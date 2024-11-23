Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-11-23

Written by on November 23, 2024

  1. Harry Young & Sabbath – Paper Girl
  2. Faron Young – Pen And Paper
  3. Ross D. Wyllie – Paper Bunnies
  4. XTC – Paper And Iron (Notes & Coins)
  5. Hank Williams – Little Paper Boy
  6. Widowmaker – Sign The Papers
  7. Whiskeytown – Paper Moon
  8. Westworld – Paper Skyscraper
  9. Paul Weller – Paper Smile (Live)
  10. Gillian Welch – Paper Wings
  11. Dionne Warwick – Paper Mache
  12. Weezer – Paperface
  13. Loudon Wainwright III – Saw Your Name In The Paper
  14. The Ventures – Paper Airplane
  15. Traffic – Paper Sun
  16. Sue Thompson – Paper Tiger
  17. Tegan And Sara – Paperback Head
  18. Talking Heads – Paper
  19. Angus & Julia Stone – Paper Aeroplane
  20. Ray Stevens – Loving You On Paper
  21. St. Etienne – Paper
  22. Status Quo – Paper Plane
  23. Spreadeagle – Piece Of Paper
  24. Speedboat – John Coltrane Buys A Newspaper In Athens
  25. Sparrohs – Paper Hero
  26. Sonic Youth – Paper Cup Exit
  27. Smubbs – White Paper Sail
  28. Peter Skellern – No More Sunday Papers
  29. Sham 69 – Wallpaper
  30. Larry Santos – Paper Chase
  31. Xavier Rudd – Paper Thin
  32. Rotary Connection – Paper Castle
  33. Rolling Stones – Yesterday’s Papers
  34. Tony Richards & The Twilights – Paper Boy
  35. Real Estate feat. Sylvan Esso – Paper Cup
  36. Radiohead – Paperbag Writer
  37. James T. Pursey – On Bits Of Paper
  38. Prince – The Morning Papers
  39. Alan Price – Papers
  40. Pregnant Insomnia – Wallpaper
  41. P.M. Dawn – Paper Doll
  42. Linda Perhacs – Paper Mountain Man
  43. Ozomatli – It’s Only Paper
  44. Osibisa – Who’s Got The Paper?
  45. Orquestra Was – Excuse Me Colonel, Could I Borrow Your Newspaper?
  46. Roy Orbison – Pretty Paper
  47. Noah’s Ark – Paper Man
  48. Mountain – Silver Paper
  49. Russell Morris – Part Three Into Paper Walls
  50. Montrose – Paper Money
  51. Migil 5 – Pencil And Paper
  52. Midlake – Paper Gown
  53. John Mellencamp – Paper And Fire
  54. Blind Willie McTell – Writin’ Paper Blues
  55. Herbie Mann – Paper Sun
  56. Shelby Lynne – Paper Van Gogh
  57. Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers – Paper Castles
  58. The Lucksmiths – Paper Planes
  59. The London Criers – Paper Doll
  60. Little Dragon – Scribbled Paper
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-23

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-22

Current track

Title

Artist