Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-11

- Haiku Hands – Fashion Model Art
- Jimmy Hawk – Blue Satin Dress
- Alan Hawkshaw & Keith Mansfield – Beat Boutique
- Alan Hawkshaw – Girl In A Sportscar
- Dennis Herrold – Hip Hip Baby
- The Hi-Fis – London Look
- The Hollies – Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress
- The High Numbers – Zoot Suit
- Jack Hollingshead – Carnaby King
- Hoodoo Gurus – Glamourpuss
- Hopeless Homer – The Girl In The Red Blue Jeans
- The Housemartins – Paris In Flares
- Hush – Get Flaired (Colonial Jeans)
- International Superheroes Of Hardcore – Fashion Show
- Ironing Board Sam – Original Funky Bell Bottoms
- The Jam – Carnaby Street
- The JB’s – Hot Pants Road
- Jay & The Americans – H.I.S. Slacks (Radio Spot)
- Jefferson Airplane – White Levis (Ad.)
- Shauna Jensen – Sussan Theme
- Jeremiah Johnson – Mannequin
- Grace Jones – The Fashion Show
- KC & The Sunshine Band – Boogie Shoes
- The Kennedys – Velvet Glove
- John Kennedy’s ’68 Comeback Special – Elvis In Leather
- King Crimson – Model Man
- The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
- Eartha Kitt – Just An Old Fashioned Girl
- Alan Klein – Striped Purple Shirt
- Kraftwerk – Showroom Dummies
- Kraftwerk – The Model
- Le Hammond Inferno – Margret Evening Fashion
- Level 42 – Fashion Fever
- Gordon Lightfoot – In My Fashion
- Living Colour – Glamour Boys
- Lo-Tel – Fashion
- The Love Act – Hep Clothes
- Mach Pelican – Fashion Monkey
- Patrick MacNee & Honor Blackman – Kinky Boots
- Madness – Baggy Trousers
- Madonna – Vogue
- Johnny Maestro – Model Girl
- Major Matchbox – Love Is Going Out Of Fashion
- Major Matchbox – Poor Boy
- Max Merritt & The Meteors – Live Levis
- Messer Chups – Model
- Amos Milburn – Jitterbug Fashion Parade
- Jackie Mittoo – Fancy Pants
- The Models – Bend Me Shape Me
- The Monochrome Set – The Strange Boutique
- Pete Moore – Catwalk
- Charlie Musselwhite – Catwalk
- My Chemical Romance – It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish
- The National – Fashion Coat
- Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Revolt Into Style
- No Doubt – Looking Hot
- Ian North – Model’s World
- Oceans Of Slumber – Nights In White Satin
- Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
- Of Montreal – Suffer For Fashion
- Panic! At The Disco – Old Fashioned
- Alan Parker & Alan Hawkshaw – Hot Pants
- Pepper Pots – Leather Jacket Cowboy
- Carl Perkins – Pointed Toe Shoes
- Carl Perkins – Pink Pedal Pushers
- Plasticland – Mink Dress
- Elvis Presley – Blue Suede Shoes
- Procol Harum – The Emperor’s New Clothes
- Chuck Prophet – Felony Glamour
- Josh Pyke – Mannequins
- The Playboys – The Catwalk
