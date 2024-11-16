Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-11-16

  1. American Eagle – Paper Box
  2. Fiona Apple – Paper Bag
  3. The Associates – Paper House
  4. Barclay James Harvest – Paper Wings
  5. The Barons Of Tang – Paper Cut
  6. The Beatles – Paperback Writer
  7. Beck – Paper Tiger
  8. The Bee Gees – Paper Mache, Cabbages & Kings
  9. Cilla Black – Black Paper Roses
  10. Oscar Brand & Jean Ritchie – Paper Of Pins
  11. Pete Brown & His Battered Ornaments – This Week Looked Good On Paper
  12. Jimmy Buffett – If I Could Just Get It On Paper
  13. Caesars – Paper Tigers
  14. Can – Paperhouse
  15. The Catherine Wheel – Newspaper Children
  16. Tracy Chapman – Paper And Ink
  17. Boozoo Chavis – Paper In My Shoe (Paper Dans Mon Soulier)
  18. Circuit Des Yeux – Paper Bag
  19. Joe Cocker – Sandpaper Cadillac
  20. Leonard Cohen – Paper Thin Hotel
  21. Nat ‘King’ Cole – It’s Only A Paper Moon
  22. Peter Combe – Newspaper Mama
  23. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Fish ‘N’ Chip Paper
  24. The Cowsills – Newspaper Blanket
  25. Crabby Appleton – Paper To Write On
  26. Cream – Wrapping Paper
  27. Ellis – Morning Paper
  28. Emerson Lake & Palmer – Paper Blood
  29. Paul Evans – Lullaby Tissue Paper Company
  30. Chris Farlowe – Yesterday’s Papers
  31. The Fifth Dimension – Paper Cup
  32. Franz Ferdinand – Paper Cages
  33. John Fred & The Playboy Band – Tissue Paper
  34. Frumious Bandersnatch – Paper
  35. Genesis – Paperlate
  36. The Gentrys – Brown Paper Sack
  37. Lisa Germano – Paper Doll
  38. Goldfrapp – Paper Bag
  39. The Good Shepherds – Wallpaper Man
  40. Bill Haley & The Comets – The Paper Boy (On Main Street U.S.A.)
  41. Emmylou Harris – One Paper Kid
  42. Richard Harris – Paper Chase
  43. John Hiatt – Paper Thin
  44. Holger Hiller – We Don’t Write Anything On Paper So
  45. Loleatta Holloway – All About The Paper
  46. Mary Hopkin – Water, Paper & Clay
  47. Husker Du – Hate Paper Doll
  48. Ice Cream Hands – Paper Bird
  49. Joe Jackson – Sunday Papers
  50. Barbara James – Adolph, The Paper Hangin’ Man
  51. Booker T. Jones – Walking Papers
  52. B.B. King – I’ve Got Papers On You Baby
  53. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Paper Mache Dream Balloon
  54. Robert King – Paper Heart
  55. Alison Krauss & Union Station – Paper Airplane
