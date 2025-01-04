Voodoo Vinyl: 2025-01-04

- Horace Andy – Mini Mini
- The Angels – Fashion And Fame
- The Aquabats! – Fashion Zombies!
- Australian Crawl – Hoochie Gucci Fiorucci Mama
- Ross Bagdasarian – The Walking Birds Of Carnaby
- Bill Beach – Peg Pants
- Graeme Bell & His All Stars – Rag Trade Rag
- Joe Bennett & His Sparkletones – Black Slacks
- Joe Bennett & His Sparkletones – Penny Loafers & Bobby Socks
- The B-52’s – Hot Pants Explosion
- Biff Bang Pow! – Love’s Going Out Of Fashion
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Mr. Pin Stripe Suit
- Black Beats – The Mod Trade
- Black Taxi – Fashion
- Art Blakey – Alamode
- David Bowie – Fashion
- Boys Next Door – After A Fashion
- British India – Edgy Looking Clothes
- James Brown – Hot Pants Pt. 1 (She Got To Use What She Got To Get What She Wants)
- The Cheers – Black Denim Trousers & Motorcycle Boots
- Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Zoot Suit Riot
- Chevelle – Straight Jacket Fashion
- Chicks On Speed – Fashion Rules!
- The Chills – I Love My Leather Jacket
- Jimmy Clanton – Venus In Blue Jeans
- Circle – Fashion Me A Drum
- Joe Clay – Ducktail
- Eddie Clearwater – Doin’ The Model
- The Coasters – Shopping For Clothes
- Eddie Cochran – Pink-Peg Slacks
- Beccy Cole – This Shirt
- Ray Columbus & The Invaders – She’s A Mod
- Combustible Edison & Esquivel! – Mini Skirt
- Combustible Edison – Dior
- John Cooper-Clarke – Post-War Glamour Girl
- The Crystal Set – The Catwalk
- Betty Davis – Steppin’ In Her I. Miller Shoes
- Delicado – The Sound Of Fashion (Alex S Deep Fashion Dub)
- Derek & The Dominos – Bellbottom Blues
- Sugar Pie DeSanto – Soulful Dress
- Destroyer – A Light Travels Down The Catwalk
- Don Juan Dracula – Fashion Girl
- The Donnas – Hot Pants
- The Dresden Dolls – The Mouse And The Model
- David Dundas – Jeans On
- The Dwellers – New Fashion Show
- Sheila E – The Glamorous Life
- Electric Six – Vengeance & Fashion
- The Exits – The Fashion Plague
- The Fabulous Flee-Rakkers – Green Jeans
- Jose Feliciano – Hi-Heel Sneakers
- Fingerprintz – Catwalk
- Flight Of The Conchords – Fashion Is Danger
- The Fluegel Knights – Miniskirt Waltz
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – High Fashion Queen
- George Formby – Grandad’s Flanelette Nightshirt
- The Frank & Walters – Fashion Crisis Hits New York
- The Fresh Windows – Fashion Conscious
- Genesis – I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
- Bobbie Gentry – Sunday Best
- Alice Gerrard – Wedding Dress
- Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man – Tom The Model
- Girls In Hawaii – Catwalk
- Glen Glenn – Blue Jeans & A Boy’s Shirt
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – I Been Trendy
- Dobie Gray – The ‘In’ Crowd
- The Guess Who – Glamour Boy
