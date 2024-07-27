Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-07-27

Written by on July 27, 2024

  1. Alison Gros – Naturally
  2. Ariel – Jamaican Farewell
  3. Ash – Midnight Witch
  4. Doug Ashdown – The Day They Freed The Noise
  5. The Atlantics – Bombora
  6. Axiom – My Baby’s Gone
  7. Ayers Rock – Little Kings
  8. The Bee Gees – World
  9. The Black Diamonds – See The Way
  10. Merv Benton – Cincinatti Fireball
  11. Blackfeather – Seasons Of Change
  12. Boys Next Door – Shivers
  13. Burke & Wills – Thank You
  14. Chain – I’m Gonna Miss You Babe
  15. The Church – Almost With You
  16. The Church – Under The Milky Way
  17. Deborah Conway – It’s Only The Beginning
  18. Country Radio – Gypsy Queen
  19. The Crackerjacks – Long Blond Hair
  20. The Crystal Set – Benefit Of The Doubt
  21. The Dagoes – We Sell Soul
  22. Decoys – Bad Times
  23. The Denvermen – The Sun Seeker
  24. Do-Re-Mi – Adultery
  25. The Easybeats – Sorry
  26. The Executives – Parenthesis
  27. FAB – Happy People
  28. Flying Circus – Turn Away
  29. Fraternity – If You Got It
  30. Mike Furber & The Bowery Boys – Watch Me Burn
  31. The Go-Betweens – Right Here
  32. The Go-Betweens – Love Goes On
  33. Headstones – When You’re Down
  34. Healing Force – Golden Miles
  35. Hunters & Collectors – Talking To A Stranger
  36. Ice Cream Hands – Supermarket Scene
  37. In-Sect – I Can See My Love
  38. July 14th – Me And My Gun
  39. Paul Kelly & The Coloured Girls – To Her Door
  40. King Harvest – Wichita Lineman / By The Time I Get To Phoenix
  41. Little Heroes – One Perfect Day
  42. Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
  43. Lime Spiders – Out Of Control
  44. The Loved Ones – Everlovin’ Man
  45. Madder Lake – 12lb Toothbrush
  46. The Mark Of Cain – Lords Of Summer
  47. The Master’s Apprentices – Undecided
  48. The Master’s Apprentices – Future Of Our Nation
  49. Toni McCann – Saturday Date
  50. Mental As Anything – Spirit Got Lost
  51. Dave Miller Set – Mr. Guy Fawkes
  52. Mississippi – Kings Of The World
  53. Moonshine Jug & String Band – Keep You On The Move
  54. Russell Morris – The Real Thing
  55. Musick Express – Jackie’s Thing
  56. New Five – Life Without Lulu
  57. Doug Parkinson In Focus – Without You
  58. Angie Pepper – Frozen World
  59. Pirana – Here It Comes Again
  60. Procession – Every American Citizen
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Noon Tunes: 2024-07-27

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-07-26

Current track

Title

Artist