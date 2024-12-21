Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-21

- ABC – Peace And Tranquility
- AC/DC – R.I.P. (Rock In Peace)
- African Head Charge – World Peace
- The Archies – A Summer Prayer For Peace
- Joan Armatrading – Peace In Mind
- Meira Asher – Give Peace
- Bad Company – Peace Of Mind
- Adrian Belew – Peace On Earth
- Belle & Sebastian – Today (This Army’s For Peace)
- Big Country – Peace In Our Time
- Luka Bloom – Peace On Earth
- 801 – T.N.K. (Tomorrow Never Knows)
- Master’s Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
- Blossom Toes – Peace Loving Man
- Boston – Peace Of Mind
- Brinsley Schwarz – (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding
- The Chi-Lites – (For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People
- The Chi-Lites – There Will Never Be Any Peace (Until God Is Seated At The Conference Table)
- Jimmy Cliff – Peace Officer
- Cloudberry Jam – Peace And Quiet
- Cloud Nine – Peace & Love
- Alice Coltrane – Atomic Peace
- Bobby Conn & The Glass Gypsies – We Come In Peace
- Cracker – Don’t Fuck Me Up (With Peace And Love)
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Soldiers Of Peace
- The Cult – Peace Dog
- Ray Davies – Peace In Our Time
- Nora Dean – Peace Begins Within
- Jackie DeShannon – Peaceful In My Soul
- The Doors – Peace Frog
- Eagles – Peaceful Easy Feeling
- Ekseption – Peace Planet
- Eurythmics – Peace Is Just A Word
- Exodus Quartet – Peace
- Georgie Fame – Peaceful
- Family – Peace Of Mind
- Farquahr – Peace In Mind
- Bill Fay – Be At Peace With Yourself
- Flying Circus – Prepared In Peace
- The Fort Knox Five – Funk 4 Peace
- Fotheringay – Peace In The End
- Fountains Of Wayne – Peace And Love
- Freaked Out Flower Children – Peace Pipe
- Chris Freeman & John Shaw – Peace Of A Mountain Stream Pt. 1
- The Fugs – Kill For Peace
- Rory Gallagher – No Peace For The Wicked
- GANGgajang – Give Peace Another Chance
- Bobbie Gentry – Peaceful
- Renee Geyer – Peace And Understanding Is Hard To Find
- Gravy Train – Ballad Of A Peaceful Man
- Amiria Grenell – Peace Flower
- The Groundhogs – Wages Of Peace
