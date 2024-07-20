Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2024

  1. Johnny Crawford – Rumours
  2. Annette Funicello – The Monkey’s Uncle
  3. Paul Petersen – She Can’t Find Her Keys
  4. Hayley Mills – Cranberry Bog
  5. Jack Wild – Wait For Summer
  6. Freaked Out Flower Children – Spill The Wine
  7. Noni Hazlehurst – Bad Boy
  8. Jo Beth Taylor – 99 Reasons
  9. Abigail – Do It Again
  10. Toni Collette & The Finish – Beautiful Awkward Pictures
  11. Guy Pearce – Washed Up On The Shore
  12. John Waters – Strawberry Fields Forever
  13. John Waters – Steel And Glass
  14. Steve Allen – Mouth To Mouth Resuscitation
  15. Denise Drysdale – Cows
  16. Jimmy Hannan – Beach Ball
  17. Jeannie Little – Middle Aged Woman Blues
  18. Mike Preston – Cellophane Disguise
  19. Daryl Somers & Ossie Ostrich – Sing A Little Sunshine Song
  20. Ian Turpie – The Decimal Point
  21. Gillian Anderson & HAL – Extremis
  22. Honor Blackman & Patrick MacNee – Kinky Boots
  23. Julie Covington – i Want To See The Bright Lights
  24. Divine – Walk Like A Man
  25. Barbara Eden – I Get The Fever
  26. Barbara Feldon – 99
  27. Girls From Petticoat Junction – Wheeling, West Virginia
  28. Scarlett Johansson & David Bowie – Fanning Street
  29. Juliette & The Licks – You’re Speaking My Language
  30. Sally Kellerman – Roll With The Feeling
  31. Eartha Kitt – I Want To Be Evil
  32. Dorothy Lamour – It Had To Be You
  33. Peggy Lipton – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
  34. Milla (Jovovich) – Gentlemen Who Fell
  35. Carmen Miranda – Bamboleo
  36. The Pretty Reckless – Heaven Knows
  37. Molly Ringwald – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
  38. She & Him – Oh No Not My Baby
  39. Sissy Spacek – Honky Tonkin’
  40. Connie Stevens – Why’d You Wanna Make Me Cry
  41. Tracey Ullman – They Don’t Know
  42. Mae West – Twist And Shout
  43. Isabelle Adjani – Beau Oui Comme Bowie
  44. Brigitte Bardot – Harley Davidson
  45. Jane Birkin – Ford Mustang
  46. Marlene Dietrich – Falling In Love Again
  47. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Greenwich Mean Time
  48. Sophia Loren – Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo
  49. Elke Sommer – He’s A Clown
  50. Tony Barber – Funky In The Country
  51. Victoria Nicholls – Midnight Rendezvous
  52. Alyce Platt – Total Control
  53. Leonard Teale – Prejudice (Poem)
  54. Norman Yemm – Jean
  55. Gerard Kennedy – Four Letter Words
  56. Ted Hamilton – Get On With Your Livin’
  57. Sebastian Cabot – It Ain’t Me Babe
  58. Ted Cassidy – The Lurch
  59. Chameleon Church – Off With The Old, On With The New
  60. Bernard Cribbins – Right Said Fred
  61. Marty Feldman – A Cautious Love Song
  62. Max Gillies – Shout
  63. Benny Hill – Transistor Radio
  64. Bob Hope – A Four-Legged Friend
  65. John Inman – Odd Man Out
  66. Steve Martin – Late For School
  67. Groucho Marx with Jimmy Durante, Jane Wyman & Danny Kaye – Black Strap Molasses
  68. Rory O’Donaghue – The Race
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-20

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-07-19

Current track

Title

Artist