Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-21

December 21, 2024

  1. ABC – Peace And Tranquility
  2. AC/DC – R.I.P. (Rock In Peace)
  3. African Head Charge – World Peace
  4. The Archies – A Summer Prayer For Peace
  5. Joan Armatrading – Peace In Mind
  6. Meira Asher – Give Peace
  7. Bad Company – Peace Of Mind
  8. Adrian Belew – Peace On Earth
  9. Belle & Sebastian – Today (This Army’s For Peace)
  10. Big Country – Peace In Our Time
  11. Luka Bloom – Peace On Earth
  12. 801 – T.N.K. (Tomorrow Never Knows)
  13. Master’s Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
  14. Blossom Toes – Peace Loving Man
  15. Boston – Peace Of Mind
  16. Brinsley Schwarz – (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding
  17. The Chi-Lites – (For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People
  18. The Chi-Lites – There Will Never Be Any Peace (Until God Is Seated At The Conference Table)
  19. Jimmy Cliff – Peace Officer
  20. Cloudberry Jam – Peace And Quiet
  21. Cloud Nine – Peace & Love
  22. Alice Coltrane – Atomic Peace
  23. Bobby Conn & The Glass Gypsies – We Come In Peace
  24. Cracker – Don’t Fuck Me Up (With Peace And Love)
  25. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Soldiers Of Peace
  26. The Cult – Peace Dog
  27. Ray Davies – Peace In Our Time
  28. Nora Dean – Peace Begins Within
  29. Jackie DeShannon – Peaceful In My Soul
  30. The Doors – Peace Frog
  31. Eagles – Peaceful Easy Feeling
  32. Ekseption – Peace Planet
  33. Eurythmics – Peace Is Just A Word
  34. Exodus Quartet – Peace
  35. Georgie Fame – Peaceful
  36. Family – Peace Of Mind
  37. Farquahr – Peace In Mind
  38. Bill Fay – Be At Peace With Yourself
  39. Flying Circus – Prepared In Peace
  40. The Fort Knox Five – Funk 4 Peace
  41. Fotheringay – Peace In The End
  42. Fountains Of Wayne – Peace And Love
  43. Freaked Out Flower Children – Peace Pipe
  44. Chris Freeman & John Shaw – Peace Of A Mountain Stream Pt. 1
  45. The Fugs – Kill For Peace
  46. Rory Gallagher – No Peace For The Wicked
  47. GANGgajang – Give Peace Another Chance
  48. Bobbie Gentry – Peaceful
  49. Renee Geyer – Peace And Understanding Is Hard To Find
  50. Gravy Train – Ballad Of A Peaceful Man
  51. Amiria Grenell – Peace Flower
  52. The Groundhogs – Wages Of Peace
