Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2024

  1. Lou Reed – Intro / Sweet Jane
  2. Easybeats – My Old Man’s A Groovy Old Man (inst.)
  3. Stevie Wright – Hard Road
  4. The Valentines – Juliette
  5. Vince Lovegrove – Rented Room Blues
  6. Fraternity – Welfare Boogie
  7. AC/DC with Dave Evans – Can I Sit Next To You Girl?
  8. AC/DC with Bon Scott – Soul Stripper
  9. Lou Reed – Gee Whiz
  10. Lou Reed – Since Half The World Is H2O
  11. Lou Reed – Spirited Leaves Of Autumn
  12. Velvet Underground – Foggy Notion
  13. Riot Squad – I’m Waiting For My Man
  14. Mick Ronson – White Light White Heat
  15. Mott The Hoople with Lou Reed guide vocal – Sweet Jane
  16. The Bossmen – Easy Way Out
  17. The Fabulous Pack – White Trackin’
  18. The Pack – Harlem Shuffle
  19. Dick Wagner & The Frosts – Mystery Man
  20. The Frost – Who Are You?
  21. Luke & The Apostles – Not Far Away
  22. Mandala – Mellow Carmelo Palumbo
  23. Bamboo – Girl Of The Seasons
  24. The Cherry Slush – I Cannot Stop You
  25. Bush – Back Stage Girl
  26. Ursa Major – Silverspoon
  27. Detroit feat. Mitch Ryder – Rock And Roll
  28. Blue Cheer – Feathers From Your Tree
  29. Rhinoceros – Apricot Brandy
  30. Iron Butterfly – Unconscious Power
  31. Electric Flag – Killing Floor
  32. David Ackles – Lotus Man
  33. Billie Holiday – Trav’lin All Alone
  34. Lou Reed – Lady Day
  35. Elmer Bernstein – Walk On The Wild Side
  36. Lou Reed – Walk On The Wild Side
  37. Flo & Eddie – If We Only Had Time
  38. Jack Bruce – Keep It Down (First Mix)
  39. Don McLean – Everybody Loves Me, Baby
  40. Genya Ravan – Lonely, Lonely
  41. Ian Matthews – i Don’t Wanna Talk About It
  42. Everly Brothers – The Stories We Could Tell
  43. Ray Manzarek – The Whole Thing Started…
  44. The Rascals – In And Out Of Love
  45. Chicory Tip – I Can Hear You Calling
  46. Dr. John – Reggae Doctor
  47. Rory Block – Lovin’ Of Your Life
  48. Lou Reed – Kill Your Sons
  49. Alice Cooper – The Black Widow
  50. Chris Farlowe Band – Only Women Bleed
  51. Aerosmith – Spaced
  52. Parliament – Ride On
  53. Funkadelic – Philmore
  54. Eric Burdon Band – Gotta Get It On
  55. Kiss – Sweet Pain
  56. Elliott Murphy – Last Of The Rock Stars
  57. Daryl Hall & John Oates – August Day
  58. Burton Cummings – Break It To Them Gently
  59. Lou Reed – Sad Song
  60. Nils Lofgren – I’ll Cry Tomorrow
  61. Tim Curry – I Will
  62. Brian & Brenda Russell – Gonna Do My Best To Love You
  63. American Flyer – Spirit Of A Woman
  64. Steve Hunter – Eight Miles High
