Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-07-13

  1. Nathan Abshire – La Valse De Bayou Teche
  2. Ray Abshire & The Old Tymers Cajun Band – Bayou Noir (Black Bayou)
  3. The Ancients – Marsh Tomb
  4. Balfa Brothers Orchestra – Bayou Malle
  5. Batfish Boys – Swamp Liquor
  6. Ronnie Dee – Action Packed
  7. Tommy Bell – Swamp Gal
  8. Eric Bibb – Bayou Belle
  9. Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys – Bayou Blues
  10. Black Bats – Swamp Fever
  11. Blur – Swamp Song
  12. Blur – The Everglades (For Leonard)
  13. Breaux Freres – La Valse Du Bayou Plaquemine
  14. Buckwheat Zydeco – Bayou Girl
  15. Carol Burnett & Cast – The Swamps Of Home
  16. The Charles Burton Blues Band – Swamp Rat
  17. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – Pompadour Swamp
  18. Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band – Bayou Road
  19. The Chameleons – Swamp Thing
  20. Clifton Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Band – Rumblin’ On The Bayou
  21. Cog – Swamp
  22. Lee Conway – Thing In The Swamp
  23. Ry Cooder – Swamp Walk
  24. Hugh Cornwell – Do Right Bayou
  25. Coteau – Bayou Teche
  26. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Born On The Bayou
  27. Creole Cowboys – Storm On The Bayou
  28. Rodney Crowell – Fever On The Bayou
  29. The Crusaders – Bayou Bottoms
  30. Da Gous Ket Ramblers – Devil In The Bayou
  31. Charlie Daniels Band – The Legend Of Wooley Swamp
  32. Dead Milkmen – Swampland Of Desire
  33. Martin Denny – Swamp Fire
  34. The Dillards – Big Bayou
  35. Dinosaurs – Stone Age Bayou
  36. Dave Edmunds – The Creature From The Black Lagoon
  37. Chad Everett – Bayou
  38. Fallen Angels – Down To The Bayou
  39. Mark Fergusons’s Marmalade Trio – Mangrove Malaise
  40. Five Man Electrical Band – Dance Of The Swamp Woman
  41. The Fleshtones – Psychedelic Swamp
  42. John Fogerty – Swamp River Days
  43. Fourth House – Swampy Crocodile
  44. Frencham Smith – Sexy Bitchin’ Swamp Mama Blues
  45. The Future Sound Of London – Quagmire (In A State Of Permanent Abyss)
  46. Rory Gallagher – Daughter Of The Everglades
  47. Bobby Goldsboro – Down On The Bayou
  48. Gondwanaland – Swamp
  49. The Grid – Swamp Thing
  50. David Grisman – Swamp Dawg
  51. Herbie Hancock – Swamp Rat
  52. GT Stringer – Swamp Girl
  53. Ed Harcourt – He’s Building A Swamp
  54. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Swamp Gas
  55. Big Jim Hermel & Stone Mountain Band – Swamp Lady
  56. Hermitude – Swamp Sauce
  57. Indelible Murtceps – In The Bog
  58. The Joy Boys – Swamped
  59. JustaBoutEverything – Hate Y’Babe (Swampthing)
  60. Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba – Siran Fen
  61. Doug Kershaw – On The Bayou
  62. Sonny Landreth – Back To Bayou Teche
  63. Lyle Lovett – Bayou Song
  64. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Swamp Music
