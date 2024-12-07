Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-12-07

December 7, 2024

  1. Barry Adamson – Walk On Fire
  2. Marc Almond with Alexei Fedorov – My Fire
  3. An Horse – Started A Fire
  4. Courtney Marie Andrews – Put The Fire Out
  5. Atomic Rooster – Hold Your Fire
  6. Bad Company – Wild Fire Woman
  7. LaVern Baker – Soul On Fire
  8. Bastille – Things We Lost In The Fire
  9. Merv Benton – Cincinatti Fireball
  10. The B-52’s – Bushfire
  11. Big Big Train – Sky Flying On Fire
  12. Big Country – Fields Of Fire
  13. Blackberry Smoke – Fire In The Hole
  14. The Black Sorrows – Fire Down Below
  15. Blue Oyster Cult – Fire Of Unknown Origin
  16. Kevin Borich – World’s On Fire
  17. David Bowie – Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (Original Soundtrack Version)
  18. Bring Phillip – Fire Truck
  19. The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown – Fire
  20. Buckwheat Zydeco – Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire
  21. Burning Spear – Fire Man
  22. Brian Cadd – The Fire At Shepherd’s Flat
  23. The Cannons – Bush Fire
  24. Anita Carter – (Love’s) Ring Of Fire
  25. Cellophane – Fire
  26. China Crisis – Working With Fire & Steel
  27. Chocolate Starfish – Kiss My Fire
  28. The Close Lobsters – Firestation Towers
  29. Cocteau Twins – Frou-Frou Foxes In Midsummer Fires
  30. Leonard Cohen – Who By Fire
  31. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Forest Fire
  32. Arthur Conley – Burning Fire
  33. The Cult – Fire Woman
  34. Stephen Cummings – She Set Fire To The House
  35. The Cure – Fire In Cairo
  36. Davisson Brothers – Let’s Build A Fire
  37. Deadstring Brothers – Like A California Wildfire
  38. Deep Purple – Fireball
  39. The Doors – Light My Fire
  40. Lamont Dozier – Put Out My Fire
  41. Earth Opera – Death By Fire
  42. Jon English & Mario Millo – Seeds Of Fire (Sentencing And Transportation)
  43. Eno – Baby’s On Fire
  44. Roky Erickson & The Aliens – Stand For The Fire Demon
  45. Sleepy John Estes – Fire Department Blues
  46. Fad Gadget – Fireside Favourite
  47. Jose Feliciano – Light My Fire
  48. Firebirds – Gypsy Fire
  49. 5000 Volts – I’m On Fire
  50. Flake – This Wheel’s On Fire
  51. Fleetwood Mac – Bright Fire
  52. The Flesh Eaters – Lake Of Burning Fire (Edit)
  53. Peter Frampton – Friendly Fire
  54. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Yell Fire!
  55. The Fredric – Born In Fire
  56. Free – Fire And Water
  57. Mike Furber – I’m On Fire
