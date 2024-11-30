Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-11-30

- Academy – River
- King Sunny Ade – Ja Funmi
- Aeon Zen – The First and Only Line
- Affinity – Night Flight
- Amanaska – Circles
- Amon Duul II – Surrounded by stars
- Anathema – Thin Air
- Anno Domini – Hitchcock Railway (album version)
- Arc – Hello, hello Monday
- Area – Luglio, Agosto, Settembre (Nero)
- Atom Works – The Atom dance
- Audience – The House on the Hill
- Autumn – Falling
- BAK – Us All
- Banchee – Follow a dream
- Beckett – Rainclouds
- The Black Beats – The Mod Trade
- Black Sabbath – Wheels of Confusion
- Blues Magoos – Magoos blues
- Balsara and His Singing Sitars – These boots are made for walking
- Circulus – Willow tree
- Chic – Everybody Dance (12″ remix)
- John Coltrane – Blue Train
- Comets on Fire – Dogwood rust
- Company Caine – Symptoms
- Cravinkel – Candlelight
- Dissidenten & Lem Chaheb – Inshalla Kif Kif
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Keep on chooglin’
- Curved Air – Metamorphosis
- Manu Dibango – Electric Africa
- Basar Dikici – Ah, Leyla
- The Doors – LA Woman
- Dream Theater – A Rite of Passage
- Drifting Sun – Everlasting Creed
- Elias Hulk – Free/Delhi Blues
- Dulcimer – Morman’s casket
- Faun – Rhiannon
- Villagers of Ioannina City – Age of Aquarius
- Finch – Scars on the ego
