  36. Dave Stewart & The Spiritual Cowboys – Fashion Bomb
  37. The Stooges with Iggy Pop – Tight Pants
  38. The Strokes – Modern Girls & Old Fashioned Men
  39. Suede – She’s In Fashion
  40. Brad Suggs with The Swingsters – Charcoal Suit
  41. The Summer Set – Mannequin
  42. Sun Dragon – Peacock Dress
  43. The Supremes – Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
  44. The Swifts Internationals – Bell Bottoms
  45. The Teenage Filmstars – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Follow Trends
  46. Television – No Glamour For Willi
  47. The Temptations – Hey Girl (I Like Your Style)
  48. G. Wayne Thomas – Gypsy Shoes
  49. 10cc – Action Man In A Motown Suit
  50. Three Dog Night – An Old Fashioned Love Song
  51. KT Tunstall – Glamour Puss
  52. Piero Umiliani – Fotomodelle
  53. Midge Ure & Mick Karn – After A Fashion
  54. The Undertones – Male Model
  55. The Undertones – Window Shopping For New Clothes
  56. Duran Duran – Girls On Film
  57. The Ventures – She’s Just My Style
  58. The Ventures – Mod East
  59. The View – Same Jeans
  60. Ryley Walker – Summer Dress
  61. T-Bone Walker – Glamour Girl
  62. Muddy Waters – Young Fashioned Ways
  63. Paul Westerberg – Mannequin Shop
  64. Wiigz – Catwalk
  65. The Wild Magnolias – New Suit
  66. Wire – Mannequin
  67. You Am I – Purple Sneakers
  68. Young Fresh Fellows – Universal Trendsetter
  69. Young Marble Giants – Posed By Models
