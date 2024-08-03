Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-03

- Amen Corner – Gin House Blues
- Fiona Apple – Criminal
- The Atlantics – War Of The Worlds
- Blue Mink – Our World
- David Bowie – Underground
- Bulldog – Man Of Constant Sorrow
- The Byrds – It Won’t Be Wrong
- The Cowsills – We Can Fly
- Roger Daltrey – Come And Get Your Love
- Definition Of Sound – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
- Dido – Here With Me
- Donovan – Epistle To Dippy
- The Dugites – Waiting
- Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3
- Eagles – Tequila Sunrise
- The Equals – Viva Bobby Joe
- Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway – Where Is The Love
- Flash Cadillac & The Continental Kids – Did You Boogie (With Your Baby)
- The Four Seasons – Betrayed
- Bobbie Gentry – Apartment 21
- Graham Gouldman – Sunburn
- Ron Grainer – Man In A Suitcase
- Debbie Harry – Backfired
- Isaac Hayes – Joy (Pt. 1)
- Lee Hazlewood & Suzi Jane Hokum – The Girls In Paris
- Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians – Balloon Man
- Rupert Holmes – Him
- Billy Idol – White Wedding
- Iron Maiden – Run To The Hills
- Chris Isaak – Wicked Game
- James – Laid
- Howard Jones – What Is Love
- Jack Jones – Wives & Lovers
- King Trigger – The River
- The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
- Kiss – Psycho Circus
- Cyndi Lauper – All Through The Night
- Nick Lowe – Half A Boy Half A Man
- Carolyne Mas – Stillsane
- Master’s Apprentices – Love Is
- Lee Michaels – Do You Know What I Mean
- Steve Miller Band – Take The Money And Run
- Midnight Oil – U.S. Forces
- The Mindbenders – Ashes To Ashes
- Models – Hold On
- Randy Newman – Short People
- Robert Palmer – Some Guys Have All The Luck
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Learning To Fly
- Prince – Peach
- P.J. Proby – You Can’t Come Home Again
- Procession – Every American Citizen
- Suzi Quatro – Rock Hard
- Republica – Ready To Go
- Johnny Rivers – (I Washed My Hands In) Muddy Water
- Smokey Robinson – Cruisin’
- Leon Russell – Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms
- Labi Siffre – It Must Be Love
- Jumpin’ Gene Simmons – Haunted House
- Sparks – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us
- Spectrum – Trust Me
- Rick Springfield – Hooky Jo
- Bruce Springsteen – Human Touch
- Rod Stewart – What Made Milwaukee Famous Made A Loser Out Of Me
- The Sweet – Funny Funny
- Nino Tempo & April Stevens – I Love How You Love Me
- Ten Wheel Drive feat. Genya Ravan – Morning Much Better
- War – Why Can’t We Be Friends
- Tony Worsley & The Blue Jays – Missing You
- XTC – Senses Working Overtime
Reader's opinions