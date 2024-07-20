Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-07-20

- Johnny Crawford – Rumours
- Annette Funicello – The Monkey’s Uncle
- Paul Petersen – She Can’t Find Her Keys
- Hayley Mills – Cranberry Bog
- Jack Wild – Wait For Summer
- Freaked Out Flower Children – Spill The Wine
- Noni Hazlehurst – Bad Boy
- Jo Beth Taylor – 99 Reasons
- Abigail – Do It Again
- Toni Collette & The Finish – Beautiful Awkward Pictures
- Guy Pearce – Washed Up On The Shore
- John Waters – Strawberry Fields Forever
- John Waters – Steel And Glass
- Steve Allen – Mouth To Mouth Resuscitation
- Denise Drysdale – Cows
- Jimmy Hannan – Beach Ball
- Jeannie Little – Middle Aged Woman Blues
- Mike Preston – Cellophane Disguise
- Daryl Somers & Ossie Ostrich – Sing A Little Sunshine Song
- Ian Turpie – The Decimal Point
- Gillian Anderson & HAL – Extremis
- Honor Blackman & Patrick MacNee – Kinky Boots
- Julie Covington – i Want To See The Bright Lights
- Divine – Walk Like A Man
- Barbara Eden – I Get The Fever
- Barbara Feldon – 99
- Girls From Petticoat Junction – Wheeling, West Virginia
- Scarlett Johansson & David Bowie – Fanning Street
- Juliette & The Licks – You’re Speaking My Language
- Sally Kellerman – Roll With The Feeling
- Eartha Kitt – I Want To Be Evil
- Dorothy Lamour – It Had To Be You
- Peggy Lipton – Wear Your Love Like Heaven
- Milla (Jovovich) – Gentlemen Who Fell
- Carmen Miranda – Bamboleo
- The Pretty Reckless – Heaven Knows
- Molly Ringwald – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
- She & Him – Oh No Not My Baby
- Sissy Spacek – Honky Tonkin’
- Connie Stevens – Why’d You Wanna Make Me Cry
- Tracey Ullman – They Don’t Know
- Mae West – Twist And Shout
- Isabelle Adjani – Beau Oui Comme Bowie
- Brigitte Bardot – Harley Davidson
- Jane Birkin – Ford Mustang
- Marlene Dietrich – Falling In Love Again
- Charlotte Gainsbourg – Greenwich Mean Time
- Sophia Loren – Zoo Be Zoo Be Zoo
- Elke Sommer – He’s A Clown
- Tony Barber – Funky In The Country
- Victoria Nicholls – Midnight Rendezvous
- Alyce Platt – Total Control
- Leonard Teale – Prejudice (Poem)
- Norman Yemm – Jean
- Gerard Kennedy – Four Letter Words
- Ted Hamilton – Get On With Your Livin’
- Sebastian Cabot – It Ain’t Me Babe
- Ted Cassidy – The Lurch
- Chameleon Church – Off With The Old, On With The New
- Bernard Cribbins – Right Said Fred
- Marty Feldman – A Cautious Love Song
- Max Gillies – Shout
- Benny Hill – Transistor Radio
- Bob Hope – A Four-Legged Friend
- John Inman – Odd Man Out
- Steve Martin – Late For School
- Groucho Marx with Jimmy Durante, Jane Wyman & Danny Kaye – Black Strap Molasses
- Rory O’Donaghue – The Race
