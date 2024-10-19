Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-10-19

- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Don’t Spook The Horse
- Neil Young – Horseshoe Man
- The Wonder Stuff – Ruby Horse
- Hank Williams – The Pale Horse And His Rider
- Wild Turkey – Chuck Stallion & The Mustangs
- Tony Joe White – High Horse
- Tony Joe White – Dark Horse Coming
- Visage – The Horseman
- Vinegar Joe – Charley’s Horse
- Suzanne Vega – Wooden Horse (Casper Hauser’s Song)
- John Vanderslice – Fetal Horses
- Tyrannosaurus Rex – Great Horse
- Truth & Janey – Midnight Horseman
- KT Tunstall – Black Horse & The Cherry Tree
- The Toxic – Horse & Director
- Alan Toussaint – Freedom For The Stallion
- Richard Thompson – The Angels Took My Racehorse Away
- Sandi Thom – When Horsepower Meant What It Said
- Taraf de Haidouks – The Return Of Magic Horses
- Tabitha’s Secret – Here Comes Horses
- Sun Dragon – Five White Horses
- Suede – Pantomime Horse
- Streetwalkers – Me ‘N Me Horse ‘N Me Rum
- The Stranglers – The Four Horsemen
- John Stewart – All The Brave Horses
- Al Stewart – Ghostly Horses Of The Plain
- Kay Starr – The Headless Horsemen
- Chris Stapleton – White Horse
- Jim Stafford – 16 Little Red Noses And A Horse That Sweats
- Bruce Springsteen – Silver Palomino
- Dusty Springfield – All The King’s Horses
- Something For Kate – Manmade Horse
- Slow Children – Talk About Horses
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Swimming Horses
- Silly Sisters (Maddy Prior & June Tabor) – Fine Horsemen
- The Shins – Mine’s Not A High Horse
- The Shadows – Mustang
- The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Crazy Horses
- Seasick Steve – Keep That Horse Between You And The Ground
- Seals & Crofts – Million Dollar Horse
- Sam Gopal – Horse
- Jack Prelutsky & Don Heckman – The Headless Horseman
- Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Horse Trader (Live)
- Oberhofer – White Horse, Black River
- Manic Street Preachers – Horses Under Starlight (Inst.(
- Ray LaMontagne – All The Wild Horses
- Ed Kuepper – Horse Under Water
- Julia & The Deep Sea Sirens – Old Horse
- Icicle Works – Seven Horses
- Robin Holcomb – Dead Horse
- Kyosuke Himuru – Naked King On The Blind Horse
- Francoise Hardy – Magic Horse
- Hanggal – Beautiful Mongolian Horse
- Tom T. Hall – Faster Horses (The Cowboy & The Poet)
- Grand Funk Railroad – High On A Horse
- Lester Flatt, Eark Scruggs & The Foggy Mountain Boys – Six White Horses
- Five Man Electrical Band – MAn With The Horse And Wagon
- The Dead Weather – No Horse
- Spade Cooley – Horse Has Boogie
- The Cardigans – A Good Horse
- Rahim Alhaj – Horses
- Tori Amos – Fast Horse
