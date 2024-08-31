Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-31

  1. Yusuf Lateef – Brother
  2. Barbara Lewis – Snap Your Fingers
  3. Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
  4. Madonna with Joe Henry – Guilty By Association
  5. The Majestics – Hard Times
  6. Harvey Mandel – Peruvian Flake
  7. The Marvelettes – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
  8. The Buddy Miles Express – Funky Mule
  9. MC5 – Gotta Keep Movin’
  10. Jack Nitzsche – The Lonely Surfer
  11. The Ohio Untouchables – Love Is Amazing
  12. Parliament – Ride On
  13. Ray Parker Jr. – It’s Our Own Affair
  14. Freda Payne – Band Of Gold
  15. Pity Sex – Honey Pot
  16. The Pleasure Seekers – Intro / What A Way To Die
  17. Iggy Pop – Pumpin’ For Jill
  18. Angela Predhomme (feat. John E. Lawrence) – Vinyl Voodoo
  19. ? & The Mysterians – I Need Somebody
  20. Suzi Quatro – Your Mama Won’t Like Me
  21. Rare Earth – Hey, Big Brother
  22. The Rationals – Leaving Here
  23. Raydio – Get Down
  24. Della Reese – Don’t You Know
  25. Martha Reeves – No One There
  26. Mack Rice – Mustang Sally
  27. Ripple – I Don’t Know What It Is But It Sure Is Funky
  28. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Come Spy With Me
  29. Rodriguez – Cause
  30. Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?
  31. Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Little Latin Lupe Lu
  32. Jack Scott – Go Wild Little Sadie
  33. Bob Seger – Come To Poppa
  34. Del Shannon – Oh How Happy
  35. Sky – Feels Like 1,000 Years
  36. Sky – Taking The Long Way Home
  37. J.D. Souther – You’re Only Lonely
  38. SRC – Up All Night
  39. Edwin Starr – War
  40. Sufjan Stevens – Detroit, Lift Up Your Weary Head! (Rebuild! Restore! Reconsider!)
  41. Kelley Stoltz – Your Reverie
  42. The Stooges – Loose
  43. Joe Stubbs – Keep On Loving Me
  44. Sunset Bombers – B.F.D.
  45. Deniz Tek – R.P.M.
  46. The Temptations – Psychedelic Shack
  47. Rosie Thomas – Loose Ends
  48. The Thyme – The Very Last Day
  49. Uncle Kracker – Follow Me
  50. The Underdogs – Love’s Gone Bad
  51. Unrelated Segments – It’s Unfair
  52. The Verve Pipe – Drive You Mild
  53. The Von Bondies – C’mon C’mon
  54. Was (Not Was) – The Sky’s Ablaze
  55. Was (Not Was) – Go…Now!
  56. Mary Wells – The One Who Really Loves You
  57. The White Stripes – The Hardest Button To Button
  58. Jackie Wilson – Whispers (Getting Louder)
  59. George Winston – Love Her Madly
  60. Andrew W.K. – Party Hard
  61. Stevie Wonder – Higher Ground
  62. The Woolies – Who Do You Love
  63. Dennis Yost & The Classics IV – Nobody Loves You But Me
