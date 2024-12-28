Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-28

- Roy Hamilton – My Peaceful Forest
- Albert Hammond – The Peacemaker
- George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
- Ted Hawkins – Peace & Happiness
- Bryn Haworth – Peace Of Mind
- Headstone – Peace Of Mind
- Hermione – We Want Peace
- John Lee Hooker – Peace Loving Man
- Humble Pie – Sweet Peace And Time
- Ian Hunter – Justice Of The Peace
- Hurdy Gurdy – Peaceful Open Space
- In One Peace – In One Peace
- Norah Jones – Peace
- King Crimson – Peace – An End
- Mylon LeFevre – Peace Begins Within
- Los Lobos – Peace
- The Lost Souls – Peace Of Mind
- Lulu – Me The Peaceful Heart
- Malo – Peace
- Herbie Mann – Amor Em Paz (Love In Peace)
- Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
- Paul McCartney – Peace In The Neighbourhood
- Bill Medley – Peace Brother Peace
- Melanie – Peace Will Come (According To Plan)
- Mental As Anything – Psychedelic Peace Lamp
- Themba Mkhize – Inner Peace
- Morly Grey – Peace Officer
- Mott The Hoople – Rest In Peace
- Ocean Colour Scene – Profit In Peace
- The Only Ones – No Peace For The Wicked
- Jean-Luc Ponty – Peace Crusaders
- Pesky Gee! – Peace Of Mind
- Maxi Priest – Peace Throughout The World
- Chris Rea – Someday My Peace Will Come
- Terry Reid – Speak Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace
- Ride – Peace Sign
- Marty Robbins – This Peaceful Sod
- Xavier Rudd – Pockets Of Peace
- Bruce Ruffin – Songs Of Peace
- Sebastian Hardie – Peaceful
- The Seldom Scene – Peaceful Dreams
- Paul Simon – Peace Like A River
- Skids – Peaceful Times
- Chris Spheeris – Unnamed Peace
- Cat Stevens – Peace Train
- Sufjan Stevens – All Good Naysayers Speak Up! Or Forever Hold Your Peace!
- Joseph Tawadros – Peace For My Father
- 10cc – Peace In Our Time
- The Times – On The Peace Line (At The Astradome)
- Toots & The Maytals – Peace Perfect Peace
- Trafalgar – Peace Of Mind
- Urban Guerillas – P.E.A.C.E.
- V Spy V Spy – Peace And Quiet
- Warm Dust – Peace Of Mind
- Wild Magnolias – Smoke My Peace Pipe
