Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-04

Written by on January 4, 2025

  1. Horace Andy – Mini Mini
  2. The Angels – Fashion And Fame
  3. The Aquabats! – Fashion Zombies!
  4. Australian Crawl – Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama
  5. Ross Bagdasarian – The Walking Birds Of Carnaby
  6. Bill Beach – Peg Pants
  7. Graeme Bell & His All Stars – Rag Trade Rag
  8. Joe Bennett & His Sparkletones – Black Slacks
  9. Joe Bennett & His Sparkletones – Penny Loafers & Bobby Socks
  10. The B-52’s – Hot Pants Explosion
  11. Biff Bang Pow! – Love’s Going Out Of Fashion
  12. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Mr. Pin Stripe Suit
  13. Black Beats – The Mod Trade
  14. Black Taxi – Fashion
  15. Art Blakey – Alamode
  16. David Bowie – Fashion
  17. Boys Next Door – After A Fashion
  18. British India – Edgy Looking Clothes
  19. James Brown – Hot Pants Pt. 1 (She Got To Use What She Got To Get What She Wants)
  20. The Cheers – Black Denim Trousers & Motorcycle Boots
  21. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Zoot Suit Riot
  22. Chevelle – Straight Jacket Fashion
  23. Chicks On Speed – Fashion Rules!
  24. The Chills – I Love My Leather Jacket
  25. Jimmy Clanton – Venus In Blue Jeans
  26. Circle – Fashion Me A Drum
  27. Joe Clay – Ducktail
  28. Eddie Clearwater – Doin’ The Model
  29. The Coasters – Shopping For Clothes
  30. Eddie Cochran – Pink-Peg Slacks
  31. Beccy Cole – This Shirt
  32. Ray Columbus & The Invaders – She’s A Mod
  33. Combustible Edison & Esquivel! – Mini Skirt
  34. Combustible Edison – Dior
  35. John Cooper-Clarke – Post-War Glamour Girl
  36. The Crystal Set – The Catwalk
  37. Betty Davis – Steppin’ In Her I. Miller Shoes
  38. Delicado – The Sound Of Fashion (Alex S Deep Fashion Dub)
  39. Derek & The Dominos – Bellbottom Blues
  40. Sugar Pie DeSanto – Soulful Dress
  41. Destroyer – A Light Travels Down The Catwalk
  42. Don Juan Dracula – Fashion Girl
  43. The Donnas – Hot Pants
  44. The Dresden Dolls – The Mouse And The Model
  45. David Dundas – Jeans On
  46. The Dwellers – New Fashion Show
  47. Sheila E – The Glamorous Life
  48. Electric Six – Vengeance & Fashion
  49. The Exits – The Fashion Plague
  50. The Fabulous Flee-Rakkers – Green Jeans
  51. Jose Feliciano – Hi-Heel Sneakers
  52. Fingerprintz – Catwalk
  53. Flight Of The Conchords – Fashion Is Danger
  54. The Fluegel Knights – Miniskirt Waltz
  55. The Flying Burrito Brothers – High Fashion Queen
  56. George Formby – Grandad’s Flanelette Nightshirt
  57. The Frank & Walters – Fashion Crisis Hits New York
  58. The Fresh Windows – Fashion Conscious
  59. Genesis – I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
  60. Bobbie Gentry – Sunday Best
  61. Alice Gerrard – Wedding Dress
  62. Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man – Tom The Model
  63. Girls In Hawaii – Catwalk
  64. Glen Glenn – Blue Jeans & A Boy’s Shirt
  65. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – I Been Trendy
  66. Dobie Gray – The ‘In’ Crowd
  67. The Guess Who – Glamour Boy
