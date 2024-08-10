Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-10

- Gene Ammons – Jungle Strut
- The Armoury Show – Jungle Of Cities
- The Astrobillys – Jungle Fever
- John Barry Seven – The Human Jungle
- Beautiful Daze – City Jungle Pt. 1
- The B-52’s – Juicy Jungle
- The Bodgies – Jungle Beat
- The Bongos – Space Jungle
- Bow Wow Wow – See Jungle (Jungle Boy)
- David Byrne – Jungle Book
- Cab Calloway & His Orchestra – The Jungle King
- Jim Capaldi – White Jungle Lady
- Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band – Jungle Love
- Eddie Cochran – Jungle Jingle
- The Cramps – Jungle Hop
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Run Through The Jungle
- Marshall Crenshaw – Jungle Rock
- Kid Creole & The Coconuts – In The Jungle
- Cherie Currie – Queen Of The Asphalt Jungle
- Dick Dale & His Deltones – Jungle Fever
- Martin Denny – Jungle Drums
- Do-Re-Mi – Theme From Jungle Jim
- Dissidenten – Jungle Book Pt. 2
- Dodgy – Jungle UK (No Rest In Peace)
- Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & The Trinity – Goodbye Jungle Telegraph
- Duke Ellington – Jungle Night In Harlem
- Eno – Back In Judy’s Jungle
- John Entwistle’s Ox – Jungle Bunny
- Fanny – Get Out Of The Jungle
- The Four Fours – Jungle Cat
- Hoodoo Gurus – Jungle Bells
- Impala – Square Jungle
- Intricate Blend – Insane (The Jungle)
- The Jayhawks – Stranded In The Jungle
- The Jazz Butcher – The Human Jungle
- Jethro Tull – Bungle In The Jungle
- Wayne Kramer – Crawling Outta The Jungle
- The Lemon Pipers – Jelly Jungle
- Herbie Mann – Jungle Fantasy
- Messengers – In The Jungle
- Mighty Kong – Jungle In My Blood
- Steve Miller Band – Jungle Love
- Joni Mitchell – The Jungle Line
- Hank Mizell – Jungle Rock
- Hugo Montenegro – Jungle Heat!
- Russell Morris – Jungle At Night
- Van Morrison – Naked In The Jungle
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Big Time In The Jungle
- Pink Military – Living In The Jungle
- The Presidents Of The United States Of America – George Of The Jungle
- Prince – Jungle Love
- Jimmy Pursey – Jungle West One
- The Saints – Out In The Jungle
- Santana – Jungle Strut
- Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Jungle Jenny
- Broderick Smith – Jungle Green
- Dr. Lonnie Smith – Jungle Soul
- Joe South – Concrete Jungle
- The Spitfires – Rumble In The Jungle
- The Satellites – It’s A Jungle Out There
- C.W. Stoneking – Jungle Blues
- John Vincent & Celsius 69 – (Thump Thump Bash Bash) Jungle Music
- VItabeats – Jungle Rodeo
Reader's opinions