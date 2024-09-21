Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2024

  1. Kevin Ayers – Banana Introduction
  2. Banana – Slimeburger
  3. Banana Oil – Banana Oil
  4. Milton Banana Trio – Samba Do Aviao
  5. Bananagun – Bang go the bongos
  6. Bananarama – Robert deNiro’s waiting
  7. Harry Belafonte – Day-O (Banana boat song)
  8. Black Taxi – Banana
  9. Boomtown Rats – Banana Republic
  10. Jimmie Bratcher – Green bananas remix
  11. Jimmy Buffett – Banana Republics
  12. Jimmy Buffett – Banana Wind
  13. Capitol K – Song for Banana
  14. Captain & Tennille – Going bananas
  15. Carson – Banana Power
  16. Bo Carter – Banana in the fruit basket
  17. Harry Chapin – 30,000 pounds of bananas
  18. Clifton Chenier – Banana man
  19. Peter Combe – Yellow banana
  20. Gal Costa – Chiclette Com Banana (Chewing gum with Banana)
  21. The Cure – Bananafishbones
  22. Dazychains – Banana Nightmare
  23. The Banana Splits – The Tra La La Song
  24. The Dickies – Banana Splits
  25. Donovan – Mellow Yellow
  26. Electrical Banana – Blow Your Mind
  27. Electric Prunes – The Great Banana Hoax
  28. The Elopers – Music to smoke bananas by
  29. 40 Watt Banana – Nirvana
  30. Famous Blue Raincoat – Bananas
  31. Funkomatic 3000 – Banana Cake
  32. J.C.Heard & The Calypso Seven – Two ladies in de shade of de banana tree
  33. Inkswel – Banana
  34. Jack Johnson – Banana Pancakes
  35. Louis Jordan – Bananas
  36. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Flying Microtonal banana
  37. Toshinoro Kondo & Ima – Banana Plantation
  38. Kush – Banana song
  39. Legay – The fantastic story of the steam-driven banana
  40. Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens – Matsole A Banana (Female Soldiers)
  41. Man – Bananas
  42. Mar-Keys – Banana Juice
  43. Sergio Mendes – Bananaeira (Banana Tree)
  44. The Monkees – Apples, peaches, bananas and pears
  45. Johnny Otis – Banana Peels
  46. The Peels – Juanita Banana
  47. The Pelicans – Banana Dominion
  48. Planet Cactus – Banana
  49. Louis Prima – Banana split for my baby
  50. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Cool bananas
  51. Chris Rea – God’s Great Banana Skin
  52. Samba Suave – Chewing gum with banana
  53. Joe Satriani – Banana Mango II
  54. Shonen Knife – Banana chips (English version)
  55. Silent Drive – Banana rejection
  56. Southern Culture on the Skids – Banana puddin’
  57. Sphereocube – Forsaken Bananas
  58. Surf! Terror! Panic – Mystery moose and banana hammock (live)
  59. T-Bones – Chiquita banana
  60. Cal Tjader – Fried bananas
