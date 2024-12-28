Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-28

Written by on December 28, 2024

  1. Roy Hamilton – My Peaceful Forest
  2. Albert Hammond – The Peacemaker
  3. George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
  4. Ted Hawkins – Peace & Happiness
  5. Bryn Haworth – Peace Of Mind
  6. Headstone – Peace Of Mind
  7. Hermione – We Want Peace
  8. John Lee Hooker – Peace Loving Man
  9. Humble Pie – Sweet Peace And Time
  10. Ian Hunter – Justice Of The Peace
  11. Hurdy Gurdy – Peaceful Open Space
  12. In One Peace – In One Peace
  13. Norah Jones – Peace
  14. King Crimson – Peace – An End
  15. Mylon LeFevre – Peace Begins Within
  16. Los Lobos – Peace
  17. The Lost Souls – Peace Of Mind
  18. Lulu – Me The Peaceful Heart
  19. Malo – Peace
  20. Herbie Mann – Amor Em Paz (Love In Peace)
  21. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
  22. Paul McCartney – Peace In The Neighbourhood
  23. Bill Medley – Peace Brother Peace
  24. Melanie – Peace Will Come (According To Plan)
  25. Mental As Anything – Psychedelic Peace Lamp
  26. Themba Mkhize – Inner Peace
  27. Morly Grey – Peace Officer
  28. Mott The Hoople – Rest In Peace
  29. Ocean Colour Scene – Profit In Peace
  30. The Only Ones – No Peace For The Wicked
  31. Jean-Luc Ponty – Peace Crusaders
  32. Pesky Gee! – Peace Of Mind
  33. Maxi Priest – Peace Throughout The World
  34. Chris Rea – Someday My Peace Will Come
  35. Terry Reid – Speak Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace
  36. Ride – Peace Sign
  37. Marty Robbins – This Peaceful Sod
  38. Xavier Rudd – Pockets Of Peace
  39. Bruce Ruffin – Songs Of Peace
  40. Sebastian Hardie – Peaceful
  41. The Seldom Scene – Peaceful Dreams
  42. Paul Simon – Peace Like A River
  43. Skids – Peaceful Times
  44. Chris Spheeris – Unnamed Peace
  45. Cat Stevens – Peace Train
  46. Sufjan Stevens – All Good Naysayers Speak Up! Or Forever Hold Your Peace!
  47. Joseph Tawadros – Peace For My Father
  48. 10cc – Peace In Our Time
  49. The Times – On The Peace Line (At The Astradome)
  50. Toots & The Maytals – Peace Perfect Peace
  51. Trafalgar – Peace Of Mind
  52. Urban Guerillas – P.E.A.C.E.
  53. V Spy V Spy – Peace And Quiet
  54. Warm Dust – Peace Of Mind
  55. Wild Magnolias – Smoke My Peace Pipe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Noon Tunes: 2024-12-28

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-12-27

Current track

Title

Artist