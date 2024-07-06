Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-07-06

  1. Me’shell Ndegeocello – If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night)
  2. Michael Nesmith & The First National Band – Calico Girlfriend
  3. Nilsson – Girlfriend
  4. Ian North – My Girlfriend’s Dead
  5. October Country – My Girlfriend Is A Witch
  6. Oil Tasters – My Girlfriend’s Ghost
  7. The Paramounts – Girl Friend
  8. Doug Parkinson – Better Keep Your Hands Off My (Potential New Boyfriend)
  9. Dolly Parton – Potential New Boyfriend
  10. The Passengers – Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
  11. Pet Shop Boys – Bet She’s Not Your Girlfriend
  12. Phoenix – Girlfriend
  13. Iggy Pop – Nazi Girlfriend
  14. Porno For Pyros – Black Girlfriend
  15. The Powder Puffs – (You Can’t Take) My Boyfriend’s Woody
  16. Prince – If I Was Your Girlfriend
  17. Pro Tools – You Make Me Want To Cheat On My Girlfriend
  18. Punch Brothers – Patchwork Girlfriend
  19. Ramones – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  20. The Raveonettes – My Boyfriend’s Back
  21. Eddi Reader – I Wish You Were My Boyfriend
  22. Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
  23. Reel Big Fish – Please Don’t Tell Her I Have A Girlfriend
  24. Richmond Fontaine – The Boyfriends
  25. B.A. Robertson – Gonzo For My Girlfriend
  26. The Royal Teens – Harvey’s Got A Girl Friend
  27. The Rubinoos – i Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  28. Satanic Surfers – Kill My Girlfriend’s Dad
  29. Semisonic – Girlfriend
  30. The Shouties – Your Boyfriend’s Back In Town
  31. SleaZy D – Other Girlfriend
  32. Fred Smith – My Girlfriend
  33. The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma
  34. The Soul Mates – i Want A Boyfriend
  35. The Specials – What I Like Most About You Is Your Girlfriend
  36. The Spotlighters – Please Be My Girlfriend
  37. Squire – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  38. Jeff St. John & The Id – Sister’s Got A Boyfriend
  39. Steel Pulse – Grab A Girlfriend
  40. Doug Stevens – Girlfriends
  41. Joss Stone – Girlfriend On Demand
  42. Matthew Sweet – Girlfriend
  43. Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
  44. John Tartaglia – My Girlfriend, Who Lives In Canada
  45. They Might Be Giants – I’m Your Boyfriend Now
  46. The Three O’Clock – With A Cantaloupe Girlfriend
  47. TISM – I Don’t Want TISM, I Want A Girlfriend
  48. Tony Toni Tone – My Ex-Girlfriend
  49. Allen Toussaint – Delore’s Boyfriend
  50. Scotty Turner – (I Wish You’d) Tell Your Girlfriend
  51. Type O Negative – My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend
  52. Carla Ulbrich – What If Your Girlfriend Was Gone
  53. The Undertones – His Good Looking Girlfriend
  54. Rochelle Vinsen & The Block Busters – Has Anyone Seen My Boyfriend?
  55. Rochelle Vinsen & The Block Busters – My Boyfriend’s Got A Beatle Haircut
  56. Tom Waits & Crystal Gayle – Old Boyfriends
  57. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Letter To My Girlfriend
  58. Wilco – One Sunday Morning (Song For Jane Smiley’s Boyfriend)
  59. The Wildhearts – Girlfriend Clothes
  60. Morry Williams & The Kids – Are You My Girlfriend
  61. Trudy Williams & The Pharaohs – You’re My Boyfriend
  62. Mari Wilson – Beware Boyfriend
  63. Wings – Girlfriend
  64. The Wonder Stuff – Cartoon Boyfriend
  65. Wreckless Eric – Girlfriend
  66. April Young – (Will You Ever Be) My Steady Boyfriend
  67. Young Homebuyers – Boyfriend
