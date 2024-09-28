Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-09-28

  1. Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walking
  2. The Springfields – Sunflower
  3. Freddy Hall & His Aces – Can’t This Be Mine
  4. Billy Gayles & Ike Turner’s Kings Of Rhythm – Sad As A Man Can Be
  5. Mr. Bo – I’m Leaving This Town
  6. Beausoliel – The Flame Will Never Die
  7. Queen Ida – La Bas Two Step
  8. Narciso Martinez – La Chicharronera
  9. Flaco Jimenez – Tico Taco Polka
  10. Public Enemy – 911 Is A Joke
  11. Africa Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock
  12. Memphis Jug Band – A Black Woman Is Like A Black Snake
  13. Bootsy’s Rubber Band – Body Slam! (12″ version)
  14. Axiom Funk – If 6 Was 9
  15. Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive
  16. Chic – Good Times
  17. Blondie – X Offender
  18. Television – Prove It
  19. The Sonics – Psycho
  20. She – Outta Reach
  21. Uncle Tupelo – The Long Cut
  22. Richmond Fontaine – Driving Back To The Chainsaw Sea
  23. Richmond Fontaine – Lost In The Trees
  24. Jayhawks – Blue
  25. Linda Ronstadt – When Will I Be Loved
  26. Creedence Clearwater Revival – My Baby Left Me
  27. Charlatans – Jack Of Diamonds
  28. The Highwaymen – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky
  29. Gun Club – Sex Beat
  30. Mike Melvoin – The Plastic Cow
  31. Martin Denny – Quiet Village (Moog Version)
  32. Silver Apples – Confusion
  33. ZZ Top – El Diablo
  34. The Jaguars – Scat Car Scat
  35. Heyburners – Speedway
  36. The Winners – Cops and Rodders
  37. Del Kent – Holiday on Saturn
  38. Centuries – 4th Dimension
  39. Ho-Dads – Space Race
  40. Mahalia Jackson – Trouble In The World
  41. Campbell Brothers – Frammin’
  42. Baxter’s Orchestra – The Left Arm of Buddha
  43. Dick Hyman & Mary Maro – Moon Gas
  44. Guitars Unlimited Plus 7 – Expresso
  45. The Chips – Rubber Biscuit
  46. Brenda & The Tabulations – One Girl To Late
  47. Bashful Vic – Thomas & The Western Rhythmaires
  48. Sandy Lee – Ballin’ Keen
  49. Paul Carnes – I’m a Mean Mean Daddy
  50. Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs – Pike County Breakdown
  51. Jimmy & His Drops of Joy – I Can’t Stop It
  52. Rudy Green – Meet Me Baby
  53. Big Jay McNeely – Let’s Work
  54. Lulu Belle & Scotty – Wish I Was A Single Girl Again
  55. Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys – Cowboy Stomp
  56. Tony Joe White – Bi-Yo Rhythm
  57. Redbone – Witch Queen Of New Orleans
  58. The Wild Magnolias – Smoke My Peace Pipe?
  59. Chamaeleon Church – Off With The Old, On With The New
  60. Gary Clark Jr – When My Train Comes
  61. Comets on Fire – Dogwood Rust
  62. Peggy Lee – How Strange
  63. Kenny Burrell – Chitlins Con Carne
  64. Bill Evans Trio – Beautiful Love
