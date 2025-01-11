Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-11

Written by on January 11, 2025

  1. Haiku Hands – Fashion Model Art
  2. Jimmy Hawk – Blue Satin Dress
  3. Alan Hawkshaw & Keith Mansfield – Beat Boutique
  4. Alan Hawkshaw – Girl In A Sportscar
  5. Dennis Herrold – Hip Hip Baby
  6. The Hi-Fis – London Look
  7. The Hollies – Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress
  8. The High Numbers – Zoot Suit
  9. Jack Hollingshead – Carnaby King
  10. Hoodoo Gurus – Glamourpuss
  11. Hopeless Homer – The Girl In The Red Blue Jeans
  12. The Housemartins – Paris In Flares
  13. Hush – Get Flaired (Colonial Jeans)
  14. International Superheroes Of Hardcore – Fashion Show
  15. Ironing Board Sam – Original Funky Bell Bottoms
  16. The Jam – Carnaby Street
  17. The JB’s – Hot Pants Road
  18. Jay & The Americans – H.I.S. Slacks (Radio Spot)
  19. Jefferson Airplane – White Levis (Ad.)
  20. Shauna Jensen – Sussan Theme
  21. Jeremiah Johnson – Mannequin
  22. Grace Jones – The Fashion Show
  23. KC & The Sunshine Band – Boogie Shoes
  24. The Kennedys – Velvet Glove
  25. John Kennedy’s ’68 Comeback Special – Elvis In Leather
  26. King Crimson – Model Man
  27. The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
  28. Eartha Kitt – Just An Old Fashioned Girl
  29. Alan Klein – Striped Purple Shirt
  30. Kraftwerk – Showroom Dummies
  31. Kraftwerk – The Model
  32. Le Hammond Inferno – Margret Evening Fashion
  33. Level 42 – Fashion Fever
  34. Gordon Lightfoot – In My Fashion
  35. Living Colour – Glamour Boys
  36. Lo-Tel – Fashion
  37. The Love Act – Hep Clothes
  38. Mach Pelican – Fashion Monkey
  39. Patrick MacNee & Honor Blackman – Kinky Boots
  40. Madness – Baggy Trousers
  41. Madonna – Vogue
  42. Johnny Maestro – Model Girl
  43. Major Matchbox – Love Is Going Out Of Fashion
  44. Major Matchbox – Poor Boy
  45. Max Merritt & The Meteors – Live Levis
  46. Messer Chups – Model
  47. Amos Milburn – Jitterbug Fashion Parade
  48. Jackie Mittoo – Fancy Pants
  49. The Models – Bend Me Shape Me
  50. The Monochrome Set – The Strange Boutique
  51. Pete Moore – Catwalk
  52. Charlie Musselwhite – Catwalk
  53. My Chemical Romance – It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish
  54. The National – Fashion Coat
  55. Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Revolt Into Style
  56. No Doubt – Looking Hot
  57. Ian North – Model’s World
  58. Oceans Of Slumber – Nights In White Satin
  59. Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
  60. Of Montreal – Suffer For Fashion
  61. Panic! At The Disco – Old Fashioned
  62. Alan Parker & Alan Hawkshaw – Hot Pants
  63. Pepper Pots – Leather Jacket Cowboy
  64. Carl Perkins – Pointed Toe Shoes
  65. Carl Perkins – Pink Pedal Pushers
  66. Plasticland – Mink Dress
  67. Elvis Presley – Blue Suede Shoes
  68. Procol Harum – The Emperor’s New Clothes
  69. Chuck Prophet – Felony Glamour
  70. Josh Pyke – Mannequins
  71. The Playboys – The Catwalk
