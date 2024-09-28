Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-09-28

- Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walking
- The Springfields – Sunflower
- Freddy Hall & His Aces – Can’t This Be Mine
- Billy Gayles & Ike Turner’s Kings Of Rhythm – Sad As A Man Can Be
- Mr. Bo – I’m Leaving This Town
- Beausoliel – The Flame Will Never Die
- Queen Ida – La Bas Two Step
- Narciso Martinez – La Chicharronera
- Flaco Jimenez – Tico Taco Polka
- Public Enemy – 911 Is A Joke
- Africa Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock
- Memphis Jug Band – A Black Woman Is Like A Black Snake
- Bootsy’s Rubber Band – Body Slam! (12″ version)
- Axiom Funk – If 6 Was 9
- Gloria Gaynor – I Will Survive
- Chic – Good Times
- Blondie – X Offender
- Television – Prove It
- The Sonics – Psycho
- She – Outta Reach
- Uncle Tupelo – The Long Cut
- Richmond Fontaine – Driving Back To The Chainsaw Sea
- Richmond Fontaine – Lost In The Trees
- Jayhawks – Blue
- Linda Ronstadt – When Will I Be Loved
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – My Baby Left Me
- Charlatans – Jack Of Diamonds
- The Highwaymen – (Ghost) Riders In The Sky
- Gun Club – Sex Beat
- Mike Melvoin – The Plastic Cow
- Martin Denny – Quiet Village (Moog Version)
- Silver Apples – Confusion
- ZZ Top – El Diablo
- The Jaguars – Scat Car Scat
- Heyburners – Speedway
- The Winners – Cops and Rodders
- Del Kent – Holiday on Saturn
- Centuries – 4th Dimension
- Ho-Dads – Space Race
- Mahalia Jackson – Trouble In The World
- Campbell Brothers – Frammin’
- Baxter’s Orchestra – The Left Arm of Buddha
- Dick Hyman & Mary Maro – Moon Gas
- Guitars Unlimited Plus 7 – Expresso
- The Chips – Rubber Biscuit
- Brenda & The Tabulations – One Girl To Late
- Bashful Vic – Thomas & The Western Rhythmaires
- Sandy Lee – Ballin’ Keen
- Paul Carnes – I’m a Mean Mean Daddy
- Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs – Pike County Breakdown
- Jimmy & His Drops of Joy – I Can’t Stop It
- Rudy Green – Meet Me Baby
- Big Jay McNeely – Let’s Work
- Lulu Belle & Scotty – Wish I Was A Single Girl Again
- Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys – Cowboy Stomp
- Tony Joe White – Bi-Yo Rhythm
- Redbone – Witch Queen Of New Orleans
- The Wild Magnolias – Smoke My Peace Pipe?
- Chamaeleon Church – Off With The Old, On With The New
- Gary Clark Jr – When My Train Comes
- Comets on Fire – Dogwood Rust
- Peggy Lee – How Strange
- Kenny Burrell – Chitlins Con Carne
- Bill Evans Trio – Beautiful Love
