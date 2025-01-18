Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-18

- Queen – Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy
- Queens Of The Stone Age – I Was A Teenage Hand Model
- Rasputin’s Stash – Mr. Cool
- Reel Big Fish – Trendy
- The Reels – Colourful Clothes
- The Replacements – Androgynous
- James Reyne – Glamourpuss
- Marty Rhone – A Mean Pair Of Jeans
- Sir Mack Rice – Mini-Skirt Minnie
- Cliff Richard & The Drifters – High Class Baby
- The Roadsters – A Girl And A Hot Rod
- Roxette – The Look
- Mike Rudd & The Heaters – Models
- Lee Sain – Them Hot Pants
- Peter Sayers – T-Shirt Wearing Bubble Gum Chewing Hot Rod Crazy Speed Hound
- Scene But Not Herd – Come On Fashion
- Screaming Blue Messiahs – Bikini Red
- Seaweed Evans – French Bikini
- Simple Minds – Up On The Catwalk
- The Sinatras – New Clothes
- Sir Henry & His Butlers – Pretty Style
- Skyhooks – Blue Jeans
- Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
- The Sleepy Jackson – Miniskirt
- Robbie Snowden – Hot Pants Sue
- Somebody’s Image – Livin’ In Style
- Jill Sobule – Supermodel
- The Someloves – Sunshine’s Glove
- Soul Purpose – Hip Huggin’ Mini
- Southern Culture On The Skids – Liquored Up & Lacquered Down
- Spirit – Model Shop II (Clear)
- Split Enz – Parrot Fashion Love
- Squeeze – Model
- Andy (Frank) Starr & His Rock-A-Way Boys – Dig Them Squeaky Shoes
- Steely Dan – Glamour Profession
- Dave Stewart & The Spiritual Cowboys – Fashion Bomb
- The Stooges with Iggy Pop – Tight Pants
- The Strokes – Modern Girls & Old Fashioned Men
- Suede – She’s In Fashion
- Brad Suggs with The Swingsters – Charcoal Suit
- The Summer Set – Mannequin
- Sun Dragon – Peacock Dress
- The Supremes – Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
- The Swifts Internationals – Bell Bottoms
- The Teenage Filmstars – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Follow Trends
- Television – No Glamour For Willi
- The Temptations – Hey Girl (I Like Your Style)
- G. Wayne Thomas – Gypsy Shoes
- 10cc – Action Man In A Motown Suit
- Three Dog Night – An Old Fashioned Love Song
- KT Tunstall – Glamour Puss
- Piero Umiliani – Fotomodelle
- Midge Ure & Mick Karn – After A Fashion
- The Undertones – Male Model
- The Undertones – Window Shopping For New Clothes
- Duran Duran – Girls On Film
- The Ventures – She’s Just My Style
- The Ventures – Mod East
- The View – Same Jeans
- Ryley Walker – Summer Dress
- T-Bone Walker – Glamour Girl
- Muddy Waters – Young Fashioned Ways
- Paul Westerberg – Mannequin Shop
- Wiigz – Catwalk
- The Wild Magnolias – New Suit
- Wire – Mannequin
- You Am I – Purple Sneakers
- Young Fresh Fellows – Universal Trendsetter
- Young Marble Giants – Posed By Models
