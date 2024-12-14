Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-14

  1. Galurrwuy & Baluku – Fire Song
  2. Melody Gardot – Quiet Fire
  3. Ladi Geisler – Ritual Fire Dance
  4. Genesis – Fireside Song
  5. Renee Geyer – I Can Feel The Fire
  6. Godley & Creme – Don’t Set Fire (To The One I Love)
  7. The Hombres – Let It All Hang Out
  8. The Golliwogs – Fight Fire
  9. Al Green – Full Of Fire
  10. Patty Griffin – Little Fire
  11. Group 1850 – Fire
  12. Guadalcanal Diary – Fire From Heaven
  13. Dirk Hamilton – How Do You Fight Fire?
  14. Beth Hart – Fire On The Floor
  15. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Fire
  16. Jim Hinkley – Bushfire
  17. Winston ‘Niney’ Holness – Blood And Fire
  18. James Hunter – No Smoke Without Fire
  19. Hunters & Collectors – Everything’s On Fire
  20. Inspiral Carpets – Fire
  21. INXS – Girl On Fire
  22. Wanda Jackson – Fireball Mall
  23. Etta James – Shakey Ground
  24. Etta James – Fire
  25. Etta James – Jump Into My Fire
  26. James Taylor Move – And I Heard The Fire Sing
  27. Jefferson Airplane – Trial By Fire
  28. Jim & Joe – Fireball Mail
  29. Jiv-A-Tones – Fire Engine Baby
  30. Billy Joel – We Didn’t Start The Fire
  31. Karma County – Her Mind Went Into The Fire
  32. Karnivool – Set Fire To The Hive
  33. Kasabian – Fire
  34. Paul Kelly – Firewood And Candles
  35. Kiss – Firehouse
  36. The KLF – Build A Fire
  37. Knifeworld – I Must Set Fire To Your Portrait
  38. Ed Kuepper – Fireman Joe
  39. Hugh Laurie – Kiss Of Fire
  40. Lazyboy – Police Dog Bonfire
  41. Albert Lee – Water On My Fire
  42. Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls Of Fire
  43. David Lindley – Hearts On Fire
  44. Richard Lloyd – Fire Engine
  45. Lord Huron – She Lit A Fire
  46. The Low Anthem – In The Air Hockey Fire
  47. Bob Luman – Fire Engine Red
  48. Alison MacCallum – Fire
  49. Man – Daughter Of The Fireplace
  50. David Massengill – Fireball’s Last Ride
  51. Sarah McLachlan – World On Fire
  52. Meat Puppets – Lake Of Fire
  53. John Mellencamp – Paper In Fire
  54. Grant McLennan – Lighting Fires
  55. The Members – Fire (In My Heart)
  56. Natalie Merchant – This House Is On Fire
  57. Kate Miller-Heidke – Fire And Iron
  58. Joni Mitchell – Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
  59. Derrick Morgan – Blazing Fire
  60. Morphine – Rope On Fire
  61. Van Morrison – Fire In The Belly
  62. Ian Moss – Out Of The Fire
  63. Motorhead – Fire Storm Hotel
  64. The Move – Fire Brigade
  65. The Music – Fire
