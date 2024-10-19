Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-10-19

  1. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Don’t Spook The Horse
  2. Neil Young – Horseshoe Man
  3. The Wonder Stuff – Ruby Horse
  4. Hank Williams – The Pale Horse And His Rider
  5. Wild Turkey – Chuck Stallion & The Mustangs
  6. Tony Joe White – High Horse
  7. Tony Joe White – Dark Horse Coming
  8. Visage – The Horseman
  9. Vinegar Joe – Charley’s Horse
  10. Suzanne Vega – Wooden Horse (Casper Hauser’s Song)
  11. John Vanderslice – Fetal Horses
  12. Tyrannosaurus Rex – Great Horse
  13. Truth & Janey – Midnight Horseman
  14. KT Tunstall – Black Horse & The Cherry Tree
  15. The Toxic – Horse & Director
  16. Alan Toussaint – Freedom For The Stallion
  17. Richard Thompson – The Angels Took My Racehorse Away
  18. Sandi Thom – When Horsepower Meant What It Said
  19. Taraf de Haidouks – The Return Of Magic Horses
  20. Tabitha’s Secret – Here Comes Horses
  21. Sun Dragon – Five White Horses
  22. Suede – Pantomime Horse
  23. Streetwalkers – Me ‘N Me Horse ‘N Me Rum
  24. The Stranglers – The Four Horsemen
  25. John Stewart – All The Brave Horses
  26. Al Stewart – Ghostly Horses Of The Plain
  27. Kay Starr – The Headless Horsemen
  28. Chris Stapleton – White Horse
  29. Jim Stafford – 16 Little Red Noses And A Horse That Sweats
  30. Bruce Springsteen – Silver Palomino
  31. Dusty Springfield – All The King’s Horses
  32. Something For Kate – Manmade Horse
  33. Slow Children – Talk About Horses
  34. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Swimming Horses
  35. Silly Sisters (Maddy Prior & June Tabor) – Fine Horsemen
  36. The Shins – Mine’s Not A High Horse
  37. The Shadows – Mustang
  38. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Crazy Horses
  39. Seasick Steve – Keep That Horse Between You And The Ground
  40. Seals & Crofts – Million Dollar Horse
  41. Sam Gopal – Horse
  42. Jack Prelutsky & Don Heckman – The Headless Horseman
  43. Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Horse Trader (Live)
  44. Oberhofer – White Horse, Black River
  45. Manic Street Preachers – Horses Under Starlight (Inst.(
  46. Ray LaMontagne – All The Wild Horses
  47. Ed Kuepper – Horse Under Water
  48. Julia & The Deep Sea Sirens – Old Horse
  49. Icicle Works – Seven Horses
  50. Robin Holcomb – Dead Horse
  51. Kyosuke Himuru – Naked King On The Blind Horse
  52. Francoise Hardy – Magic Horse
  53. Hanggal – Beautiful Mongolian Horse
  54. Tom T. Hall – Faster Horses (The Cowboy & The Poet)
  55. Grand Funk Railroad – High On A Horse
  56. Lester Flatt, Eark Scruggs & The Foggy Mountain Boys – Six White Horses
  57. Five Man Electrical Band – MAn With The Horse And Wagon
  58. The Dead Weather – No Horse
  59. Spade Cooley – Horse Has Boogie
  60. The Cardigans – A Good Horse
  61. Rahim Alhaj – Horses
  62. Tori Amos – Fast Horse
