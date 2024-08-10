Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-10

  1. Gene Ammons – Jungle Strut
  2. The Armoury Show – Jungle Of Cities
  3. The Astrobillys – Jungle Fever
  4. John Barry Seven – The Human Jungle
  5. Beautiful Daze – City Jungle Pt. 1
  6. The B-52’s – Juicy Jungle
  7. The Bodgies – Jungle Beat
  8. The Bongos – Space Jungle
  9. Bow Wow Wow – See Jungle (Jungle Boy)
  10. David Byrne – Jungle Book
  11. Cab Calloway & His Orchestra – The Jungle King
  12. Jim Capaldi – White Jungle Lady
  13. Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band – Jungle Love
  14. Eddie Cochran – Jungle Jingle
  15. The Cramps – Jungle Hop
  16. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Run Through The Jungle
  17. Marshall Crenshaw – Jungle Rock
  18. Kid Creole & The Coconuts – In The Jungle
  19. Cherie Currie – Queen Of The Asphalt Jungle
  20. Dick Dale & His Deltones – Jungle Fever
  21. Martin Denny – Jungle Drums
  22. Do-Re-Mi – Theme From Jungle Jim
  23. Dissidenten – Jungle Book Pt. 2
  24. Dodgy – Jungle UK (No Rest In Peace)
  25. Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & The Trinity – Goodbye Jungle Telegraph
  26. Duke Ellington – Jungle Night In Harlem
  27. Eno – Back In Judy’s Jungle
  28. John Entwistle’s Ox – Jungle Bunny
  29. Fanny – Get Out Of The Jungle
  30. The Four Fours – Jungle Cat
  31. Hoodoo Gurus – Jungle Bells
  32. Impala – Square Jungle
  33. Intricate Blend – Insane (The Jungle)
  34. The Jayhawks – Stranded In The Jungle
  35. The Jazz Butcher – The Human Jungle
  36. Jethro Tull – Bungle In The Jungle
  37. Wayne Kramer – Crawling Outta The Jungle
  38. The Lemon Pipers – Jelly Jungle
  39. Herbie Mann – Jungle Fantasy
  40. Messengers – In The Jungle
  41. Mighty Kong – Jungle In My Blood
  42. Steve Miller Band – Jungle Love
  43. Joni Mitchell – The Jungle Line
  44. Hank Mizell – Jungle Rock
  45. Hugo Montenegro – Jungle Heat!
  46. Russell Morris – Jungle At Night
  47. Van Morrison – Naked In The Jungle
  48. Old Crow Medicine Show – Big Time In The Jungle
  49. Pink Military – Living In The Jungle
  50. The Presidents Of The United States Of America – George Of The Jungle
  51. Prince – Jungle Love
  52. Jimmy Pursey – Jungle West One
  53. The Saints – Out In The Jungle
  54. Santana – Jungle Strut
  55. Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Jungle Jenny
  56. Broderick Smith – Jungle Green
  57. Dr. Lonnie Smith – Jungle Soul
  58. Joe South – Concrete Jungle
  59. The Spitfires – Rumble In The Jungle
  60. The Satellites – It’s A Jungle Out There
  61. C.W. Stoneking – Jungle Blues
  62. John Vincent & Celsius 69 – (Thump Thump Bash Bash) Jungle Music
  63. VItabeats – Jungle Rodeo
