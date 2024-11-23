Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-11-23

- Harry Young & Sabbath – Paper Girl
- Faron Young – Pen And Paper
- Ross D. Wyllie – Paper Bunnies
- XTC – Paper And Iron (Notes & Coins)
- Hank Williams – Little Paper Boy
- Widowmaker – Sign The Papers
- Whiskeytown – Paper Moon
- Westworld – Paper Skyscraper
- Paul Weller – Paper Smile (Live)
- Gillian Welch – Paper Wings
- Dionne Warwick – Paper Mache
- Weezer – Paperface
- Loudon Wainwright III – Saw Your Name In The Paper
- The Ventures – Paper Airplane
- Traffic – Paper Sun
- Sue Thompson – Paper Tiger
- Tegan And Sara – Paperback Head
- Talking Heads – Paper
- Angus & Julia Stone – Paper Aeroplane
- Ray Stevens – Loving You On Paper
- St. Etienne – Paper
- Status Quo – Paper Plane
- Spreadeagle – Piece Of Paper
- Speedboat – John Coltrane Buys A Newspaper In Athens
- Sparrohs – Paper Hero
- Sonic Youth – Paper Cup Exit
- Smubbs – White Paper Sail
- Peter Skellern – No More Sunday Papers
- Sham 69 – Wallpaper
- Larry Santos – Paper Chase
- Xavier Rudd – Paper Thin
- Rotary Connection – Paper Castle
- Rolling Stones – Yesterday’s Papers
- Tony Richards & The Twilights – Paper Boy
- Real Estate feat. Sylvan Esso – Paper Cup
- Radiohead – Paperbag Writer
- James T. Pursey – On Bits Of Paper
- Prince – The Morning Papers
- Alan Price – Papers
- Pregnant Insomnia – Wallpaper
- P.M. Dawn – Paper Doll
- Linda Perhacs – Paper Mountain Man
- Ozomatli – It’s Only Paper
- Osibisa – Who’s Got The Paper?
- Orquestra Was – Excuse Me Colonel, Could I Borrow Your Newspaper?
- Roy Orbison – Pretty Paper
- Noah’s Ark – Paper Man
- Mountain – Silver Paper
- Russell Morris – Part Three Into Paper Walls
- Montrose – Paper Money
- Migil 5 – Pencil And Paper
- Midlake – Paper Gown
- John Mellencamp – Paper And Fire
- Blind Willie McTell – Writin’ Paper Blues
- Herbie Mann – Paper Sun
- Shelby Lynne – Paper Van Gogh
- Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers – Paper Castles
- The Lucksmiths – Paper Planes
- The London Criers – Paper Doll
- Little Dragon – Scribbled Paper
