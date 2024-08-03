Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2024

  1. Amen Corner – Gin House Blues
  2. Fiona Apple – Criminal
  3. The Atlantics – War Of The Worlds
  4. Blue Mink – Our World
  5. David Bowie – Underground
  6. Bulldog – Man Of Constant Sorrow
  7. The Byrds – It Won’t Be Wrong
  8. The Cowsills – We Can Fly
  9. Roger Daltrey – Come And Get Your Love
  10. Definition Of Sound – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
  11. Dido – Here With Me
  12. Donovan – Epistle To Dippy
  13. The Dugites – Waiting
  14. Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3
  15. Eagles – Tequila Sunrise
  16. The Equals – Viva Bobby Joe
  17. Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway – Where Is The Love
  18. Flash Cadillac & The Continental Kids – Did You Boogie (With Your Baby)
  19. The Four Seasons – Betrayed
  20. Bobbie Gentry – Apartment 21
  21. Graham Gouldman – Sunburn
  22. Ron Grainer – Man In A Suitcase
  23. Debbie Harry – Backfired
  24. Isaac Hayes – Joy (Pt. 1)
  25. Lee Hazlewood & Suzi Jane Hokum – The Girls In Paris
  26. Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians – Balloon Man
  27. Rupert Holmes – Him
  28. Billy Idol – White Wedding
  29. Iron Maiden – Run To The Hills
  30. Chris Isaak – Wicked Game
  31. James – Laid
  32. Howard Jones – What Is Love
  33. Jack Jones – Wives & Lovers
  34. King Trigger – The River
  35. The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
  36. Kiss – Psycho Circus
  37. Cyndi Lauper – All Through The Night
  38. Nick Lowe – Half A Boy Half A Man
  39. Carolyne Mas – Stillsane
  40. Master’s Apprentices – Love Is
  41. Lee Michaels – Do You Know What I Mean
  42. Steve Miller Band – Take The Money And Run
  43. Midnight Oil – U.S. Forces
  44. The Mindbenders – Ashes To Ashes
  45. Models – Hold On
  46. Randy Newman – Short People
  47. Robert Palmer – Some Guys Have All The Luck
  48. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Learning To Fly
  49. Prince – Peach
  50. P.J. Proby – You Can’t Come Home Again
  51. Procession – Every American Citizen
  52. Suzi Quatro – Rock Hard
  53. Republica – Ready To Go
  54. Johnny Rivers – (I Washed My Hands In) Muddy Water
  55. Smokey Robinson – Cruisin’
  56. Leon Russell – Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms
  57. Labi Siffre – It Must Be Love
  58. Jumpin’ Gene Simmons – Haunted House
  59. Sparks – This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us
  60. Spectrum – Trust Me
  61. Rick Springfield – Hooky Jo
  62. Bruce Springsteen – Human Touch
  63. Rod Stewart – What Made Milwaukee Famous Made A Loser Out Of Me
  64. The Sweet – Funny Funny
  65. Nino Tempo & April Stevens – I Love How You Love Me
  66. Ten Wheel Drive feat. Genya Ravan – Morning Much Better
  67. War – Why Can’t We Be Friends
  68. Tony Worsley & The Blue Jays – Missing You
  69. XTC – Senses Working Overtime
