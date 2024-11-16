Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-11-16

- American Eagle – Paper Box
- Fiona Apple – Paper Bag
- The Associates – Paper House
- Barclay James Harvest – Paper Wings
- The Barons Of Tang – Paper Cut
- The Beatles – Paperback Writer
- Beck – Paper Tiger
- The Bee Gees – Paper Mache, Cabbages & Kings
- Cilla Black – Black Paper Roses
- Oscar Brand & Jean Ritchie – Paper Of Pins
- Pete Brown & His Battered Ornaments – This Week Looked Good On Paper
- Jimmy Buffett – If I Could Just Get It On Paper
- Caesars – Paper Tigers
- Can – Paperhouse
- The Catherine Wheel – Newspaper Children
- Tracy Chapman – Paper And Ink
- Boozoo Chavis – Paper In My Shoe (Paper Dans Mon Soulier)
- Circuit Des Yeux – Paper Bag
- Joe Cocker – Sandpaper Cadillac
- Leonard Cohen – Paper Thin Hotel
- Nat ‘King’ Cole – It’s Only A Paper Moon
- Peter Combe – Newspaper Mama
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Fish ‘N’ Chip Paper
- The Cowsills – Newspaper Blanket
- Crabby Appleton – Paper To Write On
- Cream – Wrapping Paper
- Ellis – Morning Paper
- Emerson Lake & Palmer – Paper Blood
- Paul Evans – Lullaby Tissue Paper Company
- Chris Farlowe – Yesterday’s Papers
- The Fifth Dimension – Paper Cup
- Franz Ferdinand – Paper Cages
- John Fred & The Playboy Band – Tissue Paper
- Frumious Bandersnatch – Paper
- Genesis – Paperlate
- The Gentrys – Brown Paper Sack
- Lisa Germano – Paper Doll
- Goldfrapp – Paper Bag
- The Good Shepherds – Wallpaper Man
- Bill Haley & The Comets – The Paper Boy (On Main Street U.S.A.)
- Emmylou Harris – One Paper Kid
- Richard Harris – Paper Chase
- John Hiatt – Paper Thin
- Holger Hiller – We Don’t Write Anything On Paper So
- Loleatta Holloway – All About The Paper
- Mary Hopkin – Water, Paper & Clay
- Husker Du – Hate Paper Doll
- Ice Cream Hands – Paper Bird
- Joe Jackson – Sunday Papers
- Barbara James – Adolph, The Paper Hangin’ Man
- Booker T. Jones – Walking Papers
- B.B. King – I’ve Got Papers On You Baby
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Paper Mache Dream Balloon
- Robert King – Paper Heart
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – Paper Airplane
Reader's opinions