Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-07-06

- Me’shell Ndegeocello – If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night)
- Michael Nesmith & The First National Band – Calico Girlfriend
- Nilsson – Girlfriend
- Ian North – My Girlfriend’s Dead
- October Country – My Girlfriend Is A Witch
- Oil Tasters – My Girlfriend’s Ghost
- The Paramounts – Girl Friend
- Doug Parkinson – Better Keep Your Hands Off My (Potential New Boyfriend)
- Dolly Parton – Potential New Boyfriend
- The Passengers – Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
- Pet Shop Boys – Bet She’s Not Your Girlfriend
- Phoenix – Girlfriend
- Iggy Pop – Nazi Girlfriend
- Porno For Pyros – Black Girlfriend
- The Powder Puffs – (You Can’t Take) My Boyfriend’s Woody
- Prince – If I Was Your Girlfriend
- Pro Tools – You Make Me Want To Cheat On My Girlfriend
- Punch Brothers – Patchwork Girlfriend
- Ramones – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
- The Raveonettes – My Boyfriend’s Back
- Eddi Reader – I Wish You Were My Boyfriend
- Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
- Reel Big Fish – Please Don’t Tell Her I Have A Girlfriend
- Richmond Fontaine – The Boyfriends
- B.A. Robertson – Gonzo For My Girlfriend
- The Royal Teens – Harvey’s Got A Girl Friend
- The Rubinoos – i Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
- Satanic Surfers – Kill My Girlfriend’s Dad
- Semisonic – Girlfriend
- The Shouties – Your Boyfriend’s Back In Town
- SleaZy D – Other Girlfriend
- Fred Smith – My Girlfriend
- The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma
- The Soul Mates – i Want A Boyfriend
- The Specials – What I Like Most About You Is Your Girlfriend
- The Spotlighters – Please Be My Girlfriend
- Squire – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
- Jeff St. John & The Id – Sister’s Got A Boyfriend
- Steel Pulse – Grab A Girlfriend
- Doug Stevens – Girlfriends
- Joss Stone – Girlfriend On Demand
- Matthew Sweet – Girlfriend
- Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
- John Tartaglia – My Girlfriend, Who Lives In Canada
- They Might Be Giants – I’m Your Boyfriend Now
- The Three O’Clock – With A Cantaloupe Girlfriend
- TISM – I Don’t Want TISM, I Want A Girlfriend
- Tony Toni Tone – My Ex-Girlfriend
- Allen Toussaint – Delore’s Boyfriend
- Scotty Turner – (I Wish You’d) Tell Your Girlfriend
- Type O Negative – My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend
- Carla Ulbrich – What If Your Girlfriend Was Gone
- The Undertones – His Good Looking Girlfriend
- Rochelle Vinsen & The Block Busters – Has Anyone Seen My Boyfriend?
- Rochelle Vinsen & The Block Busters – My Boyfriend’s Got A Beatle Haircut
- Tom Waits & Crystal Gayle – Old Boyfriends
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Letter To My Girlfriend
- Wilco – One Sunday Morning (Song For Jane Smiley’s Boyfriend)
- The Wildhearts – Girlfriend Clothes
- Morry Williams & The Kids – Are You My Girlfriend
- Trudy Williams & The Pharaohs – You’re My Boyfriend
- Mari Wilson – Beware Boyfriend
- Wings – Girlfriend
- The Wonder Stuff – Cartoon Boyfriend
- Wreckless Eric – Girlfriend
- April Young – (Will You Ever Be) My Steady Boyfriend
- Young Homebuyers – Boyfriend
