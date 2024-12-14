Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-14

- Galurrwuy & Baluku – Fire Song
- Melody Gardot – Quiet Fire
- Ladi Geisler – Ritual Fire Dance
- Genesis – Fireside Song
- Renee Geyer – I Can Feel The Fire
- Godley & Creme – Don’t Set Fire (To The One I Love)
- The Hombres – Let It All Hang Out
- The Golliwogs – Fight Fire
- Al Green – Full Of Fire
- Patty Griffin – Little Fire
- Group 1850 – Fire
- Guadalcanal Diary – Fire From Heaven
- Dirk Hamilton – How Do You Fight Fire?
- Beth Hart – Fire On The Floor
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Fire
- Jim Hinkley – Bushfire
- Winston ‘Niney’ Holness – Blood And Fire
- James Hunter – No Smoke Without Fire
- Hunters & Collectors – Everything’s On Fire
- Inspiral Carpets – Fire
- INXS – Girl On Fire
- Wanda Jackson – Fireball Mall
- Etta James – Shakey Ground
- Etta James – Fire
- Etta James – Jump Into My Fire
- James Taylor Move – And I Heard The Fire Sing
- Jefferson Airplane – Trial By Fire
- Jim & Joe – Fireball Mail
- Jiv-A-Tones – Fire Engine Baby
- Billy Joel – We Didn’t Start The Fire
- Karma County – Her Mind Went Into The Fire
- Karnivool – Set Fire To The Hive
- Kasabian – Fire
- Paul Kelly – Firewood And Candles
- Kiss – Firehouse
- The KLF – Build A Fire
- Knifeworld – I Must Set Fire To Your Portrait
- Ed Kuepper – Fireman Joe
- Hugh Laurie – Kiss Of Fire
- Lazyboy – Police Dog Bonfire
- Albert Lee – Water On My Fire
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls Of Fire
- David Lindley – Hearts On Fire
- Richard Lloyd – Fire Engine
- Lord Huron – She Lit A Fire
- The Low Anthem – In The Air Hockey Fire
- Bob Luman – Fire Engine Red
- Alison MacCallum – Fire
- Man – Daughter Of The Fireplace
- David Massengill – Fireball’s Last Ride
- Sarah McLachlan – World On Fire
- Meat Puppets – Lake Of Fire
- John Mellencamp – Paper In Fire
- Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
- The Members – Fire (In My Heart)
- Natalie Merchant – This House Is On Fire
- Kate Miller-Heidke – Fire And Iron
- Joni Mitchell – Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
- Derrick Morgan – Blazing Fire
- Morphine – Rope On Fire
- Van Morrison – Fire In The Belly
- Ian Moss – Out Of The Fire
- Motorhead – Fire Storm Hotel
- The Move – Fire Brigade
- The Music – Fire
