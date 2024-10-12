Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-10-12

- Albion Band, The – Poor Old Horse
- America – A Horse With No Name
- Aphrodite’s Child – The Four Horsemen
- Doug Ashdown – If Wishes Were Horses
- Aztec Camera – Spanish Horses
- Blossom Toes – Just Above My Hobby Horse’s Head
- The Blue Nile – Saddle The Horses
- Blue Oyster Cult – The Horsemen Arrive
- Booker T & The MGs – The Horse
- The Byrds – Chestnut Mare
- The California Poppy Pickers – Horsefly
- Carmen – The Horseman
- Chicken Shack – Horse And Cart
- Dee Clark – Ride A Wild Horse
- Clutch – Red Horse Rainbow
- Colourbox – Looks Like We’re Shy One Horse
- Counting Crows – Another Horsedreamer’s Blues
- Cowboy Junkies – A Horse In The Country
- Kevin Coyne – White Horse
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Horses Through A Rainstorm
- The Cult – American Horse
- Divine Comedy – The Dogs And The Horses
- John Doe – There’s A Black Horse
- Johnny Dowd – I See Horses
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Wild Horses
- Billy Fury – I’ve Gotta Horse
- Peter Gabriel – Four Kinds Of Horses
- The Go-Betweens – Hold Your Horses
- Goldfrapp – Horse Tears
- Peter Green – Proud Pinto
- Emmylou Harris – Ballad Of A Runaway Horse
- George Harrison – Dark Horse
- P.J. Harvey – Horses In My Dreams
- Judy Henske & Jerry Yester – Horses On A Stick
- The Hollies – Pegasus (The Flying Horse)
- Johnny Horton – Comanche (The Brave Horse)
- Ian Hunter – Ta Shunka Witco (Crazy Horse)
- Jethro Tull – Heavy Horses
- Daniel Johnston – High Horse
- Harvey Mandel – Pegasus
- Deke Leonard – In Search Of Sarah And Twenty Six Horses
- Matthews Southern Comfort – Mare, Take Me Home
- David McWilliams – The Horseman
- Microdisney – Horse Overboard
- Mario Millo & The Men From Mars feat. Robbie Seracussa – Horsemen To Symphinity (Live)
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas – Slow Horses And Fast Women
- Willie Nelson – A Horse Called Music
- The Open Mind – Horses And Chariots
- John Otway – Louisa On A Horse
- Pinkerton’s Colours – Magic Rocking Horse
- Iggy Pop – The Horse Song
- Perez Prado – Black Horse (aka Caballo Negro)
- Rain Parade – Broken Horse
- R.E.M. – Horse To Water
- Chet Reynolds & Khan – Black Stallion Lady
- Marty Robbins – The Strawberry Roan
- Ross Ryan – I Am Pegasus
