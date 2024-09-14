Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-09-14

  1. Santana – Future Primitive
  2. The Shangri-Las – Past, Present & Future
  3. Patti Smith – Notes To The Future (Live)
  4. Sparks – In The Future
  6. Spirogyra – The Future Won’t Be Long
  7. Bruce Springsteen – Livin’ In The Future
  8. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Black Butter Parts 1 To 3 (Past, Present & Future)
  9. The Sunshine Fix – Future History & The Irrelevance Of Time
  10. Matthew Sweet – Now Was The Future
  11. Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
  12. Tom Verlaine – A Future In Noise
  13. Wallspace – The Future
  14. Wild Flag – Future Crimes
  15. Hank Williams Jr. – (I’ve Got My) Future On Ice
  16. Jonathan Wilson – Future Vision
  17. Yes – Future Times
  18. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Walking On The Road (To The Future)
  19. Anathema – Thin Air
  20. Burt Bacharach – Futures
  21. Be Bop Deluxe – Sister Seagull
  22. Black Mountain – Wucan
  23. Blitzen Trapper – Sons And Unwed Mothers
  24. Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light Is About To Change
  25. Can – Moonshake
  26. Tracy Chapman – Conditional
  27. Eagle-Eye Cherry – Are You Still Having Fun?
  28. The Clash – (In The) Pouring Rain (Live)
  29. Dawnwind – Canticle
  30. Devo – The Day My Baby Gave Me A Surprize
  31. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  32. Craig Finn – Sarah, Calling From A Hotel
  33. The Flaming Lips – Gingerale Afternoon (The Astrology Of A Saturday)
  34. Fleetwood Mac – Show Me A Smile
  35. Flight Of The Conchords – Business Time
  36. Fruupp – Old Tyme Future
  37. Full Fathom Five & Topology – Bad People Have Parties Too
  38. Future Kings Of Spain – Hanging Around
  39. Hawkwind – Outside Of Time
  40. Jimmy Eat World – Polaris
  41. Kaiser Chiefs – Coming Up For Air
  42. Klaxons – Golden Skans
  43. Kryptasthesia – An Evening Following A Cuttle Fish
  44. Christine Lavin – Regretting What I Said…
  45. Shawn Lee – Happiness (Ashley Beedle’s Secret Beach Bossa Nova 7″ Mix)
  46. Manic Street Preachers – The Next Jet To Leave Moscow
  47. Steve Miller Band – Junior Saw It Happen
  48. Gary Moore – Empty Rooms
  49. William Orbit – Water From A Vine Leaf
  50. Panel Of Judges – Treasure Island
  51. Quark Kent – Twicky
  52. Raydio – You Can’t Change That (Live)
  53. Raygun – Psilence
  54. Riff Raff – Time Riff
  55. The Seeds – Two Fingers Pointing On You
  56. Al Stewart – Terminal Eyes
  57. Rachid Taha – Rock El Casbah
  58. Thompson Twins – Future Days
  59. T. Rex – New York City
  60. Twenty Sixty Six And Then – At My Home
  61. The Vines – Leave Me In The Dark
  62. Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators – Feeling Free
  63. Steven Wilson – 12 Things I Forgot
