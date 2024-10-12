Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-10-12

  1. Albion Band, The – Poor Old Horse
  2. America – A Horse With No Name
  3. Aphrodite’s Child – The Four Horsemen
  4. Doug Ashdown – If Wishes Were Horses
  5. Aztec Camera – Spanish Horses
  6. Blossom Toes – Just Above My Hobby Horse’s Head
  7. The Blue Nile – Saddle The Horses
  8. Blue Oyster Cult – The Horsemen Arrive
  9. Booker T & The MGs – The Horse
  10. The Byrds – Chestnut Mare
  11. The California Poppy Pickers – Horsefly
  12. Carmen – The Horseman
  13. Chicken Shack – Horse And Cart
  14. Dee Clark – Ride A Wild Horse
  15. Clutch – Red Horse Rainbow
  16. Colourbox – Looks Like We’re Shy One Horse
  17. Counting Crows – Another Horsedreamer’s Blues
  18. Cowboy Junkies – A Horse In The Country
  19. Kevin Coyne – White Horse
  20. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Horses Through A Rainstorm
  21. The Cult – American Horse
  22. Divine Comedy – The Dogs And The Horses
  23. John Doe – There’s A Black Horse
  24. Johnny Dowd – I See Horses
  25. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
  26. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses
  27. Billy Fury – I’ve Gotta Horse
  28. Peter Gabriel – Four Kinds Of Horses
  29. The Go-Betweens – Hold Your Horses
  30. Goldfrapp – Horse Tears
  31. Peter Green – Proud Pinto
  32. Emmylou Harris – Ballad Of A Runaway Horse
  33. George Harrison – Dark Horse
  34. P.J. Harvey – Horses In My Dreams
  35. Judy Henske & Jerry Yester – Horses On A Stick
  36. The Hollies – Pegasus (The Flying Horse)
  37. Johnny Horton – Comanche (The Brave Horse)
  38. Ian Hunter – Ta Shunka Witco (Crazy Horse)
  39. Jethro Tull – Heavy Horses
  40. Daniel Johnston – High Horse
  41. Harvey Mandel – Pegasus
  42. Deke Leonard – In Search Of Sarah And Twenty Six Horses
  43. Matthews Southern Comfort – Mare, Take Me Home
  44. David McWilliams – The Horseman
  45. Microdisney – Horse Overboard
  46. Mario Millo & The Men From Mars feat. Robbie Seracussa – Horsemen To Symphinity (Live)
  47. Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas – Slow Horses And Fast Women
  48. Willie Nelson – A Horse Called Music
  49. The Open Mind – Horses And Chariots
  50. John Otway – Louisa On A Horse
  51. Pinkerton’s Colours – Magic Rocking Horse
  52. Iggy Pop – The Horse Song
  53. Perez Prado – Black Horse (aka Caballo Negro)
  54. Rain Parade – Broken Horse
  55. R.E.M. – Horse To Water
  56. Chet Reynolds & Khan – Black Stallion Lady
  57. Marty Robbins – The Strawberry Roan
  58. Ross Ryan – I Am Pegasus
