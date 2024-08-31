Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-31

- Yusuf Lateef – Brother
- Barbara Lewis – Snap Your Fingers
- Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
- Madonna with Joe Henry – Guilty By Association
- The Majestics – Hard Times
- Harvey Mandel – Peruvian Flake
- The Marvelettes – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
- The Buddy Miles Express – Funky Mule
- MC5 – Gotta Keep Movin’
- Jack Nitzsche – The Lonely Surfer
- The Ohio Untouchables – Love Is Amazing
- Parliament – Ride On
- Ray Parker Jr. – It’s Our Own Affair
- Freda Payne – Band Of Gold
- Pity Sex – Honey Pot
- The Pleasure Seekers – Intro / What A Way To Die
- Iggy Pop – Pumpin’ For Jill
- Angela Predhomme (feat. John E. Lawrence) – Vinyl Voodoo
- ? & The Mysterians – I Need Somebody
- Suzi Quatro – Your Mama Won’t Like Me
- Rare Earth – Hey, Big Brother
- The Rationals – Leaving Here
- Raydio – Get Down
- Della Reese – Don’t You Know
- Martha Reeves – No One There
- Mack Rice – Mustang Sally
- Ripple – I Don’t Know What It Is But It Sure Is Funky
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Come Spy With Me
- Rodriguez – Cause
- Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?
- Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Little Latin Lupe Lu
- Jack Scott – Go Wild Little Sadie
- Bob Seger – Come To Poppa
- Del Shannon – Oh How Happy
- Sky – Feels Like 1,000 Years
- Sky – Taking The Long Way Home
- J.D. Souther – You’re Only Lonely
- SRC – Up All Night
- Edwin Starr – War
- Sufjan Stevens – Detroit, Lift Up Your Weary Head! (Rebuild! Restore! Reconsider!)
- Kelley Stoltz – Your Reverie
- The Stooges – Loose
- Joe Stubbs – Keep On Loving Me
- Sunset Bombers – B.F.D.
- Deniz Tek – R.P.M.
- The Temptations – Psychedelic Shack
- Rosie Thomas – Loose Ends
- The Thyme – The Very Last Day
- Uncle Kracker – Follow Me
- The Underdogs – Love’s Gone Bad
- Unrelated Segments – It’s Unfair
- The Verve Pipe – Drive You Mild
- The Von Bondies – C’mon C’mon
- Was (Not Was) – The Sky’s Ablaze
- Was (Not Was) – Go…Now!
- Mary Wells – The One Who Really Loves You
- The White Stripes – The Hardest Button To Button
- Jackie Wilson – Whispers (Getting Louder)
- George Winston – Love Her Madly
- Andrew W.K. – Party Hard
- Stevie Wonder – Higher Ground
- The Woolies – Who Do You Love
- Dennis Yost & The Classics IV – Nobody Loves You But Me
