Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-09-14

- Santana – Future Primitive
- The Shangri-Las – Past, Present & Future
- Patti Smith – Notes To The Future (Live)
- Sparks – In The Future
- Spirogyra – The Future Won’t Be Long
- Bruce Springsteen – Livin’ In The Future
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Black Butter Parts 1 To 3 (Past, Present & Future)
- The Sunshine Fix – Future History & The Irrelevance Of Time
- Matthew Sweet – Now Was The Future
- Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
- Tom Verlaine – A Future In Noise
- Wallspace – The Future
- Wild Flag – Future Crimes
- Hank Williams Jr. – (I’ve Got My) Future On Ice
- Jonathan Wilson – Future Vision
- Yes – Future Times
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Walking On The Road (To The Future)
- Anathema – Thin Air
- Burt Bacharach – Futures
- Be Bop Deluxe – Sister Seagull
- Black Mountain – Wucan
- Blitzen Trapper – Sons And Unwed Mothers
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light Is About To Change
- Can – Moonshake
- Tracy Chapman – Conditional
- Eagle-Eye Cherry – Are You Still Having Fun?
- The Clash – (In The) Pouring Rain (Live)
- Dawnwind – Canticle
- Devo – The Day My Baby Gave Me A Surprize
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- Craig Finn – Sarah, Calling From A Hotel
- The Flaming Lips – Gingerale Afternoon (The Astrology Of A Saturday)
- Fleetwood Mac – Show Me A Smile
- Flight Of The Conchords – Business Time
- Fruupp – Old Tyme Future
- Full Fathom Five & Topology – Bad People Have Parties Too
- Future Kings Of Spain – Hanging Around
- Hawkwind – Outside Of Time
- Jimmy Eat World – Polaris
- Kaiser Chiefs – Coming Up For Air
- Klaxons – Golden Skans
- Kryptasthesia – An Evening Following A Cuttle Fish
- Christine Lavin – Regretting What I Said…
- Shawn Lee – Happiness (Ashley Beedle’s Secret Beach Bossa Nova 7″ Mix)
- Manic Street Preachers – The Next Jet To Leave Moscow
- Steve Miller Band – Junior Saw It Happen
- Gary Moore – Empty Rooms
- William Orbit – Water From A Vine Leaf
- Panel Of Judges – Treasure Island
- Quark Kent – Twicky
- Raydio – You Can’t Change That (Live)
- Raygun – Psilence
- Riff Raff – Time Riff
- The Seeds – Two Fingers Pointing On You
- Al Stewart – Terminal Eyes
- Rachid Taha – Rock El Casbah
- Thompson Twins – Future Days
- T. Rex – New York City
- Twenty Sixty Six And Then – At My Home
- The Vines – Leave Me In The Dark
- Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators – Feeling Free
- Steven Wilson – 12 Things I Forgot
Reader's opinions