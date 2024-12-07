Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-07

- Barry Adamson – Walk On Fire
- Marc Almond with Alexei Fedorov – My Fire
- An Horse – Started A Fire
- Courtney Marie Andrews – Put The Fire Out
- Atomic Rooster – Hold Your Fire
- Bad Company – Wild Fire Woman
- LaVern Baker – Soul On Fire
- Bastille – Things We Lost In The Fire
- Merv Benton – Cincinatti Fireball
- The B-52’s – Bushfire
- Big Big Train – Sky Flying On Fire
- Big Country – Fields Of Fire
- Blackberry Smoke – Fire In The Hole
- The Black Sorrows – Fire Down Below
- Blue Oyster Cult – Fire Of Unknown Origin
- Kevin Borich – World’s On Fire
- David Bowie – Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (Original Soundtrack Version)
- Bring Phillip – Fire Truck
- The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown – Fire
- Buckwheat Zydeco – Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire
- Burning Spear – Fire Man
- Brian Cadd – The Fire At Shepherd’s Flat
- The Cannons – Bush Fire
- Anita Carter – (Love’s) Ring Of Fire
- Cellophane – Fire
- China Crisis – Working With Fire & Steel
- Chocolate Starfish – Kiss My Fire
- The Close Lobsters – Firestation Towers
- Cocteau Twins – Frou-Frou Foxes In Midsummer Fires
- Leonard Cohen – Who By Fire
- Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Forest Fire
- Arthur Conley – Burning Fire
- The Cult – Fire Woman
- Stephen Cummings – She Set Fire To The House
- The Cure – Fire In Cairo
- Davisson Brothers – Let’s Build A Fire
- Deadstring Brothers – Like A California Wildfire
- Deep Purple – Fireball
- The Doors – Light My Fire
- Lamont Dozier – Put Out My Fire
- Earth Opera – Death By Fire
- Jon English & Mario Millo – Seeds Of Fire (Sentencing And Transportation)
- Eno – Baby’s On Fire
- Roky Erickson & The Aliens – Stand For The Fire Demon
- Sleepy John Estes – Fire Department Blues
- Fad Gadget – Fireside Favourite
- Jose Feliciano – Light My Fire
- Firebirds – Gypsy Fire
- 5000 Volts – I’m On Fire
- Flake – This Wheel’s On Fire
- Fleetwood Mac – Bright Fire
- The Flesh Eaters – Lake Of Burning Fire (Edit)
- Peter Frampton – Friendly Fire
- Michael Franti & Spearhead – Yell Fire!
- The Fredric – Born In Fire
- Free – Fire And Water
- Mike Furber – I’m On Fire
