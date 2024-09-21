Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-09-21

- Kevin Ayers – Banana Introduction
- Banana – Slimeburger
- Banana Oil – Banana Oil
- Milton Banana Trio – Samba Do Aviao
- Bananagun – Bang go the bongos
- Bananarama – Robert deNiro’s waiting
- Harry Belafonte – Day-O (Banana boat song)
- Black Taxi – Banana
- Boomtown Rats – Banana Republic
- Jimmie Bratcher – Green bananas remix
- Jimmy Buffett – Banana Republics
- Jimmy Buffett – Banana Wind
- Capitol K – Song for Banana
- Captain & Tennille – Going bananas
- Carson – Banana Power
- Bo Carter – Banana in the fruit basket
- Harry Chapin – 30,000 pounds of bananas
- Clifton Chenier – Banana man
- Peter Combe – Yellow banana
- Gal Costa – Chiclette Com Banana (Chewing gum with Banana)
- The Cure – Bananafishbones
- Dazychains – Banana Nightmare
- The Banana Splits – The Tra La La Song
- The Dickies – Banana Splits
- Donovan – Mellow Yellow
- Electrical Banana – Blow Your Mind
- Electric Prunes – The Great Banana Hoax
- The Elopers – Music to smoke bananas by
- 40 Watt Banana – Nirvana
- Famous Blue Raincoat – Bananas
- Funkomatic 3000 – Banana Cake
- J.C.Heard & The Calypso Seven – Two ladies in de shade of de banana tree
- Inkswel – Banana
- Jack Johnson – Banana Pancakes
- Louis Jordan – Bananas
- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal banana
- Toshinoro Kondo & Ima – Banana Plantation
- Kush – Banana song
- Legay – The fantastic story of the steam-driven banana
- Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens – Matsole A Banana (Female Soldiers)
- Man – Bananas
- Mar-Keys – Banana Juice
- Sergio Mendes – Bananaeira (Banana Tree)
- The Monkees – Apples, peaches, bananas and pears
- Johnny Otis – Banana Peels
- The Peels – Juanita Banana
- The Pelicans – Banana Dominion
- Planet Cactus – Banana
- Louis Prima – Banana split for my baby
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Cool bananas
- Chris Rea – God’s Great Banana Skin
- Samba Suave – Chewing gum with banana
- Joe Satriani – Banana Mango II
- Shonen Knife – Banana chips (English version)
- Silent Drive – Banana rejection
- Southern Culture on the Skids – Banana puddin’
- Sphereocube – Forsaken Bananas
- Surf! Terror! Panic – Mystery moose and banana hammock (live)
- T-Bones – Chiquita banana
- Cal Tjader – Fried bananas
Reader's opinions