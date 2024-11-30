Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-11-30

  1. Academy – River
  2. King Sunny Ade – Ja Funmi
  3. Aeon Zen – The First and Only Line
  4. Affinity – Night Flight
  5. Amanaska – Circles
  6. Amon Duul II – Surrounded by stars
  7. Anathema – Thin Air
  8. Anno Domini – Hitchcock Railway (album version)
  9. Arc – Hello, hello Monday
  10. Area – Luglio, Agosto, Settembre (Nero)
  11. Atom Works – The Atom dance
  12. Audience – The House on the Hill
  13. Autumn – Falling
  14. BAK – Us All
  15. Banchee – Follow a dream
  16. Beckett – Rainclouds
  17. The Black Beats – The Mod Trade
  18. Black Sabbath – Wheels of Confusion
  19. Blues Magoos – Magoos blues
  20. Balsara and His Singing Sitars – These boots are made for walking
  21. Circulus – Willow tree
  22. Chic – Everybody Dance (12″ remix)
  23. John Coltrane – Blue Train
  24. Comets on Fire – Dogwood rust
  25. Company Caine – Symptoms
  26. Cravinkel – Candlelight
  27. Dissidenten & Lem Chaheb – Inshalla Kif Kif
  28. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Keep on chooglin’
  29. Curved Air – Metamorphosis
  30. Manu Dibango – Electric Africa
  31. Basar Dikici – Ah, Leyla
  32. The Doors – LA Woman
  33. Dream Theater – A Rite of Passage
  34. Drifting Sun – Everlasting Creed
  35. Elias Hulk – Free/Delhi Blues
  36. Dulcimer – Morman’s casket
  37. Faun – Rhiannon
  38. Villagers of Ioannina City – Age of Aquarius
  39. Finch – Scars on the ego
